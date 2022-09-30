Financial Conduct Authority: Financial Watchdog Warns Insurers To Protect Customers' Wellbeing During Cost Of Living Squeeze

A significant number of young people aged between 16 to 25 are worried they won’t be able to afford food this winter as the cost of living crisis spirals.A new report has found that nearly half (46 per cent) of young people have fears about not having enough money to buy essentials, while more than a third are planning to leave education to get jobs.The survey of 2,000 young people carried out by The Prince’s Trust also found that a quarter said they have skipped meals to cut back on spending, and 14 per cent have used a food...

ADVOCACY ・ 1 HOUR AGO