New Zealand Financial Markets Authority: AIA To Pay $700,000 Penalty For False And Misleading Representations To Customers

A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
Financial Conduct Authority: Financial Watchdog Warns Insurers To Protect Customers' Wellbeing During Cost Of Living Squeeze
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is concerned that as pressure mounts on household budgets some customers may cut-back on the insurance they need, leaving them without protection. The government has announced further support for consumers and businesses for energy costs and in the September fiscal...
Arch MI Secures Over $358 Million of Indemnity Reinsurance through Bellemeade Re Insurance-Linked Note Transaction and Related Reinsurance
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Arch Mortgage Insurance Company (Arch MI) announced that it has obtained over. of indemnity reinsurance on a pool representing approximately. of mortgages from Bellemeade Re 2022-2 Ltd., a special purpose reinsurer. The coverage was obtained by issuing approximately. $201 million. in bonds and. $157 million. in direct reinsurance....
CoinDesk
Don’t Penalize Crypto in Banking Rules, Futures Industry Group Says
Plans to cap banks' holdings of bitcoin (BTC) could undermine the goal of financial reforms aimed a preventing a repeat of the 2008 financial crisis, an influential group representing the futures industry intends to tell the international standard-setters at the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision. The Futures Industry Association (FIA),...
CoinDesk
Ex-CEO of Bankrupt Crypto Lender Celsius Withdrew $10M Weeks Before Company Froze Customer Accounts: Report
Alex Mashinsky, the embattled founder and former CEO of Celsius Network, removed $10 million from the now bankrupt crypto lender weeks before Celsius halted customer withdrawals in June, the Financial Times reported, citing unnamed sources. Mashinsky, who resigned as CEO Sept. 27 Eastern time, withdrew the cryptocurrency in May, according...
AM Best Revises Issuer Credit Rating Outlooks to Negative for American Family Mutual Insurance Company, S.I., Its Affiliates and American Family Life Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to negative from stable for the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a+” (Excellent) of. American Family Mutual Insurance Company, S.I. . (American Family) (. Madison,...
American Council Of Life Insurers Applauds Confirmation Of Lisa Gomez To Lead Employee Benefits Security Administration
American Council of Life Insurers (ACLI) President and CEO. on her confirmation to lead EBSA and its responsibilities for overseeing workplace benefits, including retirement plans, life, disability income, vision, and dental insurance and other supplemental benefits. We look forward to working with her in support of policies that help workers access the financial protection and peace of mind these products provide.
blockchain.news
Outage Hits Coinbase Exchange, US Bank Accounts Clients Affected
Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase issued alerts at 7:57 a.m. ET Sunday morning indicated that its platform was experiencing an outage that left Coinbase account holders with U.S. bank accounts unable to conduct transactions. In a statement, Coinbase said: “We are currently unable to take payments or make withdrawals involving U.S. bank...
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Negative and Affirms Credit Ratings of SCOR SE and Its Main Operating Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to negative from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa-” (Superior) of. SCOR SE. (SCOR) (. France. ) and its main operating subsidiaries. Concurrently, AM Best has...
Patent Issued for Trust platform (USPTO 11443386): Metropolitan Life Insurance Co.
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Bungert, John (. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11443386, is. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. (. New York, New York. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the...
CoinDesk
Fintech App Eco to Convert User Balances From US Dollars to USDC
Fintech savings and spending app Eco plans to convert user account balances from U.S. dollars held at Prime Trust into USDC that will then be held at Zero Hash, a digital settlement service. Eco recently notified users of the planned move in a message and said new terms for conversion...
crowdfundinsider.com
Joompay Reaches 250,000 Users, Engages Banking Circle for Ongoing Growth
Joompay, a pan-European fintech start-up, celebrates the milestone of 250,000 accounts. Users can open an account online in “a manner of minutes, get a Visa payment card and immediately start saving on their purchases with select merchants, such as Joom Marketplace.”. Joompay sees that among all European countries “the...
CoinDesk
Crypto Banking Platform Juno Raises $18M in Series A Funding
Crypto digital banking firm Juno has raised $18 million in a Series A funding round to expand products and operations, and launch its first tokenized loyalty program. This round was led by ParaFi Capital’s Growth Fund, and included well-known crypto industry figures such as Coinbase Chief Product Officer Surojit Chatterjee, Messari's Ryan Selkis, Polygon's Sandeep Nailwal and Jaynti Kanani, and a16z's Sriram Krishnan. Seed rounder backers included former Coinbase Chief Technology Officer Balaji Srinivasan and FTX's Venu Palaparthi.
Universal Life Insurance Market Next Big Thing : Major Giants-AIG, Aviva, Allianz, AXA: Universal Life Insurance Market 2022-2028
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Universal Life Insurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are.
blockchain.news
19 of the World's Largest Banks Hold Nearly $9B in Digital Assets: Basel Committee Survey
According to a survey by the Basel Committee, 19 of the world's largest banks hold nearly $9 billion in digital assets, and banks holding crypto assets may account for only 0.01% of total Bank for International Settlements (BIS) exposure. The survey involved 19 banks, of which 10 are from the...
Medical Malpractice Insurance Market Seeking Excellent Growth : AXA, Travelers, Chubb, AIG, Hiscox, Allianz
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2022 -- Latest added Medical Malpractice Insurance Market research study by. offers detailed outlook and elaborates market review till 2027. The market Study is segmented by key regions that are accelerating the marketization. At present, the market players are strategizing and overcoming challenges of current scenario; some of the key players in the study are Chubb (
Indian Crypto Exchange WazirX Fires 40% Of Staff: Report
Indian cryptocurrency exchange WazirX reportedly laid off 40% of its workforce, citing a global economic slowdown. According to a report, 50 to 70 employees of the 150 workers at the exchange were asked to leave the company. The employees were told they no longer needed to report for work on...
Researchers Submit Patent Application, “Trade Settlement System, Trade Settlement Method, And Trade Settlement Program”, for Approval (USPTO 20220292467): Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co. Ltd.
-- From Washington, D.C. , NewsRx journalists report that a patent application by the inventor SHINYA, Tetsunosuke (. Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co. Ltd. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Patent Literature 1 describes a technology in which “Upon receipt of a letter-of-credit issuance instruction, a transaction code is set, a record is stored in a trade transaction DB, and a letter-of-credit issuance request including the transaction code is transmitted. Upon receipt of this request, a trade transaction server sets a bank management code, and transmits a letter-of-credit issuance report including the bank management code together with the transaction code included in the request. Upon receipt of the letter-of-credit issuance report, the bank management code included in the report is stored in a record of the trade transaction DB that includes the transaction code included in the report. When bill-of-lading data has been generated, the trade transaction server adds the bank management code to the bill-of-lading data, and transmits the bill-of-lading data. Upon receipt of the bill-of-lading data, a record is stored in the bill-of-lading DB in association with a record of the trade transaction DB that includes the bank management code included in the bill-of-lading data.””
Patent Issued for Medical claims payment methods and systems (USPTO 11443279): Electronic Commerce for Healthcare Organizations Inc.
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11443279, is Electronic Commerce for. Healthcare Organizations Inc. (. Westlake, Ohio. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied...
Property and Casualty Insurance Market May See Big Move : Allstate, Liberty Mutual, Berkshire Hathaway
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Property and Casualty Insurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Allstate,
