New Zealand Financial Markets Authority: AIA To Pay $700,000 Penalty For False And Misleading Representations To Customers

-- From Washington, D.C. , NewsRx journalists report that a patent application by the inventor SHINYA, Tetsunosuke (. Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co. Ltd. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Patent Literature 1 describes a technology in which “Upon receipt of a letter-of-credit issuance instruction, a transaction code is set, a record is stored in a trade transaction DB, and a letter-of-credit issuance request including the transaction code is transmitted. Upon receipt of this request, a trade transaction server sets a bank management code, and transmits a letter-of-credit issuance report including the bank management code together with the transaction code included in the request. Upon receipt of the letter-of-credit issuance report, the bank management code included in the report is stored in a record of the trade transaction DB that includes the transaction code included in the report. When bill-of-lading data has been generated, the trade transaction server adds the bank management code to the bill-of-lading data, and transmits the bill-of-lading data. Upon receipt of the bill-of-lading data, a record is stored in the bill-of-lading DB in association with a record of the trade transaction DB that includes the bank management code included in the bill-of-lading data.””

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO