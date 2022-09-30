Bolton, NC – On September 24, 2022, deputies were patrolling Andrew Jackson Highway, Bolton, when they encountered a Honda Accord with no active insurance coverage. One of the deputies activated their blue lights and siren to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle. The vehicle failed to stop immediately and continued traveling on Andrew Jackson Highway. The vehicle did come to a stop in the 19,000 block of Andrew Jackson Highway East. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Paul Wallace Young, 46, of Bolton. Inside of the vehicle, deputies located a loaded, concealed 9mm handgun, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, and oxycodone hydrochloride tablets. Additionally, they located a large amount of cash currency, packaging materials, and 2 boxes of baking soda. All evidence was seized. Young was arrested and transported to the Law Enforcement Center where he was charged with the following charges:

