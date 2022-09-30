Read full article on original website
utsports.com
Tennessee Opens Season with Wins Against UNCW
WILMINGTON, N.C. – Tennessee swimming & diving kicked off its 2022-23 campaign with a pair of victories against UNC Wilmington on Saturday afternoon at David B. Allen Natatorium. The Vols dominated the meet, posting the top time/score in every event on the day to get the 216-78 win. The...
WECT
Photos: Hurricane Ian causes floods throughout Southeastern North Carolina
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Carolina Beach was one of many areas hit by flooding due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Though the storm’s impacts are not negligible, WECT’s weather team expects the storm to clear up as the weekend goes on. See it, Snap it, Send...
foxwilmington.com
West Columbus football team surprises coach, helps clean up after storm
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – West Columbus High School football coach La Monte Williamson told his team that practice was delayed a bit on Saturday. He said a tree fell on his mom’s house and he needed to help her for a few hours. Normally, the Vikings practice...
myrtlebeachsc.com
Beached Boat has legendary history
The Shayna Michelle beached in the City of Myrtle Beach yesterday. The fishing boat is currently owned by Holden Beach Seafood out of Holden Beach, N.C. The boat, which is used to catch shrimp, experienced engine issues, and the boat’s crew became stranded Thursday about two miles off the coast of Myrtle Beach. Coast Guard members used a helicopter to rescue the crew, but the boat was left behind. All crew members were safely rescued.
‘I’m sick of these Black bastards,’ North Carolina sheriff allegedly says
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is looking into allegations of obstruction of justice by the Columbus County sheriff and deputies under his command, a spokeswoman for the statewide law enforcement agency said Wednesday. The investigation’s launch coincides with a local TV station’s publication of a recording in which...
WITN
Columbus County Sheriff resigns from NC Sheriff’s Association
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene, under investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation for obstruction of justice, has resigned from the NC Sheriff’s Association. The resignation comes after the Sheriff’s Association met to discuss racist comments attributed to Greene. The NCSA says, “The North...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
The Autumn with Topsail Festival returns for its 33rd year
TOPSAIL BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Historical Society of Topsail Island, the volunteer non-profit organization dedicated to the collection, preservation, and promotion of the history of the Greater Topsail Island area, is pleased to announce its 33rd Autumn with Topsail Festival. The three-day event is being held at the...
foxwilmington.com
UPDATE: NC NAACP calls for sheriff’s resignation following racially charged comments caught on recording; Greene resigns from N.C. Sherriff’s Association
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – One day after WECT broke the story of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene’s racially charged comments captured on an audio recording, the N.C. NAACP issued a statement calling for his resignation. The N.C. Sherriff’s Association was scheduled to hold a hearing regarding Greene’s comments on Friday, Sept. 30, but Greene resigned Thursday afternoon.
newsfromthestates.com
NC Sheriffs’ Association joins NAACP in reacting to Columbus County sheriff’s racist rants
In an instance of unusual allies, both the North Carolina NAACP and the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association issued statements yesterday responding negatively to the racist rants of Columbus County sheriff, Jody Greene. The statements were in response to to a Wednesday report by Wilmington’s WECT-TV that detailed several disturbing...
Mystery lingers: It’s been 20 years since 4-year-old Kynande Bennett of Conway disappeared
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s been 20 years since 4-year-old Kynande Bennett of Conway disappeared. The girl’s parents claimed she went missing from a Whiteville, North Carolina, Kmart on Sept. 29, 2002. When investigators got to the scene, they noticed several things felt wrong with the situation. There was no car seat for the 4-year-old, and […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sunset Beach urges residents to evacuate as Hurricane Ian nears
SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Sunset Beach is asking residents to leave the island as Hurricane Ian continues to head closer to the Cape Fear. Public Safety officials are concerned that the Causeway could be breached due to the anticipated storm surge of two to four feet, coupled with the high tide Friday morning.
WECT
Residents escape through window after tree crashes into their home in Whiteville
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Crews responded to the scene after a tree crashed into a home in Whiteville on North Lee Street early in the afternoon on Friday, Sept. 30. Five people inside the home were watching TV when the tree fell into their house, blocking access to the doors. First responders helped them through a window, and they were all able to escape without injuries.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Butter Boards: the new charcuterie competition?
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Despite the rising cost of butter in grocery stores, the butter board trend shows no sign of melting on the internet. A recent feature on Good Morning America prompted WWAY’s Good Morning Carolina co-host Donna Gregory to create one for the team to try.
WECT
All-way stops to be added to three intersections in Brunswick County
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation plans to add three all-way stops to intersections in Brunswick County in October. Per the NCDOT, all-way stops will be added at the following intersections:. October 3: Stanley Road and Grove Road. October 17: Gilbert Road and Benton Road. October...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sunset Beach bridge closed due to flooding
SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Sunset Beach Police Department has closed the bridge due to flooding ahead of Hurricane Ian. According to a Facebook post from the Sunset Beach Police Department, water is beginning to breach the causeway to the island. The police department said do not attempt...
WECT
Zach Solon live from Brunswick County during Hurricane Ian
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. morning, Sep. 30, 2022... Your First Alert Forecast for Thu. night Sep. 29, 2022. Your First Alert Forecast for Thu. night Sep. 29, 2022. Emergency and power crews ready to respond as Ian approaches. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. The biggest message for people...
‘I’m Sick Of These Black Bastards’: NC Sheriff’s Abhorrently Racist Rant Recorded, Exposed By Cop
Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene was recorded saying, "I’m sick of these black bastards,” along with many other racist statements. The post ‘I’m Sick Of These Black Bastards’: NC Sheriff’s Abhorrently Racist Rant Recorded, Exposed By Cop appeared first on NewsOne.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Storm surge causing flooding, road closures around Cape Fear
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Areas of the Cape Fear are seeing significant flooding from storm surge during Hurricane Ian’s approach at high tide causing road closures across multiple counties. The Sunset Beach bridge is closed due to a breach of the causeway. Southport is used to seeing...
whiteville-news.com
Another Bolton traffic stop results in arrest of
Bolton, NC – On September 24, 2022, deputies were patrolling Andrew Jackson Highway, Bolton, when they encountered a Honda Accord with no active insurance coverage. One of the deputies activated their blue lights and siren to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle. The vehicle failed to stop immediately and continued traveling on Andrew Jackson Highway. The vehicle did come to a stop in the 19,000 block of Andrew Jackson Highway East. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Paul Wallace Young, 46, of Bolton. Inside of the vehicle, deputies located a loaded, concealed 9mm handgun, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, and oxycodone hydrochloride tablets. Additionally, they located a large amount of cash currency, packaging materials, and 2 boxes of baking soda. All evidence was seized. Young was arrested and transported to the Law Enforcement Center where he was charged with the following charges:
