Wilmington, NC

utsports.com

Tennessee Opens Season with Wins Against UNCW

WILMINGTON, N.C. – Tennessee swimming & diving kicked off its 2022-23 campaign with a pair of victories against UNC Wilmington on Saturday afternoon at David B. Allen Natatorium. The Vols dominated the meet, posting the top time/score in every event on the day to get the 216-78 win. The...
KNOXVILLE, TN
myrtlebeachsc.com

Beached Boat has legendary history

The Shayna Michelle beached in the City of Myrtle Beach yesterday. The fishing boat is currently owned by Holden Beach Seafood out of Holden Beach, N.C. The boat, which is used to catch shrimp, experienced engine issues, and the boat’s crew became stranded Thursday about two miles off the coast of Myrtle Beach. Coast Guard members used a helicopter to rescue the crew, but the boat was left behind. All crew members were safely rescued.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WITN

Columbus County Sheriff resigns from NC Sheriff’s Association

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene, under investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation for obstruction of justice, has resigned from the NC Sheriff’s Association. The resignation comes after the Sheriff’s Association met to discuss racist comments attributed to Greene. The NCSA says, “The North...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

The Autumn with Topsail Festival returns for its 33rd year

TOPSAIL BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Historical Society of Topsail Island, the volunteer non-profit organization dedicated to the collection, preservation, and promotion of the history of the Greater Topsail Island area, is pleased to announce its 33rd Autumn with Topsail Festival. The three-day event is being held at the...
TOPSAIL BEACH, NC
foxwilmington.com

UPDATE: NC NAACP calls for sheriff’s resignation following racially charged comments caught on recording; Greene resigns from N.C. Sherriff’s Association

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – One day after WECT broke the story of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene’s racially charged comments captured on an audio recording, the N.C. NAACP issued a statement calling for his resignation. The N.C. Sherriff’s Association was scheduled to hold a hearing regarding Greene’s comments on Friday, Sept. 30, but Greene resigned Thursday afternoon.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Sunset Beach urges residents to evacuate as Hurricane Ian nears

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Sunset Beach is asking residents to leave the island as Hurricane Ian continues to head closer to the Cape Fear. Public Safety officials are concerned that the Causeway could be breached due to the anticipated storm surge of two to four feet, coupled with the high tide Friday morning.
SUNSET BEACH, NC
WECT

Residents escape through window after tree crashes into their home in Whiteville

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Crews responded to the scene after a tree crashed into a home in Whiteville on North Lee Street early in the afternoon on Friday, Sept. 30. Five people inside the home were watching TV when the tree fell into their house, blocking access to the doors. First responders helped them through a window, and they were all able to escape without injuries.
WHITEVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Butter Boards: the new charcuterie competition?

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Despite the rising cost of butter in grocery stores, the butter board trend shows no sign of melting on the internet. A recent feature on Good Morning America prompted WWAY’s Good Morning Carolina co-host Donna Gregory to create one for the team to try.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

All-way stops to be added to three intersections in Brunswick County

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation plans to add three all-way stops to intersections in Brunswick County in October. Per the NCDOT, all-way stops will be added at the following intersections:. October 3: Stanley Road and Grove Road. October 17: Gilbert Road and Benton Road. October...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Sunset Beach bridge closed due to flooding

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Sunset Beach Police Department has closed the bridge due to flooding ahead of Hurricane Ian. According to a Facebook post from the Sunset Beach Police Department, water is beginning to breach the causeway to the island. The police department said do not attempt...
SUNSET BEACH, NC
WECT

Zach Solon live from Brunswick County during Hurricane Ian

Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. morning, Sep. 30, 2022... Your First Alert Forecast for Thu. night Sep. 29, 2022. Your First Alert Forecast for Thu. night Sep. 29, 2022. Emergency and power crews ready to respond as Ian approaches. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. The biggest message for people...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Storm surge causing flooding, road closures around Cape Fear

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Areas of the Cape Fear are seeing significant flooding from storm surge during Hurricane Ian’s approach at high tide causing road closures across multiple counties. The Sunset Beach bridge is closed due to a breach of the causeway. Southport is used to seeing...
SUNSET BEACH, NC
whiteville-news.com

Another Bolton traffic stop results in arrest of

Bolton, NC – On September 24, 2022, deputies were patrolling Andrew Jackson Highway, Bolton, when they encountered a Honda Accord with no active insurance coverage. One of the deputies activated their blue lights and siren to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle. The vehicle failed to stop immediately and continued traveling on Andrew Jackson Highway. The vehicle did come to a stop in the 19,000 block of Andrew Jackson Highway East. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Paul Wallace Young, 46, of Bolton. Inside of the vehicle, deputies located a loaded, concealed 9mm handgun, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, and oxycodone hydrochloride tablets. Additionally, they located a large amount of cash currency, packaging materials, and 2 boxes of baking soda. All evidence was seized. Young was arrested and transported to the Law Enforcement Center where he was charged with the following charges:
BOLTON, NC

