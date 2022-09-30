ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

SPANX, LLC Promotes Kim Jones to CEO, Expands Executive Team to Support Rapid Growth

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 30, 2022-- SPANX, LLC, the mission-driven womenswear brand founded by Sara Blakely, today announced that Kim Jones has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. A company veteran, Jones most recently served as President and CFO, and in her new role, will oversee the company’s corporate strategy and global operations. With over two decades of experience providing strategic leadership to high-growth companies, Jones has a 15-year tenure with the brand and was named President in 2018. Prior to SPANX, she was the Chief Executive Officer at Sweetwater Brewing Company and, earlier in her career, she held finance positions at Ernst & Young, The Coca-Cola Company and EarthLink. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220930005075/en/ Spanx CEO, Kim Jones (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
Bossip

Foot Locker's LEED Initiative Invests In Black Entrepreneurs

Foot Locker, Inc. is dedicated to supporting Black Entrepreneurs through its Leading Education & Economic Development (LEED) Initiative that boasts a $200 million commitment to the Black community. To date, the company has pumped nearly $54 million into partnerships geared towards economic and educational opportunities in the Black community. This...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duquesne University#Barnard College#Hampton University#Dillard University#Business Industry#Linus Business#Pantene#Royal Oils#Procter Gamble#P G#Head Shoulders#Stem#The Pew Research Center
Black Enterprise

U.S. Treasury Helps Black-Owned Industrial Bank Serve Marginalized Communities

Funding from the U.S. Treasury and a community partnership is helping the Black-owned Industrial Bank help businesses and people in marginalized communities. Insight News reported that The U.S. Treasury Department’s Emergency Capital Investment Program gave $82 million to Industrial Bank in June, which Industrial President and CEO B. Doyle Mitchell Jr. called historic.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
US News and World Report

These MBA Programs Send Grads Into High-Paying Fields

If you're applying to a graduate business school with the hope that an MBA degree will catapult you into an interesting and well-paying occupation, it's important to compare the employment statistics at various programs, experts say. Heather Byrne, managing director of the career development office with the University of Michigan—Ann...
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy