The White Sox may not have made the postseason, but they do have the opportunity to continue to play spoiler on this fine fall evening. The NL Wild Card race remains tight, with San Diego up by just two games on both the Phillies and the Brewers, who enter tonight tied for the final spot. The Padres are looking to pad their lead in the postseason race and snap a three-game skid, but they will have to get past Dylan Cease in order to do so.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO