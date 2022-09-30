Read full article on original website
NEW YORK — Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets geared up for the playoffs with a 9-2 rout of the Washington Nationals on Wednesday, completing a fantastic regular season with the second-most wins in franchise history.Jeff McNeil won the major league batting crown without taking a plate appearance, and New York (101-61) finished with the same record as Atlanta atop the NL East. The defending World Series champion Braves had already clinched the division title Tuesday because they hold the season-series tiebreaker after going 10-9 against the Mets.The only Mets team to win more regular-season games was the 1986...
