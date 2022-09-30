Read full article on original website
California: No. 13 Pittsburg rides legs of sophomore Elijah Bow, beats McClymonds 39-21
PITTSBURG, Calif. — The smorgasbord of receiving options for 5-star quarterback Jaden Rashada is plentiful if not flavorsome. Consider the menu. Rashid Williams is a 6-foot-2, 190-pound four-star who has been tagged "the vacuum," for the way he sucks in every football within a ...
salemathletics.org
Boys Freshman Football beats Minerva 36 – 30
Salem Freshmen football team defeated Minerva 36-30 on Thursday. Hunter Owen has two total touchdowns for the Quakers including a Hail Mary reception before the half. Lucas Adams and Will Harmon also caught touchdowns. Gavin Colbert threw 3 touchdowns and scored another on defense. The Quakers improve to 4-3 on the season and travel to Carrollton next Thursday.
