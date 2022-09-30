ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boys Freshman Football beats Minerva 36 – 30

Salem Freshmen football team defeated Minerva 36-30 on Thursday. Hunter Owen has two total touchdowns for the Quakers including a Hail Mary reception before the half. Lucas Adams and Will Harmon also caught touchdowns. Gavin Colbert threw 3 touchdowns and scored another on defense. The Quakers improve to 4-3 on the season and travel to Carrollton next Thursday.
