Read full article on original website
Related
20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend
We hope everyone is doing OK in the wake of Hurricane Ian. While we’re grateful that the impact was less than expected in our Tampa Bay Area, our hearts are with our friends down in southwest Florida. We’ve put together a list of Hurricane Ian Relief: How to volunteer and where to donate. Volunteer opportunities […]
capradio.org
Tribes are pushing to play a larger role in water-sharing agreements
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Tribes hold twenty percent of the Colorado River's water rights, but historically have been excluded from the agreements that govern it. They're now pushing to play a larger role in talks. Transcript. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. States that share the Colorado River are...
capradio.org
Oregon Shakespeare Festival focuses on expansion – but is not without its critics
After two years of pandemic closures, audiences are back at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival. Founded in 1935, it is one of the oldest and largest non-profit theaters in the country. But things aren't the same as they were during the pre-pandemic 2019 season. The audience now wears masks even during...
Comments / 0