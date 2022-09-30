ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend

We hope everyone is doing OK in the wake of Hurricane Ian. While we’re grateful that the impact was less than expected in our Tampa Bay Area, our hearts are with our friends down in southwest Florida. We’ve put together a list of Hurricane Ian Relief: How to volunteer and where to donate. Volunteer opportunities […]
capradio.org

Tribes are pushing to play a larger role in water-sharing agreements

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Tribes hold twenty percent of the Colorado River's water rights, but historically have been excluded from the agreements that govern it. They're now pushing to play a larger role in talks. Transcript. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. States that share the Colorado River are...
