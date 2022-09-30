Read full article on original website
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was 'completely unaware of my texts with Mark Meadows,' Ginni Thomas told January 6 investigators, per CBS
Ginni Thomas told the panel investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol that her husband is "uninterested in politics," CBS reported.
What a Supreme Court impeachment from 1805 could mean for Justice Clarence Thomas: historian
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., has been calling for the impeachment of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, arguing that in light of his wife Ginni Thomas' efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, he has no business taking part in cases that are related, in any way, to the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection. But fellow House Democrats, for the most part, haven't been receptive to AOC's recommendation — although they agree that Thomas should recuse himself from any Jan. 6-related cases.
Clarence Thomas Failing to Note Wife Ginni's $680k Side Income Resurfaces
The House January 6 committee will speak to Ginni Thomas this week after she agreed to a "voluntary meeting."
Ginni Thomas told Jan. 6 committee she still believes the election was stolen, chair says
Conservative activist Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, told the House Jan. 6 committee Thursday that she still believes the 2020 election was stolen, the panel's chairman said. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., didn't give many other details about the interview. According to her opening...
Slate
Blame the Supreme Court for Trump Judge Aileen Cannon’s Awful Mar-a-Lago Ruling
Former President Donald Trump has been granted the opportunity to throw a wrench into the progress of the Justice Department’s investigation into his wrongful squirreling of classified documents and other public-owned documents at Mar-a-Lago. Earlier this month, his eleventh-hour appointee to the federal bench, Judge Aileen Cannon, indulged his most expansive claim, allowing Trump to assert that “executive privilege” could possibly apply to thousands of documents wrongfully held at Mar-a-Lago and appointing a special master to screen the documents before federal criminal investigators may have access to them. On Thursday, Cannon declined to stay that ruling as it pertains even to documents marked classified, over which there is clearly no basis for Trump to assert that his executive privilege trumps that of the current administration. In so doing, Cannon reaffirmed her unprecedented ruling that the “special master” is to screen those documents for executive privilege. She simultaneously continued to block the government from using the documents in the pending criminal investigation and rejected the Justice Department’s request that she require her special master to act expeditiously. This attempted expansion of executive privilege stretches the doctrine to its absolute limit. At the same time, even in its more modest form, the Supreme Court’s recognition of executive privilege in U.S. v. Nixon—a case I argued and in which Nixon’s claims of executive privilege over White House tapes failed—has proven to be an utter disaster for democracy without this possible gross expansion.
An appeals court decision against Donald Trump came back to bite MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell in a separate case
A judge rejected MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's request for DOJ to return his seized cellphone. The judge cited an appeals court decision against Trump in his lawsuit over the Mar-a-Lago search. Trump appointed Judge Eric Tostrud, who denied Lindell's bid to get his phone back. Just a day after an...
Lindsey Graham said Trump could 'kill 50' members of the GOP and 'it wouldn't matter': book
Sen. Lindsey Graham said Donald Trump could "kill 50 on our side and it wouldn't matter." Graham's remarks were recorded in an upcoming book from two journalists, slated for release later this month. Trump in January 2016 said he could shoot somebody on Fifth Avenue and "wouldn't lose any voters."
Top members of Congress spotted going to secure room with CIA director
Top lawmakers were seen going into a sensitive compartmented information facility, or SCIF, with CIA Director William Burns at the Capitol on Tuesday.
Trump called a secret Oval Office bathroom the 'Monica Room' and claimed he had to have it remodeled because Obama used it: book
Trump dubbed his "secret bathroom" just off the Oval Office the "Monica Room," according to a new book. The book by NYT reporter Maggie Haberman said that Trump told guests he fully renovated his bathroom after Obama left. Officials later confirmed that the claim wasn't true, and only the toilets...
Melania Trump Disapproved Of Donald Trump's Response To COVID-19: 'You're Blowing This'
Melania Trump was not a fan of former president Donald Trump's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the new book The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021, journalists Peter Baker and Susan Glasser claimed that the former First Lady vehemently disagreed with the way her husband was handing the situation.
House Jan. 6 committee releases Oath Keepers' reaction when Trump tweeted during attack
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol Thursday released walkie talkie communications from the far-right group Oath Keepers on the day of insurrection. In the audio, the group says that former President Donald Trump did not tell the rioters to "stand down" when he tweeted to support Capitol police amid the attack.
Oath Keepers lawyer and federal judge in screaming match in court over US Capitol riot case
A conversation between a federal judge and a lawyer for one of the Oath Keepers charged with seditious conspiracy ended in a screaming match on Wednesday, when the lawyer suggested she would argue at trial that her client deleted evidence after the riot because he was directed to by another lawyer.
Federal judge says court can't block House January 6 subpoena for GOP state chair
A federal judge in Arizona has decided the court can't block a House January 6 committee subpoena for GOP state chair Kelli Ward and her husband Michael's cell phone data, a ruling that may deliver more information in the probe about the state-level backing for Donald Trump after his 2020 loss.
Ginni Thomas dodges questions as she arrives for her Jan 6 committee interview
Conservative activist Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, arrived to testify before the House select committee investigating the January 6 riot on Thursday. Ms Thomas arrived to testify virtually but did not answer questions from reporters. Ms Thomas entered the purview of the select committee after The Washington Post and CBS News reported her text messages to former president Donald Trump’s White House chief of staff Mark Meadows about potential ways to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. NEW: Ginni Thomas met with Jan 6 committee IN PERSON. She did not answer my questions pic.twitter.com/5z6pypr0S9— Annie Grayer (@AnnieGrayerCNN) September 29, 2022The conservative activist and wife of a Supreme Court justice also pressured lawmakers in Arizona and in Wisconsin to overturn the election results as Mr Trump was repeating his lies that the election was stolen. The select committee had planned to hold its final hearing before the election on Wednesday. But Hurricane Ian meant the committee had to postpone it since Representative Stephanie Murphy, a member of the committee, is from Florida.
Ginni Thomas tells January 6 committee she didn't discuss election activities with Justice Clarence Thomas
Ginni Thomas, the conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, is meeting on Thursday with the House January 6 committee on Thursday. Thomas did not answer any questions from CNN.
Ginni Thomas gives interview to Jan. 6 panel
Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, gave a voluntary interview with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. The interview with Thomas caps a months-long effort by the committee to speak with the conservative activist, who reportedly exchanged emails with...
Trump at center of Oath Keepers novel defense in Jan. 6 case
WASHINGTON (AP) — The defense team in the Capitol riot trial of the Oath Keepers leader is relying on an unusual strategy with Donald Trump at the center. Lawyers for Stewart Rhodes, founder of the extremist group, are poised to argue that jurors cannot find him guilty of seditious conspiracy because all the actions he took before the siege on Jan. 6, 2021, were in preparation for orders he anticipated from the then-president — orders that never came. Rhodes and four associates are accused of plotting for weeks to stop the transfer of presidential power from the Republican incumbent to Democrat Joe Biden, culminating with Oath Keepers in battle gear storming the Capitol alongside hundreds of other Trump supporters. Opening statements in the trial are set to begin Monday.
Investigations into former President Donald Trump: Where they stand
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- As Donald Trump contemplates whether to run for president again, he faces an array of ongoing legal investigations. The former president is being investigated by the Manhattan District Attorney and the state of New York for allegations of fraud related to his business and asset valuations.
Letters: Stomach-turning Donald Trump Jr. twisted Ryan's words into lies
Donald Trump Jr. using 18-year-old death as cover The Sept. 30 column, "Ryan's recent remarks brand Republicans as enemies of state," by Donald Trump Jr. turns my stomach. He touts a false equivalency between left and right extremists. ...
Trump cheers on Ginni Thomas for standing by false claims that 2020 election was stolen
Former President Donald Trump praised Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, for telling the Jan. 6 committee that she believes the 2020 election was stolen. "She didn't wait and sit around and say, well, let me give you a different answer than what I've been saying...
