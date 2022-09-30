Read full article on original website
Related
World Bank Blogs
Morocco's experience in ensuring quality preschool education
Since 2018, Morocco has been implementing a large program to broaden access to quality preschool education. In just a few years, the country significantly increased the number of children in pre-school, with a pre-school enrolment rate rising from 49.5 percent in 2018 to 71.3 percent in 2020. In addition, the share of so-called "irregular" preschools—which are neither public, private, nor partnerships with other entities—decreased by more than 30 percent in favor of an increase in the share of private and public preschool institutions. From 2018 to 2021, 13,594 new preschool classrooms were created nationwide.
psychologytoday.com
Improving the Evaluation of College Teaching
Most colleges and universities rely heavily on student evaluation of teaching to evaluate faculty. Teaching evaluations should also be designed to help the development of the instructor together with student learning. Teaching evaluation needs to be conducted in multiple ways for valid and reliable results that can aid students and...
KevinMD.com
Coaching or mentorship: What is the solution for physicians?
Over the years, I have mentored a lot of trainees. After discovering coaching and seeing my career transform after I started working with a coach, I have become a coach myself. I definitely use coaching techniques with my mentees, but the relationship I have with them is different from the one I have with my coaching clients. Coaching and mentorship are different but complementary approaches to moving your career forward. Potential clients often come to me expecting mentorship. My colleagues have also inquired about the difference between a mentor and a coach. While everyone’s style is a bit different, and both approaches can co-exist in the same relationship, I am reflecting here on what represents coaching versus mentorship.
theedadvocate.org
Standardized Tests That We Use in Education
Standardized tests are used in the education system and play a crucial role in the development of children nationwide. Students are given tests so that educators can understand their education level. For instance, if your child was falling behind in class and not at the level of the other students, the standardized test could help identify this quicker. Of course, it depends on the child and how they perform on the day.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Testing Data: Fewer Students in Early Grades Developing Basic Phonics Skills
Test scores released Wednesday from almost 2 million students offer a glimmer of hope for parents anxious about learning loss: The percentage of older elementary and middle school students reading on grade level is nearing what it was before COVID. But the results from Curriculum Associates, which publishes the I-Ready assessments, also reveal how much […]
BioMed Realty partners with Babraham Research Campus Limited to expand the Campus and its ecosystem
BioMed Realty (“BioMed” or the “Company”), a Blackstone portfolio company and leading provider of real estate solutions to the life science and technology industries, is expanding its footprint at the Babraham Research Campus (“BRC”) following the formation of a joint venture with Babraham Research Campus Ltd to deliver a 40,000 square feet purpose-built building with new fitted laboratory space. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221002005038/en/ Source: NORR Architects According to market data tracked by BioMed, heightened tenant demand in the UK has driven space availability to essentially zero for functional lab and office space, potentially locking out promising start-ups and scale-ups.
Empower Me Academy facilitates leadership development through 'Basketball-Thon'
Empower Me Academy's Basketball-Thon develops lifelong skills for athletic excellence with a unique culture that focuses on values.
KTEN.com
How to Teach Your Children About Women in STEM
Originally Posted On: https://bippermedia.com/how-to-teach-your-children-about-women-in-stem/. Teaching your children about women in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics fields can encourage them to pursue activities that they might not have otherwise known about. When children think of mathematicians or scientists, they tend to think of men. However, women represent 27% of the...
KIDS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
healthpodcastnetwork.com
An International Teaching Journey Leads to Film School and Entrepreneurship: Nicole Baldinu
An International Teaching Journey Leads to Film School and Entrepreneurship: Nicole Baldinu. Nicole Baldinu is native to Australia but found herself teaching in Japan for a couple of years and then Dubai for six. She found that teaching stifled her creativity so she left that career to attend the New York Film Academy.
hackernoon.com
How is Artificial Intelligence Transforming Life Sciences? 4 Main Ways
Artificial intelligence is the science of developing computer programs and technologies like deep learning, natural language processing, and machine learning algorithms to perform complex tasks without direct human input. The market of artificial intelligence in life sciences was valued at $1,255.3 million in 2020 and is projected to be worth $3943.96 million by 2025. In this article, we’ll discuss 4 ways artificial intelligence is transforming life sciences. These include automating clinical trials, robotic surgery, and advancing patient diagnoses.
The Roadmap to Learning SQL in 90 Days
The Zero to SQL 90 Days Roadmap is a 90-day roadmap to learn the theory behind SQL syntax. Learn various Database Management concepts that help you tackle real life problems. Practice SQL with inquisitive Case Studies at [selectstarsql.com] Day 30-45: Advanced SQL with Philip.com. Day 60-75: Portfolio Projects with Philip. Day 75-90: Practice on Datalemur.com.com with questions asked by FAANG on my favorite SQL practice website.
theedadvocate.org
A Post-Doctorate: Everything You Need to Know
Refers to the continuance of academic studies taken after obtaining a doctorate. With steadily increasing competition for faculty positions, postdoctoral (or post-doc) fellowship has become a requirement to secure a tenure-track position in many scientific disciplines. It’s important to understand that a postdoctoral fellowship itself isn’t a career goal. It’s a temporary position that lets a Ph.D. continue their training and gain experience and skills that’ll prepare them for their academic career.
ceoworld.biz
The coherence between leadership, engagement and the bottom line for companies
Is there a connection between profit and the executive leadership behavior in your company?. Is there an unused potential to increase productivity in your company?. Research from positive psychology has shown a connection between productivity, profit and work engagement in companies. There are even some investors that are using the engagement rates in companies to choose companies to invest in. And they claim that those stocks increased by average 50% in a 2-year period. They meant that in the long run company stocks are driven by long-term workplace indexes like work engagement.
Neuroscientist shares a way to get noticed by executives
Neuroscientist and Biotech specialist Dr. Juliette Han, took to TikTok to share her incredibly underrated skill that got her noticed by her executives coupled with the fact that she's an introvert. As she puts it "Introverts, odds are in your favor." The viral video received nearly 390,000 views, over 57,000 likes and 200+ comments.
KevinMD.com
Physicians did not go to provider school
“If both of you are the same, then one of you is unnecessary.”. That’s one of my brother-in-law’s favorite quotes, and I think it’s applicable to the ongoing debate for physicians to be called “physicians” instead of “providers.”. When you think about what’s been...
MedicalXpress
Meet Orbit, the interactive robot that looks to help children with autism spectrum disorders develop social skills
"Hey there. Allow me to introduce you to your new companion, Orbit, a robot you can play with and listen to. Not only can Orbit hear you, they can feel you too." The hand-sized robot smiles and encourages users to press a button on its back, reacting with a beaming smile if pressed gently, and with a sad face if the interaction is too hard.
inbusinessphx.com
Transforming Healthcare with Value-Based Care and Health Equity
Employers continue to struggle with healthcare costs and how much benefit they can provide for the dollar. It comes down to the quality of the care that’s provided to their employees and the ability to easily access high-quality, high-value care. We are seeing a few major trends converging in...
Comments / 0