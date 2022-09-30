ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perryville, MO

Small earthquake reported in southeast Missouri

A small earthquake was reported in southeastern Missouri on Saturday. The U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis reports the magnitude 2.2 earthquake struck less than a mile from Cooter, Missouri, and 24 miles west of Dyersburg, Tennessee. Officials said a quake of 2.5 is the threshold of humans...
Missouri has thousands of caves and caverns to explore. Here's where to start

This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. Missouri's unofficial sobriquet is the Show-Me State, but it begs a certain question. Allow us to suggest this answer: “Show me some caves!” Also known as the cave state, Missouri boasts nearly 7,500 caverns. That’s more than Arkansas, with 2,000 caves, but less than Tennessee, which has 10,000 caves — the most in the United States.
Missouri cannabis marketers get high honors

ST. LOUIS – Only two years after Missouri’s first licensed marijuana sale, a Missouri cannabis brand and the local team that created it have been recognized by the industry’s most prestigious awards for cannabis marketing and communications.  The Clio Cannabis Awards took place Thursday, September 29, 2022...
Shape the future of the CDBG Program!

JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) will hold public meetings in the coming weeks in preparation of writing the five-year Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program Consolidated Plan. The Consolidated Plan is an overall planning document that outlines goals and objectives of how community needs...
November, December Citizens Electric bills will be $13.94 higher

PERRYVILLE, Mo. – Citizens Electric Corporation will be implementing a Power Purchase Cost Adjustment of $0.01394/kWh for November and December usage. For the average residential member using 1,000 kWh per month, this results in an additional charge of $13.94 for each of the two months. This is the first...
SIU hosts annual high school band competition on Saturday

Under the direction of George Brozak, director of athletic bands, this year’s competition will showcase 17 marching visiting schools from Illinois and Missouri and allow those students and their families an opportunity to spend time around SIU’s own Marching Salukis and the campus. “I’m excited because the weather...
Missouri Attorney General files an amicus brief over Air Force vaccine mandate

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced today that his office and 20 other states have filed an amicus brief in Doster v. Kendall, opposing the COVID-19 vaccine mandate on members of the United States Air Force. Submitted to the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, the brief asserts that the Air Force violated 18 Airmen’s statutory and constitutional rights by refusing to grant them religious exemptions to its COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
Recreational marijuana amendment sparks support in rural Missouri

In 2019 Brooke Foster learned her son was changing his undergraduate major and abandoning his pre-medicine track. Foster, who owned and operated her family’s chain of local grocery stores in rural, northern Missouri, was shocked. She knew little about medical marijuana and, as many do, thought it was just...
Strongest Quake Strikes Near New Madrid Seismic Zone in Arkansas

By now most of you know about the New Madrid Seismic Zone in Northeast Arkansas on the Arkansas-Missouri border that seems to be ramping up on a daily basis. Two days ago on Sept. 27, at approximately 3:30 in the morning near the state line of Missouri between the towns of Maynard and Corning in Arkansas, the strongest quake was felt by residents in the surrounding area known as the Ozark Plateau. The magnitude of the earthquake was 2.8 on the Richter scale and the epicenter had it measured at a depth of 6.7 miles, according to the United States Geological Survey.
Photos: Tour the former St. Louis Lunatic Asylum

ST. LOUIS — A tour of the historic St. Louis County Lunatic Asylum takes visitors through the building’s 153 years of history. There are ghosts rumored to be in the building, but the tour guide, Psychiatric Rehabilitation Center associate director Felix Vincenz, said he has yet to experience ghostly activity.
