Biden administration approves Missouri’s near-$100M electric vehicle plan
The Biden-Harris Administration has approved Missouri's Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan ahead of Friday's deadline.
The State of Missouri demands 80-year-old resident to repay unemployment pandemic funds
The State of Missouri claims an 80-year-old woman owes more than $5,000 in unemployment pandemic funds.
westkentuckystar.com
Small earthquake reported in southeast Missouri
A small earthquake was reported in southeastern Missouri on Saturday. The U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis reports the magnitude 2.2 earthquake struck less than a mile from Cooter, Missouri, and 24 miles west of Dyersburg, Tennessee. Officials said a quake of 2.5 is the threshold of humans...
suntimesnews.com
Friends of Hawn Association secures protections for Hawn State Park from NexGen Silica, LLC
SAINTE GENEVIEVE, Mo. – The Friends of Hawn Association announces that it has reached a settlement with NexGen Silica, LLC in connection with the Friends of Hawn Association’s challenge to the Missouri Mining Commission permit issued for the proposed sand mining facility along Highway 32. When the Friends...
Fly high! For sale in Missouri… An airport plus more
A 59-acre property in Cass County hits the open market that includes an FAA-registered airport and many hangars that can be converted into homes.
Missouri has $1B in unclaimed property, some to be auctioned off soon
The Missouri Treasurer's office is hosting a two-day unclaimed property auction that begins this weekend in Columbia.
kcur.org
Missouri has thousands of caves and caverns to explore. Here's where to start
This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. Missouri's unofficial sobriquet is the Show-Me State, but it begs a certain question. Allow us to suggest this answer: “Show me some caves!” Also known as the cave state, Missouri boasts nearly 7,500 caverns. That’s more than Arkansas, with 2,000 caves, but less than Tennessee, which has 10,000 caves — the most in the United States.
suntimesnews.com
Missouri cannabis marketers get high honors
ST. LOUIS – Only two years after Missouri’s first licensed marijuana sale, a Missouri cannabis brand and the local team that created it have been recognized by the industry’s most prestigious awards for cannabis marketing and communications. The Clio Cannabis Awards took place Thursday, September 29, 2022...
Missouri's Spire To Raise Rates Just in Time for Winter
Spire seeks a revenue increase of $151.88 million that would impact residents' monthly bills
First Hispanic member of Missouri Legislature has a message for voters
The first Hispanic member of the Missouri Legislature hopes to increase Latino voter turnout ahead of the general election in November.
suntimesnews.com
Shape the future of the CDBG Program!
JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) will hold public meetings in the coming weeks in preparation of writing the five-year Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program Consolidated Plan. The Consolidated Plan is an overall planning document that outlines goals and objectives of how community needs...
suntimesnews.com
November, December Citizens Electric bills will be $13.94 higher
PERRYVILLE, Mo. – Citizens Electric Corporation will be implementing a Power Purchase Cost Adjustment of $0.01394/kWh for November and December usage. For the average residential member using 1,000 kWh per month, this results in an additional charge of $13.94 for each of the two months. This is the first...
suntimesnews.com
SIU hosts annual high school band competition on Saturday
Under the direction of George Brozak, director of athletic bands, this year’s competition will showcase 17 marching visiting schools from Illinois and Missouri and allow those students and their families an opportunity to spend time around SIU’s own Marching Salukis and the campus. “I’m excited because the weather...
KFVS12
Southeast Missouri family surviving after direct hit from hurricane in Florida
ENGLEWOOD, Fl. (KFVS) - A family from the Heartland is surviving after a direct hit from Hurricane Ian last week. Lizzi Scott and her mother Kim moved to Englewood, Florida, along the western coast of Florida. They endured 150 mph winds during the major storm which devastated much of the...
suntimesnews.com
Missouri Attorney General files an amicus brief over Air Force vaccine mandate
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced today that his office and 20 other states have filed an amicus brief in Doster v. Kendall, opposing the COVID-19 vaccine mandate on members of the United States Air Force. Submitted to the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, the brief asserts that the Air Force violated 18 Airmen’s statutory and constitutional rights by refusing to grant them religious exemptions to its COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
missouribusinessalert.com
Recreational marijuana amendment sparks support in rural Missouri
In 2019 Brooke Foster learned her son was changing his undergraduate major and abandoning his pre-medicine track. Foster, who owned and operated her family’s chain of local grocery stores in rural, northern Missouri, was shocked. She knew little about medical marijuana and, as many do, thought it was just...
Strongest Quake Strikes Near New Madrid Seismic Zone in Arkansas
By now most of you know about the New Madrid Seismic Zone in Northeast Arkansas on the Arkansas-Missouri border that seems to be ramping up on a daily basis. Two days ago on Sept. 27, at approximately 3:30 in the morning near the state line of Missouri between the towns of Maynard and Corning in Arkansas, the strongest quake was felt by residents in the surrounding area known as the Ozark Plateau. The magnitude of the earthquake was 2.8 on the Richter scale and the epicenter had it measured at a depth of 6.7 miles, according to the United States Geological Survey.
Poll: More Missourians approve of recreational marijuana bill
The latest FOX4/ Emerson College/The Hill poll shows a good amount of support for the recreational use of marijuana.
Photos: Tour the former St. Louis Lunatic Asylum
ST. LOUIS — A tour of the historic St. Louis County Lunatic Asylum takes visitors through the building’s 153 years of history. There are ghosts rumored to be in the building, but the tour guide, Psychiatric Rehabilitation Center associate director Felix Vincenz, said he has yet to experience ghostly activity.
Kansas City to join lawsuit against Missouri's 2nd Amendment Preservation law
Kansas City, Missouri, officials signed off on a resolution making way for the city to join a lawsuit against a controversial Missouri gun law.
