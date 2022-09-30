Gilster-Mary Lee launches first Create A Crunch contest for local high schools as part of October National Manufacturing Month

Read full article on original website
Related
Herald & Review
10,000 pigs: How one Illinois farm family grew its thriving pork business
SHANNON, Ill. — Darrell Stitzel’s grandparents moved to a farm in Carroll County in northwestern Illinois 65 years ago. His wife Laurie’s father started his career as a tenant farmer in South Dakota. Together, the couple has grown a thriving pork business while also being active in their community.
suntimesnews.com
SIU hosts annual high school band competition on Saturday
Under the direction of George Brozak, director of athletic bands, this year’s competition will showcase 17 marching visiting schools from Illinois and Missouri and allow those students and their families an opportunity to spend time around SIU’s own Marching Salukis and the campus. “I’m excited because the weather...
Centralia, Illinois estate on the market for $375K
CENTRALIA, Ill. – One of Centralia, Illinois’ most recognizable homes is up for sale. About 63 miles east of Downtown St. Louis, this 3,653-square-foot home sits on 3.3 acres and borders Foundation Park to the northern edge of the property. Built in 1938, this secluded estate is set...
Biden administration approves Missouri’s near-$100M electric vehicle plan
The Biden-Harris Administration has approved Missouri's Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan ahead of Friday's deadline.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
suntimesnews.com
Friends of Hawn Association secures protections for Hawn State Park from NexGen Silica, LLC
SAINTE GENEVIEVE, Mo. – The Friends of Hawn Association announces that it has reached a settlement with NexGen Silica, LLC in connection with the Friends of Hawn Association’s challenge to the Missouri Mining Commission permit issued for the proposed sand mining facility along Highway 32. When the Friends...
suntimesnews.com
Missouri cannabis marketers get high honors
ST. LOUIS – Only two years after Missouri’s first licensed marijuana sale, a Missouri cannabis brand and the local team that created it have been recognized by the industry’s most prestigious awards for cannabis marketing and communications. The Clio Cannabis Awards took place Thursday, September 29, 2022...
kbsi23.com
Southeast Missouri State University among U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-2023 Best Colleges
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Southeast Missouri State University has been recognized among the best regional universities in the Midwest, according to the 2022-2023 U.S. News & World Report. The rankings evaluate more than 1,450 colleges and universities on academic quality. Southeast is ranked as the 26th best public...
Missouri has $1B in unclaimed property, some to be auctioned off soon
The Missouri Treasurer's office is hosting a two-day unclaimed property auction that begins this weekend in Columbia.
RELATED PEOPLE
suntimesnews.com
November, December Citizens Electric bills will be $13.94 higher
PERRYVILLE, Mo. – Citizens Electric Corporation will be implementing a Power Purchase Cost Adjustment of $0.01394/kWh for November and December usage. For the average residential member using 1,000 kWh per month, this results in an additional charge of $13.94 for each of the two months. This is the first...
Missouri's Spire To Raise Rates Just in Time for Winter
Spire seeks a revenue increase of $151.88 million that would impact residents' monthly bills
WAND TV
Pritzker instructs Illinois Department of Revenue to temporarily suspend fuel tax
CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) — Governor JB Pritzker has instructed the Illinois Department of Revenue (IDOR) to temporarily suspend the international fuel tax agreement (IFTA) licensing requirements for 30 days, to allow those assisting with Florida’s hurricane relief efforts to provide help without having to register and pay fuel tax in Illinois.
QSR Web
A&W to expand presence in Illinois
A&W Restaurants will open a location in Belleville, Illinois, on Oct. 10. The opening is part of a four-unit deal with franchisees Jim Sprill and Jim Sprick to expand the brand across Illinois, according to a press release. Sprick and Sprill have decades of experience with Yum Brands and Anheuser-Busch,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
suntimesnews.com
Jefferson College ‘Pieced Together’ Exhibit and Presentations
HILLSBORO – Thanks to a generous gift from the Brant and Jane Houser family and support from the Jefferson College Foundation, the Jefferson College Library is hosting yearlong programming connected to the research, creation, and preservation of personal and family stories. The free programs are an extension of the College’s annual PACE (Performing Arts and Cultural Enrichment) series.
wmay.com
Calculator shows possible tax increase of Illinois labor amendment
(The Center Square) – Amendment 1 on the November ballot in Illinois has supporters saying it gives workers an even playing field when negotiating with their higher-ups. Opponents say the measure will lead to more tax increases. The amendment has been the subject of much debate as many Democrats...
suntimesnews.com
Jefferson College Community Trunk or Treat Party for Kids October 21
HILLSBORO – In order to provide wholesome and safe fall activities for kids through age 12, Jefferson College will host its annual Community Trunk or Treat event on Friday, October 21, from 5:30-8 p.m. on the Hillsboro campus in the Blue Parking Lot near the Buildings and Grounds office. There is no cost to attend and reservations are not required.
kttn.com
Missouri Department of Conservation offers free event for new hunters on October 17
The Missouri Department of Conservation invites the public to get familiar with different gun types and their functions at a free event at MDC Northeast Regional Office in Kirksville. This event will be held on Oct. 17 from 5:30-9 p.m. This event is a basic course for new and novice...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
westkentuckystar.com
Small earthquake reported in southeast Missouri
A small earthquake was reported in southeastern Missouri on Saturday. The U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis reports the magnitude 2.2 earthquake struck less than a mile from Cooter, Missouri, and 24 miles west of Dyersburg, Tennessee. Officials said a quake of 2.5 is the threshold of humans...
You Won’t Believe What Word is Most Mispelled in Illinois
Every day, we deal with phones and computers taking care of our spelling problems for us, most of the time without us even realizing that the auto-correct is doing its job. We've gone from being literary in our society, to where now, I didn't even spell society correctly and my autocorrect took care of it.
kbsi23.com
Sunshine, Hot Rods, and Good Times: Marion fall festival rolls into third year
MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – It was a weekend of fun… and fundraising in Marion as folks enjoyed the 3rd Annual St. Joseph Catholic Church and Marion Knights of Columbus Fall Festival. “We’re just trying to have more community because it’s important to get out and be together, especially...
suntimesnews.com
Shape the future of the CDBG Program!
JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) will hold public meetings in the coming weeks in preparation of writing the five-year Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program Consolidated Plan. The Consolidated Plan is an overall planning document that outlines goals and objectives of how community needs...
Comments / 0