KOCO

Video of teenager’s arrest at Tulsa State Fair goes viral

TULSA, Okla. — A video of an arrest at the Tulsa State Fair is going viral. Some have accused deputies of using excessive force on a drunk teenager. The video has been shared extensively online, including by national outlets. "One of the guys had a knee on his neck....
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Flock cameras coming to Wagoner County

WAGONER, Okla. — The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office is planning to install 10 new flock cameras. The company pricing the cameras says the sheriff’s office will place the new technology strategically around the county. The company says the new cameras, which scan license plates, will help prevent...
WAGONER COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

Man with dementia shoots wife, son in Ottawa County, deputies say

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An 84-year-old man with dementia was arrested after shooting his wife and son, according to Ottawa County deputies. On Tuesday, deputies responded to a shooting at a county home with two victims. They discovered that the man had shot his son twice and his wife...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man hit by suspected drunk driver in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Authorities say a man was hit by a suspected drunk driver in Tulsa Sunday evening. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said just before 7 p.m., 70-year-old Curtis Kelsey and another man were working on a broken down vehicle on Interstate 244 westbound east of North Mingo Road. A tow truck was there with emergency lights activated.
TULSA, OK
TMZ.com

Oklahoma Police Deputy Caught On Video Beating Teen

A police officer pummeled a 17-year-old boy and drove a knee into his neck while arresting him in Oklahoma over the weekend ... and it was all caught on video. Footage of Sunday's "attack" shows the deputy and other officers trying to restrain the teen on the ground at the Tulsa State Fair.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man says juveniles shot him in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man was shot in the foot after he said two juveniles stole from him. Police said around 5 a.m. they found one man with a gunshot wound to his foot near East Admiral Place and North Harvard Avenue. The victim said two...
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Mother speaks out after losing her son to gun violence in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Last Friday, two mothers lost their sons to gun violence in Tulsa. It was one of the toughest days of Sandra Goff's life. She was in Muskogee at the homecoming game when she got a call saying her son, Fedro Givens, was shot. “Of course,...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Authorities searching for man in Skiatook Lake

SKIATOOK, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) is searching for a person at Skiatook Lake Monday morning. OHP’s Marine Enforcement Division said they are looking for one man. Troopers are assisting the search. Multiple boats were seen in the lake. This is a developing story. Download the...
SKIATOOK, OK
okcfox.com

Troopers recover body of former Tulsa fire marshal from Lake Skiatook

UPDATE: Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed that the body of Terry McGee was recovered today around 2:30 p.m. from Lake Skiatook. Mayor G.T. Bynum said the following about the death of McGee:. This is heartbreaking news for Tulsa. Terry McGee was a wonderful man. Always upbeat, always positive, always focused on...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Motorcyclist Injured in a Crash in Osage County

A Cleveland man suffered head and internal truck injuries after losing control of his motorcycle Sunday afternoon on SH 10 about 14 miles north and 8 miles west of Bartlesville. OHP says the incident happened at about 2:34pm Sunday when Ricky B.Cross, 38, of Cleveland, OK was eastbound on SH...
CLEVELAND, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

4 arrested in illegal marijuana grow in Pawnee County

PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. — Four people were arrested this week after authorities served a warrant at a marijuana grow in Pawnee County, the sheriff’s office announced. The Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and the Oklahoma National Guard with the warrant, the sheriff’s office said.

