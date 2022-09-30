Read full article on original website
KOCO
Video of teenager’s arrest at Tulsa State Fair goes viral
TULSA, Okla. — A video of an arrest at the Tulsa State Fair is going viral. Some have accused deputies of using excessive force on a drunk teenager. The video has been shared extensively online, including by national outlets. "One of the guys had a knee on his neck....
Flock cameras coming to Wagoner County
WAGONER, Okla. — The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office is planning to install 10 new flock cameras. The company pricing the cameras says the sheriff’s office will place the new technology strategically around the county. The company says the new cameras, which scan license plates, will help prevent...
okcfox.com
Tulsa County District Attorney's daughter charged after allegedly stabbing father
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The daughter of Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler has been charged after allegedly stabbing her father. Police say an argument between Kunzweiler and his daughter, Jennifer, escalated and turned violent just over a week ago at their home in Bixby. During a press conference...
okcfox.com
Man with dementia shoots wife, son in Ottawa County, deputies say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An 84-year-old man with dementia was arrested after shooting his wife and son, according to Ottawa County deputies. On Tuesday, deputies responded to a shooting at a county home with two victims. They discovered that the man had shot his son twice and his wife...
Catoosa PD see rise in jay parking violations
You may have heard of jaywalking, but have you ever heard of jay parking? It's a parking violation becoming more common.
Tulsa police investigate after a shooting at an east Tulsa apartment
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a 22-year-old man was shot at the Red Fox Apartments. Police at the scene confirmed to FOX23 the victim has been transported to the hospital with multiple gun shot wounds. Two people are in custody at this time, but police said...
Motorcyclist in critical condition after north Tulsa crash
TULSA, Okla. — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash in north Tulsa, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said the crash took place late Tuesday afternoon on East Admiral Place, between Yale and Sheridan. A black sedan, headed southbound, was stopped at a stop...
Man hit by suspected drunk driver in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Authorities say a man was hit by a suspected drunk driver in Tulsa Sunday evening. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said just before 7 p.m., 70-year-old Curtis Kelsey and another man were working on a broken down vehicle on Interstate 244 westbound east of North Mingo Road. A tow truck was there with emergency lights activated.
TMZ.com
Oklahoma Police Deputy Caught On Video Beating Teen
A police officer pummeled a 17-year-old boy and drove a knee into his neck while arresting him in Oklahoma over the weekend ... and it was all caught on video. Footage of Sunday's "attack" shows the deputy and other officers trying to restrain the teen on the ground at the Tulsa State Fair.
UPDATE: Silver alert cancelled for missing Oklahoma man
Update 10/4, 3:23 p.m. - Officials say 65-year-old Glenn Wiggins has been located, so the Silver Alert has been cancelled.
Man says juveniles shot him in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man was shot in the foot after he said two juveniles stole from him. Police said around 5 a.m. they found one man with a gunshot wound to his foot near East Admiral Place and North Harvard Avenue. The victim said two...
okcfox.com
Mother speaks out after losing her son to gun violence in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Last Friday, two mothers lost their sons to gun violence in Tulsa. It was one of the toughest days of Sandra Goff's life. She was in Muskogee at the homecoming game when she got a call saying her son, Fedro Givens, was shot. “Of course,...
Authorities searching for man in Skiatook Lake
SKIATOOK, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) is searching for a person at Skiatook Lake Monday morning. OHP’s Marine Enforcement Division said they are looking for one man. Troopers are assisting the search. Multiple boats were seen in the lake. This is a developing story. Download the...
2 more victims found after shooting at Oklahoma homecoming – including 9-year-old girl
Police in Tulsa said Monday they have found two more gunshot victims who were wounded in a shooting at a Oklahoma high school football homecoming game.
okcfox.com
Troopers recover body of former Tulsa fire marshal from Lake Skiatook
UPDATE: Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed that the body of Terry McGee was recovered today around 2:30 p.m. from Lake Skiatook. Mayor G.T. Bynum said the following about the death of McGee:. This is heartbreaking news for Tulsa. Terry McGee was a wonderful man. Always upbeat, always positive, always focused on...
Tulsans upset after receiving parking tickets during fair
Some Tulsans are unhappy after being ticketed for allowing people to park in their driveway and go to the fair.
Muskogee man drowns at Lake Eufaula
Officials say a 58-year-old Oklahoma man has drowned at an Oklahoma lake.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Motorcyclist Injured in a Crash in Osage County
A Cleveland man suffered head and internal truck injuries after losing control of his motorcycle Sunday afternoon on SH 10 about 14 miles north and 8 miles west of Bartlesville. OHP says the incident happened at about 2:34pm Sunday when Ricky B.Cross, 38, of Cleveland, OK was eastbound on SH...
18-Year-Old Identified As Victim In Deadly Tulsa Apartment Shooting
Authorities have identified the victim who was shot and killed at the Echo Trail Apartments in Tulsa Friday evening. Tulsa Police said 18-year-old Fedro Givens was shot in the chest and killed. Two suspects left the scene. Police said Givens died on the way to the hospital. The Tulsa Homicide...
4 arrested in illegal marijuana grow in Pawnee County
PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. — Four people were arrested this week after authorities served a warrant at a marijuana grow in Pawnee County, the sheriff’s office announced. The Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and the Oklahoma National Guard with the warrant, the sheriff’s office said.
