News4Jax.com
Clay County urges caution as residents return after evacuation order lifted
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Although Clay County was largely spared major impacts from Ian, officials warned residents to use caution as they returned to their homes following the lifting of evacuation orders on Friday. County officials and work crews went out Friday to assess the damage in the community,...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Two dead in head-on Columbia County collision
Two people were killed in a head-on collision along US Highway 90 east of Lake City on Saturday morning. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 32-year-old Jacksonville female was driving a pickup westbound on US Highway 90 east of SE Timberwolf Drive around 2:45 a.m. when she crossed the center line. The pickup collided head-on with a 24-year-old Lake City man driving a sedan eastbound on US 90.
News4Jax.com
Clay County Fairgrounds opens RV park to Southwest Floridians impacted by Ian
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – In an effort to support Southwest Florida residents affected by Ian’s wrath, the Clay County Fairgrounds opened its RV area to offer a place to stay for those rebuilding who have an RV. In an announcement on Facebook, fairground officials said they have...
News4Jax.com
Nassau County storm surge expected to be at worst early Friday morning
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Nassau County Emergency Management’s director on Thursday again warned residents in low-lying neighborhoods of the storm surge from Ian, and that the impacts would be the worst -- especially in coastal regions -- around midnight Friday. By Thursday afternoon, Emergency Management said there was...
Man seen jumping into St. Johns River during Tropical Storm Ian in critical condition
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Green Cove Springs police department officers were called to rescue a man who nearly drowned in the St. Johns River. At around 12:43 p.m. on Sept. 29, officers responded to 1063 Bulkhead Rd., Pier #2 after a report came in of a 67-year-old man seen jumping into the St. Johns River during Tropical Storm Ian.
News4Jax.com
Feeding Northeast Florida holds 6 emergency food distributions Saturday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Feeding Northeast Florida announced six emergency food distribution sites for those in need Saturday in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The additional hurricane relief distributions on Saturday are at the following locations:. Church of Christ Odessa | 9:00 am | 852 Odessa Street Jacksonville, FL. 32254.
Clay County Sheriff’s Office report suspicious package in parking lot of IHOP
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious package in the parking lot of an IHOP restaurant at Tuesday Morning Plaza. The IHOP has been evacuated and Deputies are advising people to stay out of the shopping plaza. The Plaza is currently closed...
News4Jax.com
mycbs4.com
Hawthorne in the wake of Hurricane Ian
Mayor Jacquelyn Randall said that Hawthorne city limits were mainly impacted by strong winds and currently the city is working to clean up debris in roads and fix a few downed power lines. Parts of Hawthorne that were impacted the most are in the low lying areas. Mayor Randall calls...
Lake City Reporter
One killed in overnight house fire
One person was killed in an overnight house fire near downtown Lake City. The Lake City Fire Department responded to a fire on NW Madison Street, just across Main Boulevard from the city’s Public Safety Building, around 1:52 a.m. Friday. When units arrived at the residence, Assistant Chief Dwight...
Hurricane Ian: Reopenings in NE Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Check back for updates through the week for the latest on reopenings in the Northeast Florida area:. Jacksonville area beaches are reopen, as of noon Friday. This includes, Atlantic, Neptune, and Jacksonville Beach. Mayor Lenny Curry says there’s still a high rip current risk, so beach goers should stay out of the water.
Lake City Reporter
JSO: Undetermined death turned homicide
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that at approximately 12:55 a.m. Sunday, JSO Patrol Officers responded to the 1600 block of Wilcox Street in reference to assisting JFRD with a male lying in the street covered in blood. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
WCJB
Trees fall in Starke downing power lines
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Storm damage is impacting people all over North Central Florida. Starke police officers are reporting three fallen trees, and down power lines in the area. This is in three separate neighborhoods within the city. Police officers there are asking residents to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary.
WCJB
Church drive for people affected by Hurricane Ian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Bishop Ron Sanderson and Cross Point church members held a hurricane supply drive at a warehouse at Nelson’s building on Northwest 13th street. Sanderson said the pre-ordered supplies were shipped from Operation Compassion in Tennessee days before the storm and were passed out to residents. . Although...
One dead after car v. pedestrian crash in Jacksonville Heights
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported a car vs pedestrian crash with one dead in Jacksonville Heights on Noroad and Lambing Rd. JSO reports that just before 9:00 p.m. a 64-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk east on Noroad. While attempting to cross the...
WCJB
1st annual ‘Blessing of the Animals’ event in Lake City
Lake City, Fla. (WCJB) -This Lake City organization is serving up breakfast and blessings. Covenant Pet Trust hosted its first ‘Blessing of the Animal’ event at the Darby Pavilion at Wilson Park. The organization invited residents to bring their dogs, cats, and horses to the event. They got a pancake breakfast before lining up to receive a special prayer and medallion from Pastor Joy Bolander.
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for fleeing at 90 mph in an Alachua residential neighborhood
ALACHUA, Fla. – Albert Odarius Trevell Darling, 35, was arrested yesterday evening after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop at high speed through a residential neighborhood in Alachua. After an Alachua Police Department Office tried to conduct a traffic stop at about 6:45 p.m. in the 15300 block of NW...
alachuachronicle.com
Man charged with evidence tampering and possession of drug equipment after a car crashed into a mobile home
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Steven Dewayne Rippy, 54, was arrested yesterday afternoon after troopers charged him with taking evidence from the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury. Florida Highway Patrol Troopers and Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies responded yesterday to a crash in the Hidden Oaks mobile home park,...
