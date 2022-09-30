Game Night Show: Hear from Local Coaches – Big Game Analysis – Schedules – Scores – Video with Beverly Coach Jeff Hutton – MIAA Power Rankings

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nearly Thirteen Years Ago, a Seemingly Unsuspecting Shooter Sought Revenge on University ColleaguesSavannah VillanuevaBraintree, MA
This Massachusetts Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the CountryTravel MavenHaverhill, MA
The New England Wildlife Center Invites You to Carve - O - Rama!Camilo DíazWeymouth, MA
Ayanna Pressley, “The Squad” rallies supporters in SomervilleThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Commuter consternation: Stories and reactions to the latest Green Line Extension delayThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
msonewsports.com
Podcast: Masconomet Girls Soccer Starts Season 9-0, Hear from Coach Alison Lecesse – League & Player Updates
BOXFORD (Podcast) The Masconomet girls soccer team is 9-0 this season and has recorded 7 shutouts. Head coach Alison Lecesse joined MSONEWSPORTS Sunday to share updates on the season, the Northeastern Conference, player news, and a note on two former Masco players. Masco’s Next Game: Monday 10/3 at Gloucester 4...
homenewshere.com
Redmen run past yet another opponent
TEWKSBURY – It had been 45 years since the last time the Tewksbury and Belmont High School Football teams met in a regular season game, and on Friday night the Redmen kept their winning streak intact, beating the Marauders, 40-6, to improve to 3-0 on the season. Tewksbury previously...
msonewsports.com
Endicott Football (5-0/1-0) Shuts Down Husson 20-0, Tyler Bridge & Clayton Marengi (Lynnfield) Score TDs
BEVERLY – The Endicott football team defeated Husson, 20-0, in the Commonwealth Coast Conference (CCC) opener for both programs on Saturday afternoon at Hempstead Stadium, as part of Homecoming and Family Weekend. All three scores came on the ground as Tyler Bridge (Wells, Maine) and Clayton Marengi (Lynnfield) each...
homenewshere.com
Longtime Town Crier sportswriter, our friend Mike Ippolito, has passed away
On Monday morning, longtime Town Crier sportswriter Mike Ippolito unexpectedly passed away at the age of 54. All of us here at the Town Crier and our Wilmington and Tewksbury communities are completely devastated with his passing. For the past two decades Mike has been a contributing writer for the...
Top 10 Private and Public High Schools in the Nation Include 5 in New England
When it comes to education and the rankings of schools, colleges, and universities, it grabs most of our attention. The majority of us have at least one connection to a school, if not several, so if you're like me, it's always fun, interesting, and dare I say educational to see where schools land in rankings.
'It's been a great experience': Regan Remillard sells The Haven after strengthening club
When Regan Remillard bought The Haven Country Club, then known as Mount Pleasant Country Club, from the members on Jan. 1, 2012, the Boylston club was experiencing financial difficulties. He had been a member for eight years and did his best to bring the club back to life, spending about $5 million to...
Superintendent Says Saugus Football Team Cannot Use Thin Blue Line Flag
The William S. Hart Union High School District superintendent said the Saugus High School football team can no longer use the "thin blue line" flag at games in its pregame ceremonies, echoing a decision made by the team's coach.
WCVB
Wind spreads fire among four triple-deckers, including former Wahlberg home
BOSTON — Winds pushed flames through several neighboring triple-deckers, including one where the Wahlberg family used to live, in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Sunday morning. According to Boston Fire Commissioner Paul Burke, the situation began at approximately 10 a.m. He said heavy wind conditions pushed the fire to three...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Salem, MA
Looking for something great to eat in Salem, MA? This is a list that can help. Whether you are just passing through the area, or if you’re a local looking for something you haven’t tried before, then you’ve come to the right place. Taking into account the...
WCVB
Massachusetts man breaks Topsfield Fair giant pumpkin record
TOPSFIELD, Mass. — A Massachusetts man broke the Topsfield Fair giant pumpkin record with the size of his gourd, measured as part of the annual New England Giant Pumpkin Growers Contest. Jamie Graham of Tyngsborough had his pumpkin top the scales at 2,480 pounds. The previous record was 2,294.5...
Boston Marathon Announced Historic Change For Those Who Want To Run
According to WBUR, the Boston Marathon will welcome nonbinary people to run in the race in 2023. They will not have to register as members of the women's or man's categories. The organizers of the race, recently announced and released this news. This will be 127th marathon and is a huge spectator's sport. With so many runners and on-lookers, it has always been an important event in Boston.
Mass. State Lottery winner plans to use $10 million prize on a house
With more than a million dollars in his bank account, one lucky Massachusetts State Lottery winner is planning to use his gigantic prize practically: to buy a house. Nicolas Recinos of Everett was the Sept. 15 winner of the $10 million prize in the “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game. He chose to receive his prize in the form of a one-time payment of $6.5 million before taxes, according to a statement from the State Lottery.
Boston Globe
These are the best train routes in New England, according to readers
Readers shared 10 scenic routes for your next train trip. Boston.com readers love train travel, and with the proposal for an overnight train from Boston to Montreal, Canada gaining steam, we asked readers for their favorite train travel in New England. They sent us local train routes that were both practical and picturesque.
budgettravel.com
5 Unique Things to Do in Boston
Boston may be known for its famous clam chowder, the Boston Marathon, the bar from Cheers, baseball (the Red Sox), Fenway Park, its rich history, and that it was the birthplace of the American Revolution. But take some time to go beyond what you know about Boston and discover these 5 unique Boston experiences.
bostononbudget.com
Boston Fall Festivals 2022: Fun Activities, Festival Events and Things to Do Near You
Many family-friendly festivities take place in Boston throughout the fall harvest season. There is no better way to experience the season than to take part in a few Fall festivals in Boston. Best of Boston Fall Festivals 2022. So, if you have been searching for, “Fall Activities near me”? Because...
whdh.com
Car drives into restaurant in Saugus
SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A Boston Market in Saugus was damaged after a car drove into the restaurant. Footage of the car and restaurant captured by 7NEWS showed signs of damage from the overnight crash, which is still under investigation. No injuries have been reported. This is a developing story;...
WCVB
A century-old shoe store in Boston, and four decades of matchmaking lunch dates
NEEDHAM, Mass. — In Jamaica Plain,George’s Shoes is known for its low prices. A century after first opening its doors, the store has expanded to offer women’s clothing and designer handbags. The year 2022 marks a milestone anniversary for Lunch Dates – a Boston-based matchmaking service. For...
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON FOOD SHOPPING GUIDE: Market Basket, McKinnon’s, Elia’s & Farmers Market (Week of October 2, 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — Are you food shopping in town this week?. This week’s circular from Market Basket (260 Main Street) can be found HERE. This week’s circular from McKinnon’s Supermarket (211 Lowell Street) can be found HERE. Elia’s Country Store (381 Middlesex Avenue) does not have...
bcgavel.com
The State of Covid at Boston College
Like many students vowing to hit the Plex five times a week at the start of the new calendar year, Boston College said, “New year, new me!” in regards to COVID-19. The news that BC would no longer require weekly COVID tests for its undergraduate students rocked many parts of campus when it surfaced last winter. Many students feared the worst. Without weekly testing of the undergraduate student body, the university simply could not know its true positivity rate. However, if last February was a gamble of epic proportions, this September is a nightmare. New developments in the school’s COVID safety protocols (or lack thereof) are nothing short of dismal.
WCVB
Walpole man in Fort Myers for Hurricane Ian, 'We thought we were going to die'
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Chris Donovan, who also has a house in Walpole, was inside his Fort Myers Beach home as Category 4 Hurricane Ian battered Florida's southwest coast. "We thought we were going to die, you know, honestly, like it was incredible," Donovan said. "The whole house was shaking and it was just it was unbelievable. The place is devastated."
