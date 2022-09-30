Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
Aiken's Benton House among 2022 Best Workplaces for fourth year
Great Place to Work and Fortune have honored Benton House Senior Living as one of the 2022 Best Workplaces for Aging Services. The national award considered feedback representing 189,159 employees working for Great Place to Work-Certified organizations in senior housing and care and at-home care in the aging services industry.
wfxg.com
FOX54 Mornings: Kim Coles visits Augusta Tech
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Actress, comedian and game show host Kim Coles visited Augusta Tech on Thursday. She spoke to students to celebrate the school's founders week. FOX54 caught up with Coles ahead of her visit for a sneak preview on what she was going to tell students.
Family still searching for missing Richmond County man
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Family members still hoping to find a missing Richmond County man went on another search Saturday. Loved ones of Keith Styburski searched both Richmond and Burke Counties. They looked for the 37-year-old starting from Watkins Pond Road to Knight Road along the railroad tracks he was last seen at in Hephzibah. […]
Old school in Sand Hills called a neighborhood nuisance
Neighbors have waited for years for the redevelopment of the abandoned Weed School in Sand Hills, now they say the old building is creating problems in the area.
WRDW-TV
Teen arrested over BB gun at Glenn Hills High School
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of having a weapon at Glenn Hills High School, according to authorities. Javar Myron Odom was arrested Wednesday on a felony charge of having a weapon on school grounds or at a school function, according to Richmond County jail records.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Augusta metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC metro using data from Zillow.
wfxg.com
Suspect arrested for Cascade Dr. murder
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect in connection to a murder that happened earlier this month on Cascade Dr. On Sept. 19, deputies responded to Cascade Dr. for reports of a shooting. At the scene, they discovered the bodies of nineteen-year-old Kameron Tucker of Hephzibah and seventeen-year-old Kentevios Wageman of Augusta.
wfxg.com
Lane closures expected for some roadways in Columbia County this week
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Heads up drivers in Columbia County! Some lane closures are expected this week, beginning Monday October 3. Temporary lane closure on Furys Ferry Road. The lane closure will be northbound, right through lane at the intersection with Evans to Locks Road. The lane closure will be from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. this week. This is associated with the roadway-widening project for Furys Ferry Road.
The Post and Courier
Today's events for Oct. 2
The Aiken County Citizens For Life will hold a Life Chain from 2:30-3:30 p.m. today along the Rudy Mason Parkway (118 Bypass). A Life Chain is a one-hour public, silent witness and prayer for the respect of the sanctity of human life. Those wanting to participate should meet at Christ's Way Christian Church, 183 Old Wagener Road, by 2:15 p.m. Participants may bring a chair, water, sun umbrella, etc. as needed. Families with children are welcome. For more information, email aikenprolife@yahoo.com.
Aiken Co. severe weather prep for low-lying areas
Residents of Aiken County are preparing for possible severe weather when the remnants of Hurricane Ian hit the CSRA.
wfxg.com
FOX54 Mornings: Augusta family advances on episode of Family Feud
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Augusta family featured on Family Feud won on their first night of the show. Our morning team got another exclusive preview of the family's second night on the show. Catch new episodes of Family Feud weeknights at 7:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on FOX54.
WRDW-TV
56-year-old woman killed by shooting in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman died after being shot late Thursday in Augusta, one of the latest victims of a surge in violent crime that’s been sweeping the CSRA since spring. The victim, identified as 56-year-old Kimberly Harris-Opoku, was found in the 1100 block of Anderson Avenue, near...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Hall and Parlor Farmhouse, McDuffie County
I photographed this abandoned house in 2016. It may well be gone by now. It was located somewhere near the Rock House or the Bowdre-Rees-Knox House. It doesn’t look like a typical hall and parlor design but that was the best I could discern by the placement of the door [barely visible]. It is possible that it is a single-pen. The chimney is in an unusual location, as well, but the layout of these early vernacular house types depended more on the ingenuity of the carpenter than any proscribed standards.
wfxg.com
UPDATE: Victim identified in 12th St. & Anderson Ave. shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - UPDATE- The Richmond County Coroner has identified the victim in the 12th street shooting. 56-year-old Kimberly Harris-Opoku of Anderson Ave was shot at least one time and pronounced dead on the scene. An autopsy has been scheduled. ---------- (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is...
Road widening project near I-20 in Grovetown continues Monday
An ongoing road widening project in Grovetown near Interstate 20 will continue Monday and more lane closures are coming.
Residents watch for flooding near Ellis street downtown
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Some who live near Ellis street say for 15 years, parts of the Calhoun expressway has caused flooding near their homes due to storm water drainage issues. Back in August residents appeared in front of commissioners expressing their concerns, the city engineering department says it would take money, and years to fix. […]
WRDW-TV
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cloudy skies and breezy conditions tonight through Friday. Temperatures will be in the 60s this evening and drop to the upper 50s overnight. Winds will be out of the east-northeast between 15-20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. Impacts from Ian are expected locally in...
wfxg.com
UPDATE: Suspect arrested for deadly Wrightsboro Rd. shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - UPDATE: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect for the deadly shooting at Smart Grocery on Wrightsboro Rd. The sheriff's office has charged seventeen-year-old Darontaye Cummings with murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of an article with altered identification.
Augusta man found guilty of rape sentenced to 2 life sentences
An accused serial rapist who multiple times evaded justice has finally been taken off the streets by the District Attorney’s Special Victims Unit.
1 dead, 1 charged after shooting at Wrightsboro Road convenience store
One man is dead and at least two suspects are in custody after a shooting at the Smart Grocery convenience store on the 3200 block of Wrightsboro Road.
