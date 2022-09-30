ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

myhorrynews.com

Garden City begins recovery process following Ian’s surge

In the darkness of a Garden City bar, Jennifer Shelley anxiously watched a friend unplug a cord from an electrical outlet. “Brad, be careful!” she called out as he yanked the cord haphazardly from the wall, laughing as he pulled. Shelley, a bartender at The Bar near Atlantic Avenue,...
GARDEN CITY, SC
WCNC

Power returning quickly, but Ian recovery in South Carolina may take time

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Less than a day after the now-former hurricane known as Ian wreaked havoc on residents across South Carolina, recovery efforts are already underway - and that includes the restoration of power. During a press conference with state officials including Gov. Henry McMaster on Saturday, Nanette Edwards,...
COLUMBIA, SC
City
Garden City, SC
State
Florida State
WMBF

Roads closed in Garden City as crews begin recovery from Hurricane Ian

GARDEN CITY BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Roads in Garden City are closed in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The Horry County Police Department said Saturday that North Waccamaw Drive and South Waccamaw Drive are both closed to all traffic except authorized public safety and public works personnel. Authorities also said...
GARDEN CITY, SC
Outsider.com

PHOTOS: Woman’s ‘Hurricane Prep’ in Myrtle Beach Includes Massive Alcohol Stash

Hurricane Ian seemed to be winding down after it pummeled the state of Florida and left behind a wake of destruction across the state. But after making its way inland and being downgraded to a tropical storm, it turned back towards the Atlantic Ocean and regained strength. It’s now been reclassified to a hurricane once again, and Ian now has its sights set on the coast of South Carolina.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
cbs17

PHOTO: Fire lights up night sky with flames near Myrtle Beach

GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a fire Friday night in Garden City, according to Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire. The fire was on South Waccamaw Drive, according to officials. At least one structure was involved, possibly two. Officials said crews had issues accessing the location because of...
GARDEN CITY, SC
Daily Mail

Charleston braces for DIRECT HIT as Hurricane Ian swirls back in from Atlantic to pound historic city TOMORROW morning: Thousands board up their homes and flee ahead of 7ft storm surge after 13 Floridians confirmed dead

Charleston is bracing for a direct hit from Hurricane Ian with storm surges of up to 7ft as it hurtles towards the historic city after barreling through Florida leaving swathes of the state decimated and at least 13 dead. Monster tempest Ian has recharged from a tropical storm back into...
FLORIDA STATE
WMBF

Power outages reported as Ian approaches Grand Strand, Pee Dee

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Hurricane Ian is expected to bring hurricane-force wind gusts to the Grand Strand beaches and down through coastal Georgetown County. This is could lead to power outages throughout the area. Here is a look at the current outages:. Santee Cooper:. - 1,168 without power in...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Publix closing Lowcountry stores ahead of Hurricane Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Publix supermarkets on Thursday announced that select stores will be closing Friday as Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in the Lowcountry. In a statement, Publix said “as always, our priority remains on the safety of our associates, customers and communities. We will continue...
CHARLESTON, SC

