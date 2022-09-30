Read full article on original website
Related
WMBF
Video shows Hurricane Ian slamming Myrtle Beach State Park pier during height of storm
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Another pier suffered damage from the wrath of Hurricane Ian as it hit the Grand Strand. South Carolina State Parks posted new video taken by Myrtle Beach State Park Manager Troy Crider of the pier at the height at the storm. It shows monster...
myhorrynews.com
Garden City begins recovery process following Ian’s surge
In the darkness of a Garden City bar, Jennifer Shelley anxiously watched a friend unplug a cord from an electrical outlet. “Brad, be careful!” she called out as he yanked the cord haphazardly from the wall, laughing as he pulled. Shelley, a bartender at The Bar near Atlantic Avenue,...
First Coast News
Hurricane Ian landfall expected soon Myrtle Beach, S.C. | Friday, Sept. 30
Hurricane Ian remained a Cat. 1 storm Friday afternoon with an estimated landfall time in South Carolina | Friday, Sept. 30.
WCNC
Power returning quickly, but Ian recovery in South Carolina may take time
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Less than a day after the now-former hurricane known as Ian wreaked havoc on residents across South Carolina, recovery efforts are already underway - and that includes the restoration of power. During a press conference with state officials including Gov. Henry McMaster on Saturday, Nanette Edwards,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Carolina sees flooding, destruction as Hurricane Ian makes landfall near Myrtle Beach. Mayor Brian Henry tells Jake Tapper the storm was even worse than expected
Mayor Brian Henry of Pawleys Island, South Carolina joins The Lead.
WMBF
Roads closed in Garden City as crews begin recovery from Hurricane Ian
GARDEN CITY BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Roads in Garden City are closed in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The Horry County Police Department said Saturday that North Waccamaw Drive and South Waccamaw Drive are both closed to all traffic except authorized public safety and public works personnel. Authorities also said...
PHOTOS: Woman’s ‘Hurricane Prep’ in Myrtle Beach Includes Massive Alcohol Stash
Hurricane Ian seemed to be winding down after it pummeled the state of Florida and left behind a wake of destruction across the state. But after making its way inland and being downgraded to a tropical storm, it turned back towards the Atlantic Ocean and regained strength. It’s now been reclassified to a hurricane once again, and Ian now has its sights set on the coast of South Carolina.
WMBF
PHOTOS: Damage from Hurricane Ian in Surfside Beach, Murrells Inlet and Garden City
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Damage from Hurricane Ian was seen across the Grand Strand as the storm made landfall near Georgetown on Friday. WMBF First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Dockery spent Saturday viewing damage seen in areas including Surfside Beach and Murrells Inlet. He was later joined by First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold in Garden City.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shrimp boat that washed ashore on Myrtle Beach during Ian is famous
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A shrimp boat that washed ashore Friday in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian's landfall has ties to North Carolina. According to a GoFundMe page raising money to get the boat off the beach, the vessel belongs to Holden Beach Seafood, and crew members were trying to get home to Holden Beach, N.C., before Ian's landfall.
WMBF
Cherry Grove, Apache piers damaged by Hurricane Ian’s storm surge
GRAND STRAND, S.C. (WMBF) - Parts of the Cherry Grove Pier and the Apache Pier collapsed Friday afternoon as Hurricane Ian made landfall. Hurricane Ian has caused major flooding throughout the Grand Strand, the piers are among many structures downed by the storm surge. The Cherry Grove Pier is a...
View Charleston area live cams as Hurricane Ian approaches
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hurricane Ian is expected to lash the South Carolina coast on Friday after dealing a devastating blow to Florida earlier in the week. Much of the Lowcountry began to feel impacts from the storm on Thursday by way of gusty winds, rain, and some coastal flooding. Those impacts are expected to […]
South Carolina couple marries ahead of Hurricane Ian landfall
A South Carolina couple was determined to tie the knot before Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall on Friday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs17
PHOTO: Fire lights up night sky with flames near Myrtle Beach
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a fire Friday night in Garden City, according to Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire. The fire was on South Waccamaw Drive, according to officials. At least one structure was involved, possibly two. Officials said crews had issues accessing the location because of...
Charleston braces for DIRECT HIT as Hurricane Ian swirls back in from Atlantic to pound historic city TOMORROW morning: Thousands board up their homes and flee ahead of 7ft storm surge after 13 Floridians confirmed dead
Charleston is bracing for a direct hit from Hurricane Ian with storm surges of up to 7ft as it hurtles towards the historic city after barreling through Florida leaving swathes of the state decimated and at least 13 dead. Monster tempest Ian has recharged from a tropical storm back into...
WMBF
PHOTOS: Damage from Hurricane Ian in Cherry Grove, North Myrtle Beach
CHERRY GROVE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Hurricane Ian brought significant damage across the Grand Strand on Friday, including in northern parts of the area such as Cherry Grove Beach. WMBF First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold was in the field Saturday morning surveying what was left in Ian’s wake. Among...
WMBF
Power outages reported as Ian approaches Grand Strand, Pee Dee
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Hurricane Ian is expected to bring hurricane-force wind gusts to the Grand Strand beaches and down through coastal Georgetown County. This is could lead to power outages throughout the area. Here is a look at the current outages:. Santee Cooper:. - 1,168 without power in...
WMBF
LIST: Closings, cancellations, postponements announced ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The threat of severe weather from Tropical Storm Ian has led to the postponement or cancellation of events in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. This list will be updated as more information comes in:. HORRY COUNTY. Horry County Schools announced Wednesday that all district...
counton2.com
Publix closing Lowcountry stores ahead of Hurricane Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Publix supermarkets on Thursday announced that select stores will be closing Friday as Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in the Lowcountry. In a statement, Publix said “as always, our priority remains on the safety of our associates, customers and communities. We will continue...
This Is The Best Grocery Store In South Carolina
LoveFood compiled a list of the best grocery stores in the country, from popular chains to local favorites.
Comments / 0