Augusta, GA

The Post and Courier

Aiken's Benton House among 2022 Best Workplaces for fourth year

Great Place to Work and Fortune have honored Benton House Senior Living as one of the 2022 Best Workplaces for Aging Services. The national award considered feedback representing 189,159 employees working for Great Place to Work-Certified organizations in senior housing and care and at-home care in the aging services industry.
AIKEN, SC
Aiken Standard

Aiken High School students experience virtual reality

Aiken High School received a special visit on Sept. 28. The Army Virtual Air Rescue Experience Semi-Truck made a stop at the high school after evacuating from Florida, said Sgt. First Class Joshua Sulkers. He reached out to Nina Dorman, the career specialist at Aiken High School, and asked if AHS would host the Army simulator. The experience allowed the students to participate in a virtual helicopter simulation.
AIKEN, SC
#Drexel University#Oral Medicine#Oral Cancer#The Department Of Oral#College Of Dentistry#The Department Of Omfs#Uic
WRDW-TV

Local franchise owner prepares to travel with donations for Fort Myers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Savannah area was under a hurricane and storm surge warning as Hurricane Ian moved towards the Georgia-Carolina coast. Meanwhile, Florida is still recovering after the storm blew through a couple of days ago. Friday, we heard from a man with connections to both cities. He’s...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Georgia Power settles with 1 co-owner in Plant Vogtle dispute

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Power Co. will pay at least $76 million to settle a lawsuit with a co-owner over who will pay for cost overruns on Plant Vogtle construction near Waynesboro. The unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. and the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia announced a settlement Friday....
GEORGIA STATE
wfxg.com

FOX54 Mornings: Kim Coles visits Augusta Tech

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Actress, comedian and game show host Kim Coles visited Augusta Tech on Thursday. She spoke to students to celebrate the school's founders week. FOX54 caught up with Coles ahead of her visit for a sneak preview on what she was going to tell students.
AUGUSTA, GA
The Post and Courier

ANNIVERSARY: Speeds celebrate 65 years of marriage

Edwin and Mary Alice Speed were married at Sacred Heart Cultural Center in Augusta, Georgia, on Sept. 28, 1957. For 65 years, there has never been a special occasion or holiday when Ed did not compose a poem for Mary Alice expressing his everlasting love for her and for his family. A collection of his poetry was bound into a beautiful book and is enjoyed by his family and close friends.
AUGUSTA, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Hall and Parlor Farmhouse, McDuffie County

I photographed this abandoned house in 2016. It may well be gone by now. It was located somewhere near the Rock House or the Bowdre-Rees-Knox House. It doesn’t look like a typical hall and parlor design but that was the best I could discern by the placement of the door [barely visible]. It is possible that it is a single-pen. The chimney is in an unusual location, as well, but the layout of these early vernacular house types depended more on the ingenuity of the carpenter than any proscribed standards.
MCDUFFIE COUNTY, GA
The Post and Courier

Brinkley's Chop House opens at Riverside Village in North Augusta

Mickie DeFelice is making an “Olivia’s Martini.”. An Olivia’s Martini requires an extra touch and one a bit tricky (as bartender Aaron Brock found out, having tried it himself a minute earlier): liquid smoke. Blooming, blooming ... now rounding off and making a fragile dome atop the...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
The Post and Courier

Today's events for Oct. 2

The Aiken County Citizens For Life will hold a Life Chain from 2:30-3:30 p.m. today along the Rudy Mason Parkway (118 Bypass). A Life Chain is a one-hour public, silent witness and prayer for the respect of the sanctity of human life. Those wanting to participate should meet at Christ's Way Christian Church, 183 Old Wagener Road, by 2:15 p.m. Participants may bring a chair, water, sun umbrella, etc. as needed. Families with children are welcome. For more information, email aikenprolife@yahoo.com.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Harlem hosting 33rd annual Oliver Hardy Festival

HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The classic comedy duo Laurel and Hardy have entertained millions for almost a century now. Harlem, Ga’s native son is being celebrated at the 33rd Oliver Hardy Festival. It is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The festival includes an opening ceremony, singing of...
HARLEM, GA
WRDW-TV

33rd annual Oliver Hardy Festival brings out a crowd

HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Oliver Hardy is best known as one half of the famed duo, Laurel and Hardy, from the early days of film in the first half of the 20th century. For 33 years, thousands have filled the streets of Harlem on the first Saturday of October for the Oliver Hardy Festival. On Friday, organizers weren’t sure this was going to happen this year.
HARLEM, GA

