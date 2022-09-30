Read full article on original website
Nancy Hansen: Longtime resident finds 'full and rewarding' life in Aiken
She's known to hundreds of local residents as a fitness instructor, and sharp-eyed theater enthusiasts may also know Nancy Gamba Hansen for her various roles – on both sides of the curtain – with Aiken Community Theatre. Her academic background is actually in library science, and while the...
The Post and Courier
Aiken's Benton House among 2022 Best Workplaces for fourth year
Great Place to Work and Fortune have honored Benton House Senior Living as one of the 2022 Best Workplaces for Aging Services. The national award considered feedback representing 189,159 employees working for Great Place to Work-Certified organizations in senior housing and care and at-home care in the aging services industry.
Brothers & Sisters of Aiken County teach educational, mentorship skills to Aiken children
One minute a student is doing their homework, and the next minute children are arm wrestling each other. Instead of staying home after a long school day, Aiken County children have a safe and fun place to go with Brothers & Sisters of Aiken County. “The program involves us just...
Furniture Today
What is the one constant for a 3-store Georgia retailer celebrating 90 years?
AUGUSTA, Ga. — In 90 years, this retailer has changed names and locations, added divisions and outlets and has seen four generations of family ownership in this town that is best known for one of golf’s longest-standing traditions. And as that fourth generation begins to add influence, Weinberger’s...
Aiken NAACP: Members gather for 41st annual Freedom Fund banquet
The Aiken County Branch of the NAACP held its 41st annual Freedom Fund banquet at New Beginning Ministries on Friday, Sept. 16. The event, which was the first one to be held in person since the COVID-19 pandemic, raises funds for scholarships and trips to conferences for NAACP members and spreading its mission.
Best of the West horse auction draws national bidders
A woman from the Show Me State made a long trip to get the horse she wanted. “I came all the way from Eureka, Missouri,” said Paula DiCampo after buying SM Oreo Dream for $135,000 during the Best of the West sale on Oct. 1 at the Aiken Training Track.
Aiken High School students experience virtual reality
Aiken High School received a special visit on Sept. 28. The Army Virtual Air Rescue Experience Semi-Truck made a stop at the high school after evacuating from Florida, said Sgt. First Class Joshua Sulkers. He reached out to Nina Dorman, the career specialist at Aiken High School, and asked if AHS would host the Army simulator. The experience allowed the students to participate in a virtual helicopter simulation.
Project Pascalis failure leaves Hotel Aiken with uncertain future
Seven years after renovation plans were first announced, Hotel Aiken now sits abandoned at the corner of Richland Avenue and Laurens Street. And there are no firm plans to either renovate or demolish the structure after the Aiken Municipal Development Commission voted unanimously on Sept. 29 to cancel Project Pascalis.
WRDW-TV
Local franchise owner prepares to travel with donations for Fort Myers
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Savannah area was under a hurricane and storm surge warning as Hurricane Ian moved towards the Georgia-Carolina coast. Meanwhile, Florida is still recovering after the storm blew through a couple of days ago. Friday, we heard from a man with connections to both cities. He’s...
WRDW-TV
Georgia Power settles with 1 co-owner in Plant Vogtle dispute
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Power Co. will pay at least $76 million to settle a lawsuit with a co-owner over who will pay for cost overruns on Plant Vogtle construction near Waynesboro. The unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. and the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia announced a settlement Friday....
wfxg.com
FOX54 Mornings: Kim Coles visits Augusta Tech
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Actress, comedian and game show host Kim Coles visited Augusta Tech on Thursday. She spoke to students to celebrate the school's founders week. FOX54 caught up with Coles ahead of her visit for a sneak preview on what she was going to tell students.
The Post and Courier
ANNIVERSARY: Speeds celebrate 65 years of marriage
Edwin and Mary Alice Speed were married at Sacred Heart Cultural Center in Augusta, Georgia, on Sept. 28, 1957. For 65 years, there has never been a special occasion or holiday when Ed did not compose a poem for Mary Alice expressing his everlasting love for her and for his family. A collection of his poetry was bound into a beautiful book and is enjoyed by his family and close friends.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Hall and Parlor Farmhouse, McDuffie County
I photographed this abandoned house in 2016. It may well be gone by now. It was located somewhere near the Rock House or the Bowdre-Rees-Knox House. It doesn’t look like a typical hall and parlor design but that was the best I could discern by the placement of the door [barely visible]. It is possible that it is a single-pen. The chimney is in an unusual location, as well, but the layout of these early vernacular house types depended more on the ingenuity of the carpenter than any proscribed standards.
The Post and Courier
Brinkley's Chop House opens at Riverside Village in North Augusta
Mickie DeFelice is making an “Olivia’s Martini.”. An Olivia’s Martini requires an extra touch and one a bit tricky (as bartender Aaron Brock found out, having tried it himself a minute earlier): liquid smoke. Blooming, blooming ... now rounding off and making a fragile dome atop the...
The Post and Courier
Today's events for Oct. 2
The Aiken County Citizens For Life will hold a Life Chain from 2:30-3:30 p.m. today along the Rudy Mason Parkway (118 Bypass). A Life Chain is a one-hour public, silent witness and prayer for the respect of the sanctity of human life. Those wanting to participate should meet at Christ's Way Christian Church, 183 Old Wagener Road, by 2:15 p.m. Participants may bring a chair, water, sun umbrella, etc. as needed. Families with children are welcome. For more information, email aikenprolife@yahoo.com.
WRDW-TV
Harlem hosting 33rd annual Oliver Hardy Festival
HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The classic comedy duo Laurel and Hardy have entertained millions for almost a century now. Harlem, Ga’s native son is being celebrated at the 33rd Oliver Hardy Festival. It is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The festival includes an opening ceremony, singing of...
Aiken County deputy, K-9 receive national canine award
Aiken County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Joel Knight and his partner K-9 Ripa are like family. The teamwork between the two allowed them to make a seizure of narcotics in 2021. “She is pretty much like a kid to me … she is with me 24/7," Knight said. “Everywhere I go, she goes.”
Aiken County under tropical storm warning due to Ian
Aiken County was under a tropical storm warning Thursday evening as Ian headed toward South Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane. Based on the cyclone’s projected path, however, forecasters believed that this area would be safe from the worst of any bad weather. “We have a pretty good feeling...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Augusta metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC metro using data from Zillow.
WRDW-TV
33rd annual Oliver Hardy Festival brings out a crowd
HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Oliver Hardy is best known as one half of the famed duo, Laurel and Hardy, from the early days of film in the first half of the 20th century. For 33 years, thousands have filled the streets of Harlem on the first Saturday of October for the Oliver Hardy Festival. On Friday, organizers weren’t sure this was going to happen this year.
