What a Supreme Court impeachment from 1805 could mean for Justice Clarence Thomas: historian

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., has been calling for the impeachment of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, arguing that in light of his wife Ginni Thomas' efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, he has no business taking part in cases that are related, in any way, to the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection. But fellow House Democrats, for the most part, haven't been receptive to AOC's recommendation — although they agree that Thomas should recuse himself from any Jan. 6-related cases.
Blame the Supreme Court for Trump Judge Aileen Cannon’s Awful Mar-a-Lago Ruling

Former President Donald Trump has been granted the opportunity to throw a wrench into the progress of the Justice Department’s investigation into his wrongful squirreling of classified documents and other public-owned documents at Mar-a-Lago. Earlier this month, his eleventh-hour appointee to the federal bench, Judge Aileen Cannon, indulged his most expansive claim, allowing Trump to assert that “executive privilege” could possibly apply to thousands of documents wrongfully held at Mar-a-Lago and appointing a special master to screen the documents before federal criminal investigators may have access to them. On Thursday, Cannon declined to stay that ruling as it pertains even to documents marked classified, over which there is clearly no basis for Trump to assert that his executive privilege trumps that of the current administration. In so doing, Cannon reaffirmed her unprecedented ruling that the “special master” is to screen those documents for executive privilege. She simultaneously continued to block the government from using the documents in the pending criminal investigation and rejected the Justice Department’s request that she require her special master to act expeditiously. This attempted expansion of executive privilege stretches the doctrine to its absolute limit. At the same time, even in its more modest form, the Supreme Court’s recognition of executive privilege in U.S. v. Nixon—a case I argued and in which Nixon’s claims of executive privilege over White House tapes failed—has proven to be an utter disaster for democracy without this possible gross expansion.
The 55 worst things Trump did during his presidency

Since Donald Trump left office just over a year ago now, he has moaned that the election was stolen from him and said he should have won.These claims have been widely disputed but even if they were true it is worth rememebring what he was like as a president, and why he absolutely should not be one again.So, here are 55 of his worst acts when he held office.Read to the end, if you dare..1. When he dismissed Russian interference in the electionThe spectre of Russia has haunted Trump since the 2016 election that brought him to power. Post-election analysis...
Ginni Thomas dodges questions as she arrives for her Jan 6 committee interview

Conservative activist Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, arrived to testify before the House select committee investigating the January 6 riot on Thursday. Ms Thomas arrived to testify virtually but did not answer questions from reporters. Ms Thomas entered the purview of the select committee after The Washington Post and CBS News reported her text messages to former president Donald Trump’s White House chief of staff Mark Meadows about potential ways to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. NEW: Ginni Thomas met with Jan 6 committee IN PERSON. She did not answer my questions pic.twitter.com/5z6pypr0S9— Annie Grayer (@AnnieGrayerCNN) September 29, 2022The conservative activist and wife of a Supreme Court justice also pressured lawmakers in Arizona and in Wisconsin to overturn the election results as Mr Trump was repeating his lies that the election was stolen. The select committee had planned to hold its final hearing before the election on Wednesday. But Hurricane Ian meant the committee had to postpone it since Representative Stephanie Murphy, a member of the committee, is from Florida.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre shuts down Fox News reporter

Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary, ended up in a testy exchange with a Fox News correspondent after the reporter asked a question that had already been covered in Friday’s daily briefing.“I was just asked about this question, that’s already been asked and answered,” Ms Jean-Pierre said when repeatedly questioned why Joe Biden “turned down a plan” to move migrants from the communities where they entered the US to other parts of the country to relieve overcrowding in those areas.“I literally just answered that question... we’re moving on.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
