Did you know that in 2022, over 700 unique individuals who are experiencing homelessness in the Rochester, Minnesota community were helped by The Landing MN? Yes, that number is correct and we aren't even close to the final month of 2022 so it will be even higher. If you've ever wondered how you can help those experiencing homelessness in our community, you will want to grab tickets while you can for the 2nd Annual A Holiday of Hope Gala on December 1st.
The annual creepy doll contest is back at the History Center of Olmsted County! It's one of my favorite times of the year, spooky season, and the History Center knows how to celebrate right with their creepy-as-heck dolls. Voting has already begun to find the creepiest of the creepy dolls....
If you were having trouble finding a place to park in downtown Rochester, Minnesota on Sunday, the reason was probably because of the massive event happening at Soldier's Field. Over 8,000 people got together to hear Franklin Graham speak and enjoy a free concert. Over 8,000 People Enjoyed the Massive...
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Park Board has a big meeting scheduled for this afternoon. The board will be presented with revised proposals for the Soldiers Field Memorial Park Master Plan and the Silver Lake Park Master Plan. It's possible, both proposals could be approved during the meeting, which will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Mayo Civic Center.
My heart is pounding just a little bit faster because I have a whole bunch of honey sitting in hives at my house and an animal that was just spotted in Southeast Minnesota LOVES honey. Yes, it was a bear. A pretty large (and fast!) black bear and it was caught on camera about 50 miles south of Rochester and really close to Iowa.
The National Retail Federation is predicting a huge Halloween. They say participation will return to pre-pandemic levels this year with 69% of American consumers planning some sort of Halloween fun. I know several people that already started planning their Halloween party and many more that have started looking for a costume.
Is your address in one of these neighborhoods? If so, congratulations-- you live in some of the most expensive neighborhoods here in Rochester. Rochester is, of course, home to the world-famous Mayo Clinic. But we're also Minnesota's third-largest city behind Minneapolis and St. Paul. And Rochester is also the largest city in Minnesota outside of the Twin Cities metro. The 2020 U.S. Census put the Med City's population at nearly 122,000 people-- a number that kind of surprised me.
We're getting closer and closer to the biggest craft beer festival in southeast Minnesota, Rochester on Tap! The big event is coming up on October 15th at the Mayo Civic Center and let me tell you, after you look at all of the breweries that are going to be there, you won't want to miss it.
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A grand opening celebration will take place this afternoon for the RAEDI Economic Development Center in Rochester. The event begins at 3 PM with a ribbon cutting and program, but the public is invited to visit the facility until 5 PM. According to Rochester Area Economic Development Inc. President John Wade, the one-stop development center for new and existing businesses "will accelerate economic growth for the Rochester area streamlining the collaboration between businesses and the diverse non-profits who serve them."
Today, there should just be vats of freshly brewed coffee sitting all over Rochester, Minnesota to celebrate the best day ever - National Coffee Day! Obviously, some half and half, dashes of cinnamon, and some pumpkin spice creamer will also need to be sitting there because, let's face it, some of us are coffee snobs and don't drink anything black.
Each year updated rankings are released for the best schools in the country. Niche is one of the websites that do these rankings each year and they just came out with their results for 2023. I narrowed down the search to our neck of the woods in southeast Minnesota, Olmsted County, to see which schools ranked in the top 15.
Have you ever gotten a text message from a friend or co-worker that went something like, "OMG, You've GOT to see what I found on Google!". Consider this to be one of those text messages because I just spotted something on Google in Rochester, Minnesota that is like a secret message.
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Mayo Clinic is touting a high-tech upgrade to its imaging capabilities in Rochester. A news release says the Biograph Vision Quadra PET/CT scanner is the first of its kind to be approved for clinical use in North America. It's described as the most sensitive PET/CT scanner available for clinical use.
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Prospective students will soon be able to apply for free at several colleges and universities in the Rochester area and across Minnesota. Application fees at Rochester Community and Technical College, Riverland Community College, Winona State University and 30 other higher learning institutions across Minnesota will be waived throughout the month of October. The free applications are part of “Minnesota State Month.”
Having a bonfire is one of those things that makes fall in Minnesota so great. But just what are the laws concerning fires here in Rochester?. Some communities I lived in back when I was working in Wisconsin don't actually allow you to have any bonfires in your yard-- whether it's in a permanent fire pit in your backyard or in one of those portable fire pits that you can use anywhere, like on your driveway or patio.
Eeeeeeeekkkkkk! My favorite day in the entire world is finally here...and I can smell the deliciousness of it. To make sure everyone is in the loop, let me fill you in real fast. September 29th is National Coffee Day and that means we all get to drink as much coffee as we want AND some of it is free. If you love coffee, check out all of these coffee deals in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and throughout the United States for National Coffee Day.
Woodbury, MN (KROC-AM News)- A busy interchange in Minnesota has reopened after being closed for several hours when a semi-truck hauling hogs overturned Sunday evening. The State Patrol responded to the rollover around 6 p.m. The crash happened along the entrance ramp from eastbound Interstate 94 to southbound Interstate 494 in Woodbury.
The last few nights, while I've been at home and eating dinner with my family or watching Netflix, I've noticed the helicopter from Rochester, Minnesota's Mayo Clinic making quite a few trips. One of the flight paths is right over my house and this might be TMI, but I've had a family member take a helicopter ride so his life could be saved. I still get a little choked up from that moment and it makes me think of the family members that couldn't fit on the helicopter that are now driving to Rochester to be with their loved one. At one point, I was one of those family members.
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Mayo Clinic has a new Rochester Chief Administrative Officer. The healthcare provider announced Friday that Natalie Caine will succeed Mary Jo Williamson as the Mayo Clinic's top administrator in Rochester on October 12. Williamson recently assumed a new leadership position with Mayo Collaborative Services.
An Amazing Day At Rochester's Silver Lake for Mental Health. This weekend in Rochester, something completely amazing happened. The NAMIWalks for SEMN's goal was $75,000, and as I read the tally at the closing ceremony, "$85,000 has been raised to help people whose lives are touched by mental health issues!"
