Star News

StarNews Athlete of the Week Poll: Oct. 3

Week 7 of high school sports in the Wilmington area was somewhat sparse as weather conditions caused major rescheduling. However, we still saw some top performances worth noting. Each week we ask fans to voice their opinion and vote for an Athlete of the Week. Nominations come from our top performers list and can be found below. ...
WILMINGTON, NC
92.9 The Ticket

MDI Football Defeats Ellsworth 62-20 [PHOTOS]

The MDI Trojans defeated the Ellsworth Eagles 62-20 on Friday night, September 30th at Tug White Stadium at Ellsworth High School. MDI scored 4 touchdowns in the 1st Quarter, and led 32-0 at the end of the 1st Quarter.. It was 40-0 before Thomas Jude scored Ellsworth's 1st touchdown with...
ELLSWORTH, ME
John Bapst

