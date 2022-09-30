Read full article on original website
StarNews Athlete of the Week Poll: Oct. 3
Week 7 of high school sports in the Wilmington area was somewhat sparse as weather conditions caused major rescheduling. However, we still saw some top performances worth noting. Each week we ask fans to voice their opinion and vote for an Athlete of the Week. Nominations come from our top performers list and can be found below. ...
SouthCoast high school scores and highlights from Friday, Sept. 30
Here's a look at the scores and highlights from Friday's action on the SouthCoast. GOLF Old Rochester 243, Apponequet 257 ORR handed the Lakers their first loss of the season. Markus...
MDI Football Defeats Ellsworth 62-20 [PHOTOS]
The MDI Trojans defeated the Ellsworth Eagles 62-20 on Friday night, September 30th at Tug White Stadium at Ellsworth High School. MDI scored 4 touchdowns in the 1st Quarter, and led 32-0 at the end of the 1st Quarter.. It was 40-0 before Thomas Jude scored Ellsworth's 1st touchdown with...
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Bourne girls volleyball gets back to .500
Once 0-3, a slow start is now a thing of the past for the Bourne High girls volleyball team. The Canalwomen are now 5-5 following Friday's four-set win over Brockton (25-9, 25-23, 21-25, 30-28). Senior defensive specialist Kendall Fortune had six aces to go along with 12 digs for the...
Friday's Seacoast roundup: Moore, Long, lead Newmarket girls soccer to 10th win
NEWMARKET - The Newmarket High School girls soccer team, led by Maggie Moore and Jillian Long's two goals, kept its undefeated record in tact with a 8-0 Division IV win over Epping on Friday night. Newmarket is now 10-0 on the season. Taylor Young, Jadynn Rajda, Mairead Moore and Abby...
Barnstable High girls volleyball team continues to honor the life of Olivia Brodt
BARNSTABLE -- Not a single member of the current Barnstable High girls volleyball team was on varsity when Olivia Brodt was on the squad, yet every single player has heard of her. Brodt's No. 3 has been retired by the program and hangs behind the team bench, while a banner...
Orono’s Ruth White Sets Course Record at Festival of Champions
Orono's Ruth White continued to demonstrate her dominance of Girls' Cross Country in the State of Maine, winning the 2022 Festival of Champions in Belfast on Saturday, October 1st. The Junior set a course record, with a time of 17:27.15, bettering her record of last year of 17:28.46. The Top...
Dover's Fennessy shoots even-par in first round of NHIAA girls state golf championship
SALEM - Dover High School sophomore Carys Fennessy shot an even-par 36 in the first round of the NHIAA girls golf high school state individual championship on Saturday at Campbell Scottish Highlands. The top six scores advance to the second round at Concord's Beaver Meadow Golf Course on Saturday, October...
