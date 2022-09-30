ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

UK still backs Rwanda deportations despite legal challenge

BIRMINGHAM, England — (AP) — Britain’s immigration minister said Tuesday that it’s unlikely any migrants will be sent to Rwanda this year under a contentious government plan, but vowed to press on with the policy and expand it to more countries. Home Secretary Suella Braverman said...
IMMIGRATION
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
86K+
Followers
62K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy