Read full article on original website
Related
A majority of global CEOs see a recession hitting in the next year, with nearly two-thirds anticipating it will slash earnings up to 10%, KPMG says
A KPMG survey of more than 1,300 CEOs found that 39% have implemented a hiring freeze as a recession looms, and 46% are considering workforce cuts.
UK still backs Rwanda deportations despite legal challenge
BIRMINGHAM, England — (AP) — Britain’s immigration minister said Tuesday that it’s unlikely any migrants will be sent to Rwanda this year under a contentious government plan, but vowed to press on with the policy and expand it to more countries. Home Secretary Suella Braverman said...
Schumer: Micron to bring microchip plant to upstate New York
NEW YORK (AP) — Micron, one of the world’s largest microchip manufacturers, is expected to open a semiconductor plant in New York, promising an investment of up to $100 billion and a plant that could bring 50,000 jobs to the state, the Senate’s top Democrat says. The...
IBTimes
New York City, NY
86K+
Followers
62K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0