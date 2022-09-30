Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Canadian Mackenzie Hughes wins the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship in second playoff battle
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After four rounds of the Sanderson Farms Championship, the seesaw affair for the top spot ends with Mackenzie Hughes defeating Sepp Straka, claiming the beloved Chicken Trophy at the Country Club of Jackson Sunday evening. Hughes and Straka were 17-under par after 72 holes, with Hughes...
WTOK-TV
Brandon preteen places 2nd in American Royal World Series of BBQ in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WLBT) - The American Royal World Series of BBQ kicked off in Kansas City, Missouri Saturday night, and a Brandon native showed KC what Mississippi barbecue is all about. Alexis Garrett, 11, traveled all the way from Brandon with her parents Hanna and Wes to compete in...
WTOK-TV
New texts show USM had concerns about Favre’s grant-funded volleyball facility
Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre met resistance when he tried selling University of Southern Mississippi on a deal to accept federal grant money to build a volleyball stadium, texts show. “Nancy I spoke with Jon Gilbert this evening and between you and I he is very Leary of accepting such...
WTOK-TV
The Monthly Highway 15 Yard Sale
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -This weekend was the monthly highway 15-yard sale that goes all the way from Maben to Newton Mississippi. You could spend the whole day driving up highway 15 and find a plethora of things at so many different stops. There’s plenty of good food and friendly faces to help you find whatever it is you are looking for or if you are just trying to get out and enjoy the beautiful weather that we have been having this is the place to go.
WTOK-TV
Fondren restaurant says hiring challenges, water leads to closure
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A popular Fondren restaurant has closed its doors permanently, citing hiring and water challenges. Babalu announced that it was ceasing operations, effective Friday, September 30. “It is with a heavy heart we announce the closure of Babalu Jackson,” the sign reads. “Due to multiple challenges, including...
WTOK-TV
Fallen fighters remembered at memorial service in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The sound of bagpipes echoed through downtown Jackson during the annual Fallen Firefighter’s Memorial service at the Central Fire Station Saturday afternoon. “Men and women who leave their homes, their families so that they might go to work to save the lives of people who...
