Jackson, MS

The Monthly Highway 15 Yard Sale

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -This weekend was the monthly highway 15-yard sale that goes all the way from Maben to Newton Mississippi. You could spend the whole day driving up highway 15 and find a plethora of things at so many different stops. There’s plenty of good food and friendly faces to help you find whatever it is you are looking for or if you are just trying to get out and enjoy the beautiful weather that we have been having this is the place to go.
Fondren restaurant says hiring challenges, water leads to closure

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A popular Fondren restaurant has closed its doors permanently, citing hiring and water challenges. Babalu announced that it was ceasing operations, effective Friday, September 30. “It is with a heavy heart we announce the closure of Babalu Jackson,” the sign reads. “Due to multiple challenges, including...
Fallen fighters remembered at memorial service in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The sound of bagpipes echoed through downtown Jackson during the annual Fallen Firefighter’s Memorial service at the Central Fire Station Saturday afternoon. “Men and women who leave their homes, their families so that they might go to work to save the lives of people who...
