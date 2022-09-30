Read full article on original website
Neurotrauma consultant who evaluated Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa fired over 'several mistakes'
The unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant involved in clearing Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa during a game has been fired.
Look: Tua Tagovailoa Releases Statement Following Scary Injury
On Thursday night, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary injury. Moments ago, he released a statement on this matter. "I want to thank everyone for all their prayers and support since the game last night," Tagovailoa said. "It was difficult to not able to finish the game and be there with my teammates, but I am grateful for the support and care I've receive from the Dolphins, my friends and family, and all the people who have reached out to me. I'm feeling much better and focused on recovering so I can get back on the field with my teammates."
Tyreek Hill reveals how worried Dolphins were about Tua Tagovailoa
Tyreek Hill and the rest of his Miami Dolphins teammates are concerned about the health of Tua Tagovailoa. All Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins want is for Tua Tagovailoa to be okay after his head injury. While Miami was dealt its first loss of the season on Thursday Night...
NFL chief doctor drops truth bomb on lead-up to Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s head injury in Week 4
A lot of attention has been placed on Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the scary head injury he sustained in their Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night — and rightfully so. The young quarterback looked like he had a seizure on the field, and both the Dolphins and the NFL have received a lot of backlash over their decision to let Tua suit up for the TNF matchup in the first place.
NFL Chief Medical Officer Shares Why Tua Tagovailoa Played Thursday
Dr. Allen Sills joined multiple television networks on Friday to discuss the handling of Tagovailoa’s injuries.
Tua Tagovailoa’s injury turns a joyful moment for Josh Tupoa into heartache
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupoa is going to have a hard time enjoying the memory of his first sack. The veteran defender has been with the Bengals since they signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado in 2017. He’s played in 44 career...
New Details Emerge From Tua Tagovailoa's Injury
On Thursday night, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary head injury that forced him to be stretchered off the field and taken to a local Cincinnati hospital. Tua was discharged from the hospital and traveled back with the team while wearing a neck brace, per NFL insider Josina...
What we know about the injury to Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, and what's next
The joint concussion protocol of the NFL and NFL Players Association is facing serious questions Friday, one day after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion and was briefly hospitalized during his team's 27-15 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The injury occurred with 5:15 remaining in the second quarter...
