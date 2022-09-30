Read full article on original website
vsuspectator.com
Student Spotlight: Meet Heather Gay
Heather Gay is a senior early childhood education major who transferred to VSU this fall. Gay will be graduating at the end of this semester, and her current dream is to be a teacher. She has always had a gift with children and loves looking after them. Before she decided...
WALB 10
Hahira Honeybee Festival brings community together
HAHIRA, Ga. (WALB) - Over 40 years ago, a group of ladies came together and created a fun festive event for the residents of Hahira and surrounding areas. This year, the Hahira Honeybee Festival welcomed over 250 vendors to the Hahira Train Depot and was hosted Friday and Saturday. “We...
valdostacity.com
City of Valdosta Host Annual Festi-Fall and Witches Night Out Events
The City of Valdosta will host the third annual Festi-Fall event at Unity Park Amphitheater on Thursday, October 27, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend this free event at 301 E Central Ave. Costumes are encouraged but not required. There will be food trucks, and at the same time, Main Street will host its annual Witches Night Out. Dress up in your best witchy outfit, visit some downtown spots and support small businesses.
valdostatoday.com
VSU staff member honors wife with donation
VALDOSTA – A long-time VSU staff member honors the memory of his wife with a donation to Odum Library. Georgianna Baer Manning’s Hummel figurine collection began in 1968 with a gift from her husband, Stephen Joseph Manning. She was 26 years old, and she adored the timeless, heartwarming scenes of innocence and playfulness, of rosy-cheeked children in a variety of settings, performing everyday activities.
WALB 10
Lowndes Co. Habitat For Humanity building five homes for families
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Everybody should be able to have safe, decent and affordable housing. High-interest rates and the cost of homes are making it harder for people to buy homes. But Habitat for Humanity is helping Lowndes County families reach their dreams. After heavy volunteer work, lots of supplies...
Waycross Journal-Herald
Ware County Teen Maze
Being a teenager is a time of tremendous possibilities however stress, anxiousness, and depression can turn those possibilities into mass confusion or worse. Teens struggle daily trying to fit in with their peers, perform athletically, and excel academically. Just being responsible or irresponsible can raise their stress levels and can cause a variety of unwelcome behaviors. It is important that youth receive open communication frequently allowing them time to explore their thoughts and feelings, find their voice, and realize “My life matters. My choices matter.” The goal of the Ware County Teen Maze is to address these and other issues empowering students to make the right choices.
Page Brothers set to take 'another step' at Honey Jam
ADEL — The Page brothers — the actual brothers themselves, singer Dakota and guitarist Travis — are music fanatics. When they’re not playing music, which isn’t often, they’re listening to it. That love for music has turned what might have been just another gig...
Lowndes County to hold low-cost wellness clinic
Lowndes County is set to hold a low-cost wellness clinic on October 8, hosted by Animal Alliance of Georgia and Thomasville-Thomas County Humane Society.
valdostatoday.com
Four teens arrested for Valdosta vehicle break-ins
VALDOSTA – Following a 911 call from Spring Chase Apartments, Valdosta police arrested four teenagers connected to multiple automobile break-ins. Arrested: Ladarrius Gipson, African American male 18 years of age, Valdosta resident. Arrested: Joshua Lilley, African American male 17 years of age, Valdosta resident. Arrested: Juvenile male, 16 years...
WALB 10
Saturday morning homicide investigation underway in Valdosta
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that happened on Saturday morning, according to the agency. On Oct. 1, at approximately 11:34 a.m., officers responded to a home in the 500 block of Hudson Street after receiving reports that a person had been shot. When...
WALB 10
2 plead guilty to Walmart gift card schemes across Georgia, U.S.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two men from the northeast pleaded guilty in federal court to crimes using Walmart gift cards that affected hundreds of people, the Department of Justice (DOJ) says. Yao Lin, 51, of Ruther Glen, Virginia, and Wen Xue Lin, 39, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, each pleaded guilty to...
valdostatoday.com
Arrest made for Valdosta robbery
VALDOSTA – A Valdosta resident was arrested after physically assaulting a citizen and stealing their wallet at a Kash Food Mart. Arrested: Elphonso Moore, African American male, 42 years of age, Valdosta resident. On September 23, 2022, at approximately 3:15 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to a residence, after...
greenepublishing.com
MCSO conducts successful drug bust
On Friday, Sept. 23, members of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) SWAT Team conducted a narcotics search warrant and served active arrest warrants at the Anderson Pond Apartments, Apartment 1, located at 1894 SW State Road 14, as a result of a methamphetamine distribution investigation. Investigators also served active arrest warrants at the Deerwood Inn Motel, located on SE Stephens Street in Madison and NE Crestview Lane, in Lee, all relating to the same investigation. The search warrant and arrests resulted in the seizure of additional suspected methamphetamine, Alpha - PVP (also known as Flakka), paraphernalia items including equipment and packaging commonly used to facilitate the sale of illegal narcotics. The investigation is continuing, and additional arrests are expected.
douglasnow.com
Love triangle results in alleged beating with metal pipe
A doomed love triangle resulted in an alleged beating with a metal pipe and four individuals in jail on aggravated battery charges. The attack, according to the victim, was a set-up by Candice Kirkland, a woman he claimed to have an affair with while she was engaged to one of his alleged assailants, James Tanner.
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta police seek help in locating shooting suspect
VALDOSTA – Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Jashun Wilkins, considered armed and dangerous. WANTED: Jashun Wilkins, African American male, 17 years of age, 5’8”, 135 lbs., Valdosta resident. On September 26, 2022, at approximately 7:26 am., Valdosta Police Officers, Detectives, and Crime Scene...
douglasnow.com
Victim reports crime, also gets arrested
The victim of a crime found himself in jail after he called 911 to report someone attempting to break into his home. According to a report from the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, on September 23, a sergeant was dispatched to a residence on Highway 221 North about a person breaking a window and a storm door at a home. When he arrived, he spoke with Robert Frank Smith, 59, who said James Lamar Smith, 37, had come to his home looking for his girlfriend and began beating on the door. Robert told the officer he walked into another part of the home and could see James outside beating on the door until the glass on the storm door broke. He also claimed James then threw an unknown object at the plate glass window, causing it to also break. He then watched James walk away.
