This is it! This 1+ acre lot is an incredible value in Chastain Park and Jackson School district. A site plan has been developed showing how best to take advantage of this amazing lot that is a short walk from the park! Our rendering is just one example of how you and your family could transform this property into the perfect home. Private, level yard and surrounded by mature trees with plenty of room for a pool or play area. The lot is situated within easy reach of Chastain Park, North Buckhead, Buckhead Forest, and Buckhead Village. Located steps from all that Atlanta’s favorite park has to offer. Bring your builder and plan your dream home!

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO