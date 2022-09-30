ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockdale County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
Justine Lookenott

FoCo Planning Commission suggests approval of several developments including apartment complex, entertainment facility

The Forsyth County Administration Building in Forsyth County, GA(Image by Justine Lookenott) (Forsyth County, GA) New residential spaces, an entertainment center and a coffee shop are among several of the developments recommended for approval by the Forsyth County Planning Commission during their regular meeting on Tuesday, September 27.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Rockdale County, GA
Rockdale County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
11Alive

Overturned camper crash causing delays on I-20 east near Factory Shoals Road in Cobb County

ATLANTA — A crash involving an overturned truck with a camper on I-20 east near Factory Shoals Road in Cobb County is causing delays Sunday afternoon, according to GDOT 511. Officials said most lanes are blocked due to the accident with injuries. GDOT 511 added the crash happened just before Riverside Drive (Exit 46). You can see debris from the crash littering the interstate in the photo below.
COBB COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Updated wind advisory for Cobb and other north Georgia counties

With Hurricane Ian expected to make landfall in South Carolina later in the day, the National Weather Service updated its wind advisory for Cobb County and other Georgia counties, extending it to 8 p.m. this evening The advisory was issued at 6:49 a.m. on Friday September 30. What is in...
COBB COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazardous Materials#Ema
thelambertpost.com

School Fights & Social Media: Correlation or Causation?

A fight between students in Clayton County, GA, where such incidents have increased by 200 percent in just 2 months of schooling. Taken from a video of the incident on a CBS46 broadcast aired on August 25, 2022. The rapid increase in school fights is plaguing schools across Georgia and...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

How two seconds could change a headline

Most drivers have come upon a major traffic accident in the past. Have they ever thought, "Oh, if I was a few seconds ahead that would have been me?" Last Monday I was looking for some exercise and rode my bicycle to the post office to mail a small package.
NEWNAN, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Conservatives challenge thousands of Georgia voters legitimacy ahead of November elections

In the last year, more than 64,000 Georgia voters have had their voting eligibility challenged, according to voting rights group New Georgia Project. These challenges started occurring across the state once a 2021 law was passed by Georgia’s conservative legislature, allowing any Georgia voter to challenge the legitimacy of any other Georgia voters’ registration.
GEORGIA STATE
buckhead.com

119 Le Brun Road NE

This is it! This 1+ acre lot is an incredible value in Chastain Park and Jackson School district. A site plan has been developed showing how best to take advantage of this amazing lot that is a short walk from the park! Our rendering is just one example of how you and your family could transform this property into the perfect home. Private, level yard and surrounded by mature trees with plenty of room for a pool or play area. The lot is situated within easy reach of Chastain Park, North Buckhead, Buckhead Forest, and Buckhead Village. Located steps from all that Atlanta’s favorite park has to offer. Bring your builder and plan your dream home!
ATLANTA, GA
WGAU

Fentanyl, methamphetamine seized in NE Ga drug busts

Two drug suspects—a woman from Pendergrass and a man from Jefferson—are accused of dealing methamphetamine in Jackson County. 33 year-old Maggie Rocco and 24 year-old Tyler Winchell were booked into the Jackson County jail. 180 grams of methamphetamine worth an estimated $17 thousand have been confiscated and two...
JACKSON COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy