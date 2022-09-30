Read full article on original website
FoCo Planning Commission suggests approval of several developments including apartment complex, entertainment facility
The Forsyth County Administration Building in Forsyth County, GA(Image by Justine Lookenott) (Forsyth County, GA) New residential spaces, an entertainment center and a coffee shop are among several of the developments recommended for approval by the Forsyth County Planning Commission during their regular meeting on Tuesday, September 27.
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb Free Resources for Seniors Expo provides free and low-cost services to the 55+ community
The Senior Citizen Council of Cobb County distributed the following announcement about its Free Resources for Seniors Expo to be held October 14 at Cobb County’s Senior Wellness Center:. The Senior Citizen Council of Cobb County is sponsoring a free event at which senior citizens can explore free and...
Lane closure expected for Cobb and Paulding counties as widening project continues
ATLANTA — Contractors for the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) will install lane closures on State Route 360/Powder Springs Road Saturday. Crews will close a single lane on SR 360/Powder Springs Road between Lost Mountain Road and SR 120 on Saturday, October 1 from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. to allow crews to move equipment through the project area.
Georgia lawmakers respond to blocked train track causing dangerous delays in Juliette
JULIETTE, Ga. — Last week, 13WMAZ told you how Norfolk Southern trains often block a crossing in Monroe County weekly, if not daily, for up to six hours. The trains have also blocked first responders from getting to scenes and giving lifesaving medical care. Norfolk Southern says the train...
WXIA 11 Alive
Large Georgia hospital system announces dropping of mask requirement for those who are vaccinated
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Becoming one of the first and largest hospital systems in the state to drop a total mask mandate, Northeast Georgia Health System announced Friday that employees, patients and visitors who are vaccinated would not be required to wear masks any longer at its facilities. The new...
Overturned camper crash causing delays on I-20 east near Factory Shoals Road in Cobb County
ATLANTA — A crash involving an overturned truck with a camper on I-20 east near Factory Shoals Road in Cobb County is causing delays Sunday afternoon, according to GDOT 511. Officials said most lanes are blocked due to the accident with injuries. GDOT 511 added the crash happened just before Riverside Drive (Exit 46). You can see debris from the crash littering the interstate in the photo below.
cobbcountycourier.com
Updated wind advisory for Cobb and other north Georgia counties
With Hurricane Ian expected to make landfall in South Carolina later in the day, the National Weather Service updated its wind advisory for Cobb County and other Georgia counties, extending it to 8 p.m. this evening The advisory was issued at 6:49 a.m. on Friday September 30. What is in...
Georgia judge’s incentives ruling threatens Rivian EV plant
A Morgan County judge shot down a central component of the $1.5 billion incentive package offered to electric vehicle startup Rivian on Thursday, a ruling that threatens the future of one of Georgia’s biggest economic development projects.
Gwinnett family displaced after leaf blower causes house fire
DACULA — A leaf blower that was left plugged in on the front porch of a residence is the likely cause of a fire that displaced a Dacula family. Firefighters responded at 8:14 p.m. to a neighbor’s report of a house fire on River Pass Court in Dacula. The 911 caller advised of a neighbor’s house on fire.
Secretary of State’s Office opens investigation into Fulton County election information breach
ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News has learned the Secretary of State’s Office has opened an investigation after Fulton County revealed last week that a poll worker emailed sensitive voter information to an unauthorized person. A state official said Fulton County did report this to the Secretary of...
thelambertpost.com
School Fights & Social Media: Correlation or Causation?
A fight between students in Clayton County, GA, where such incidents have increased by 200 percent in just 2 months of schooling. Taken from a video of the incident on a CBS46 broadcast aired on August 25, 2022. The rapid increase in school fights is plaguing schools across Georgia and...
Newnan Times-Herald
How two seconds could change a headline
Most drivers have come upon a major traffic accident in the past. Have they ever thought, "Oh, if I was a few seconds ahead that would have been me?" Last Monday I was looking for some exercise and rode my bicycle to the post office to mail a small package.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Conservatives challenge thousands of Georgia voters legitimacy ahead of November elections
In the last year, more than 64,000 Georgia voters have had their voting eligibility challenged, according to voting rights group New Georgia Project. These challenges started occurring across the state once a 2021 law was passed by Georgia’s conservative legislature, allowing any Georgia voter to challenge the legitimacy of any other Georgia voters’ registration.
Cumming City Center celebrates first major event - what future festivals are in store?
(Forsyth County, GA) The Cumming City Center hosted the Cumming Art Fest, a two-day family-friendly festival, on September 17 and 18. The city partnered with Splash Festivals, a company specializing in producing outdoor arts and crafts festivals, to successfully host its first major event.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Atlanta metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA metro using data from Zillow.
WXIA 11 Alive
State says issues with Georgia $350 cash assistance payments 'largely resolved'
ATLANTA — Georgia officials said Monday that ongoing issues with the rollout of $350 cash payments to residents enrolled in certain social benefit programs had been "largely resolved." Many of the people who received the assistance reported problems spending the money after it was sent out in the form...
buckhead.com
119 Le Brun Road NE
This is it! This 1+ acre lot is an incredible value in Chastain Park and Jackson School district. A site plan has been developed showing how best to take advantage of this amazing lot that is a short walk from the park! Our rendering is just one example of how you and your family could transform this property into the perfect home. Private, level yard and surrounded by mature trees with plenty of room for a pool or play area. The lot is situated within easy reach of Chastain Park, North Buckhead, Buckhead Forest, and Buckhead Village. Located steps from all that Atlanta’s favorite park has to offer. Bring your builder and plan your dream home!
fox5atlanta.com
Possibly armed man wanted in multiple counties recently seen near highway, deputies say
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. - Law enforcement in Barrow County are on a manhunt for a wanted man recently sighted near a highway. The Barrow County Sheriff's Office said 30-year-old Thomas Conner Johnson is wanted for terroristic threats, simple assault and obstruction of law enforcement and was seen at around 1:15 p.m. Sunday on Highway 82 near Holsenbeck Road.
Fentanyl, methamphetamine seized in NE Ga drug busts
Two drug suspects—a woman from Pendergrass and a man from Jefferson—are accused of dealing methamphetamine in Jackson County. 33 year-old Maggie Rocco and 24 year-old Tyler Winchell were booked into the Jackson County jail. 180 grams of methamphetamine worth an estimated $17 thousand have been confiscated and two...
erienewsnow.com
Conservative activists in Georgia wage campaign to purge voter rolls ahead of November's election
One morning in late August, Zach Manifold showed up at his job running the elections office in Gwinnett County, Georgia, to find eight boxes waiting, all filled with documents challenging the eligibility of tens of thousands of people to cast ballots. It was the physical manifestation of a law passed...
