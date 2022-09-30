Read full article on original website
hackernoon.com
Build on Top: Using Open Source Platforms to Increase Productivity
Open source is a way for developers to create and share software so that anyone can use, study, change, and improve it. The advantages of open source are numerous. Developers can save time and effort because they don't have to start from scratch. They can also be confident that their work will be compatible with other open-source projects. Ian Tien, CEO of MatterMost, explains how to find a market for your software and how to get paid features to professionals and executives to benefit from the paid features.
A Complete Guide to Python Lists
Python lists are a fundamental data type in Python. They are similar to Arrays in other languages, such as Javascript. You can learn more about the main Python data structures here. Creating a list in Python is super easy. Let's start with some of the basics, and then dive into...
Top 13 Data Visualization Tools for 2023 and Beyond
The Global Data Visualization Market size to grow at a CAGR of 10.2%, reaching the target of 19.2 billion by the year 2027, starting in 2019. The driving factors for such stupendous growth could be listed as the widespread adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) resulting in a surging data pool, thereby creating better market opportunities in the years to follow. Data scientists make the stakeholders aware of the changing market scenario of their business entity via consumer behavioral study so data visualization helps them take control of any adverse consumer behavior.
Introduction to Sets in Python
Sets in python provide a method to create a unique set of unordered items with no duplicates. Their main use case is for checking if an item exists in a set of items, which can be useful in many different situations. Creating a set is pretty easy, and is kind...
React Context API login example using FaceIO for face authentication.
In this build I am going to show the use of the React Context API and the useReduce hook to manage state in a react application. To demonstrate this we will build a user authentication react component, taking advantage of the simple FaceIO face authentication system to authenticate our users. Once they are authenticated we will then pass the user data to the state and be able to consume it in other components.
8 Google Chrome Extensions to Record Any Meeting
This thread was originally published on Twitter by Harsh Makadia. Extension for screen recording that converts any procedure into a tutorial in seconds. super handy for: entrepreneurs, educators, founders, and more. 93% less effort should be spent recording and sharing procedures. 2. Writesonic. AI-powered writing assistant lets you rephrase, expand...
Should Telsa Humanoids Be Our Future Nurses?
Electric automobile manufacturer Tesla’s new humanoid robots — known colloquially as Tesla Bots — have not yet been released to the public. Many are speculating about the various ways that Tesla Bots can be utilized to improve our world. Here are some of the most compelling ideas for and against using tesla humanoids as our future nurses. The benefits and downsides of utilizing Tesla Bots as nurses can provide one with a deeper and more nuanced understanding of the future of healthcare. There are some positives and negatives about the use of these robots as nurses.
Data and Meanings
We have reached the point of conflict in the matters of an experience. It is in this conflict and because of it that the matters, or significant quales, stand out as matters. As long as the sun revolves about earth without question, this "content" is not in any way abstracted. Its distinction from the form or mode of experience as its matter is the work of reflection. The same conflict makes other experiences assume discriminated objectification; they, too, cease to be ways of living, and become distinct objects of observation and consideration. The movements of planets, eclipses, etc., are cases in point.[21] The maintenance of a unified experience has become a problem, an end, for it is no longer secure. But this involves such restatement of the conflicting elements as will enable them to take a place somewhere in the world of the [137]new experience; they must be disposed of somehow, and they can be disposed of finally only as they are provided for. That is, they cannot be simply denied or excluded or eliminated; they must be taken into the fold. But such introduction clearly demands more or less modification or transformation on their part. The thought-situation is the deliberate maintenance of an organization in experience, with a critical consideration of the claims of the various conflicting contents to a place, and a final assignment of position. The conflicting situation inevitably polarizes or dichotomizes itself. There is somewhat which is untouched in the contention of incompatibles. There is something which remains secure, unquestioned. On the other hand, there are elements which are doubtful and precarious. This gives the framework of the general distribution of the field into "facts," the given, the presented, the Datum; and ideas, the Quaesitum, the conceived, the Inferential.
How to Maximize the Effectiveness of Your Long-Tailed Keyword Strategy
Long-tail keywords are not a new thing in the SEO landscape but still, a very small number of businesses are using them in the right way. If we leave aside the top SEO experts and digital marketers with a global reputation, the majority is still relying on focused keywords only. Even the ones who use these keywords are not maximizing their potential.
The Noonification: How I Relocated to the US and Found a Job at Roku (9/30/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. How a Warm Beer Defined the Notion for Non-Fungible...
Most Software Bugs Are Not From Lack of Knowledge
When I was a younger I went on several rock climbing and mountaineering expeditions. I was exposed to some instructors and practitioners that took staying safe in the mountains very seriously. One of them carried a book from The American Alpine Club on climbing accidents. The accidents were never the cause of a single bad choice. They were caused by a series of decisions, taken over time, that combined to create the conditions for the accident.
Celebrate Open Source with HackerNoon! [Writing Prompts]
As we are about to welcome October, here comes Hacktoberfest, which is a month-long celebration of Open Source and the spirit of collaboration and contribution in the tech community. And we at HackerNoon want to hear how you are giving back to the. and let you know how proud we...
The Cost of Using Open Source Software as a Developer: A Tech Lawyer's Perspective
A few months ago, a client of mine looked at me like I was an alien when I told him: "Nothing is for free, not even Open Source Software." Maybe you also think: "What the heck is he talking about?" Fair enough. You don't have to pay royalties for using...
Decentralized Storage: Confronting the Challenges
Decentralized storage is still far from mature. It is faced with three (3) key obstacles - technical, regulatory, and adoption. Decentralized cloud infrastructure’s support for different kinds of data is still underdeveloped. Today’s decentralized networks mainly handle cold data - data that’s seldom accessed - and offer some support for warm data, data that users retrieve on occasion. But decentralized networks aren’t yet capable of hosting hot data, data stored in a database and accessed frequently. Hot data represents a key piece of the puzzle when it comes to storage. Clients and users across industries and domains need instant, reliable access to data - on demand and in real-time. No support for hot data means no video streaming or other kinds of content delivery where speed is everything.
Turning Debugging into a Life-Long Mission
Debugging is a means to tackle problems, but what if it is possible to solve debugging itself? In this post, we are looking at the open-source community and how it inspired a new way to review and ultimately debug codebases. Follow Massi Genta and his team on their quest to craft the ultimate debugging tool.
3 Ways to Create Static IP for AWS IoT Core
AWS IoT core is a bunch of software suits that can help you integrate your IoT devices into AWS IoT-based solutions. If your devices can connect to AWS IoT, AWS IoT can connect them to the cloud services that AWS provides. This opens a plethora of options, as your devices...
daystech.org
Eternal Robotics launches Smart Eyes, an AI surveillance and inspection service
Dubai, UAE – Eternal Robotics, a tech firm centered on automation by way of innovation, has launched a brand new AI-driven answer designed to streamline a number of enterprise operations, together with high quality inspection, surveillance and motion recognition techniques. The pioneering firm is a part of the UAE-based Mojay Global Holding, which seeks out disruptive know-how for funding and development alternatives.
Using Data Attribution Comparison Table in Google Analytics 4
It's commonly used multi-channel strategies to acquire as many customers and sales as possible. However, the contribution of sales is made up by multiple partners and not always with high ROAS as advertising platforms show you. A correct analysis of sales contributions is important for the allocation of budget on...
crowdfundinsider.com
NdcTech, Red Hat to Leverage Cloud Native, Open-Source Solutions
NdcTech, a global IT and consulting company providing transformational services for Banks and financial institutions has announced a collaboration with Red Hat, which claims to be the leading provider of enterprise open source solutions, “to deliver solutions based on cloud-native, open-source technologies in support of financial institutions.”. As part...
Spool Aims to Redefine DeFi by Simplifying the Creation of Risk-managed Yield Portfolio
Blockchain technology has introduced new technologies and advancements to the financial industry. This article will explore some interesting developments taking place within the crypto space. Matthew Kaufmann. Tech geek and Linux user 🐧. About @mkaufmann. Blockchain technology has introduced new technologies and advancements to the financial industry. This article will...
