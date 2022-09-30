ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Benzinga

Google Now Shuts Down Translate App In China As It Looks Past The Country

Alphabet Inc’s GOOGL GOOG Google has reportedly shut down its Translate app for China, winding up one of the few remaining services it operates in the Asian country. What Happened: The app has been inaccessible to mainland Chinese users since Saturday, according to a report by the South China Morning Post. The service’s web page in China currently shows a photo of a generic search bar that redirects to Google’s Hong Kong translation site.
HackerNoon

Guide To Optimize Cost While Considering AWS Cloud Services

Gartner analysts Craig Lowery and Brandon Medford remark that firms unwittingly squander up to 70% of cloud spending. Businesses must rely on solid governance and user behavior to control and optimize expenses. The primary causes of wasteful spending in the AWS Cloud Services are as follows: Over-provisioned, idle, and poorly managed cloud resources. AWS's cost optimization tools enable your company to reduce cloud computing costs while retaining the necessary performance and capacity. The following summarizes the primary tools for AWS Cloud cost optimization and management.
HackerNoon

Advantages of Using Windows VPS Hosting for Businesses

Windows VPS hosting offers better control over the server and security, and guaranteed resources. VPS is the right choice if you want to perform secure e-commerce transactions, including sending marketing emails, as it delivers advanced safety settings. Windows Vps is the best choice for you if daily business tasks mainly depend on Microsoft products. It provides you with an isolated and secure environment while enabling you to take additional measures to enhance the security of your hosting, like third-party applications and security software.
HackerNoon

16 Growth Marketing Hacks For Crypto Projects & Start-Ups

The crypto sphere only seems to get more crowded by the day. Standing out in a crowded space where a finite number of investors could be interested in your project can seem daunting if we’re being honest with ourselves. This holds true for start-ups, too. So today, I’d like to give up some of my top growth marketing tactics and strategies for crypto projects that are low-cost or free, preferably, and which you can use today.
The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
bitcoinist.com

Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)

The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
HackerNoon

BGP – What It Is and Why People are So Consumed with this Protocol

BGP, which stands for Border Gateway Protocol, is a routing protocol. BGP is the routing protocol that directs traffic on the internet, getting your internet traffic to its final destination. The internet is huge. The number of active websites is approximately 200 million, with more than 250,000 new sites being added every day. BGP can be used for traffic engineering due to its tunability. It is incredibly scalable and can handle an incredible number of routes. Even organizations like AWS or Google use BGP to connect to their customers.
HackerNoon

3 Ways to Create Static IP for AWS IoT Core

AWS IoT core is a bunch of software suits that can help you integrate your IoT devices into AWS IoT-based solutions. If your devices can connect to AWS IoT, AWS IoT can connect them to the cloud services that AWS provides. This opens a plethora of options, as your devices...
HackerNoon

Spool Aims to Redefine DeFi by Simplifying the Creation of Risk-managed Yield Portfolio

Blockchain technology has introduced new technologies and advancements to the financial industry. This article will explore some interesting developments taking place within the crypto space. Matthew Kaufmann. Tech geek and Linux user 🐧. About @mkaufmann. Blockchain technology has introduced new technologies and advancements to the financial industry. This article will...
HackerNoon

How a Warm Beer Defined the Notion for Non-Fungible Tokens in 2015

NFT this, NFT THAT- TBH, I’m NFT’ed out after finally completing the Nifty Encylopedia; An Unbiased Technical and Historical Guide to all things NFT-related, but sadly, despite wanting to take a mini vacation from nifty nonsense, I’d be a real asshat if I didn’t share my journey, knowledge, data collection, and first-hand experience with the inventors of this technology.
HackerNoon

An Alternative to Magento: A New Way to Grow Headless eCommerce Business

The headless eCommerce trend has been gaining a lot of attention lately. Open source eCommerce storefronts are slowly becoming the industry standard due to their many benefits. The headless architecture allows retailers to build online stores using independent front-ends on top of eCommerce backends like Saleor. This digitally transformative design delivers faster store performance, higher conversion rates, and better search engine ranking.
HackerNoon

Tron $TRX Wiki: Coin History, Techstack, and Crypto News

This is the official HackerNoon wiki for Tron. As part of our coin price pages, this living wiki displays on. . If you’d like to suggest edits to our official Tron wiki, please submit them in the comment field below, a real human editor will read and review your suggestions for accuracy and publication.
Hackernoon

Electricity and Changing Models, What the Ethereum Merge Means for You

What does the Ethereum merge mean for you in real terms?. ETH 2.0. The merge. Whatever you want to call it, is now live. The development of the merge has been headline news for the last few months. Most of those stories offer some high-level explanation of what the merge actually means for you. Or they offer cursory explanations of what PoW and PoS are along with vague ideas about what the shift from to the other could do.
HackerNoon

Should Telsa Humanoids Be Our Future Nurses?

Electric automobile manufacturer Tesla’s new humanoid robots — known colloquially as Tesla Bots — have not yet been released to the public. Many are speculating about the various ways that Tesla Bots can be utilized to improve our world. Here are some of the most compelling ideas for and against using tesla humanoids as our future nurses. The benefits and downsides of utilizing Tesla Bots as nurses can provide one with a deeper and more nuanced understanding of the future of healthcare. There are some positives and negatives about the use of these robots as nurses.
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

