Laramie, WY

capcity.news

University of Wyoming Cowboys to hold practice in Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Cowboy basketball team calls Laramie home, but on Saturday, Oct. 8, they will be in Cheyenne for an open practice. The practice will begin at noon in Storey Gymnasium, located at 2810 House Ave. At the event — which is free and open to...
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Live

Laramie’s BooFest is Back This October!

Now that it's October, so many fun Halloween events are coming and I couldn't be more excited! Something fun happening every weekend, YAY! One that's coming in 2 weekends, is BooFest!. BooFest is back on the Big Screen! Join us at Studio City Cinemas at UW Plaza for some FREE...
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

Laramie’s Monthly News Recap [September 2022]

Before we head on into the new month, let's take a look at all that has happened in Laramie this September. It has been a pretty interesting month, to say the least. From a Cat Plague to the University of Wyoming announcing their Homecoming Parade date. We also got a few new businesses in town!
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie, WY
Laramie Live

Laramie Has A New Mural

Just behind Bond's, (2nd st. and E Custer st.), there's a very cool mural splashing over. I'm always so jealous of people who have amazing talent for art. I can't even draw a stick man to save my life. As I was driving over to take a look and appreciate this new mural, I decided to make a little tour of it and went around town to find more murals!
LARAMIE, WY
Douglas Budget

Capitol Avenue Bronze Installs Four Statues

One year ago, Mayor Patrick Collins appointed the Capitol Avenue Bronze Commission. His charge and hope for the five-member commission were to secure enough donors for 20 statues to be placed on Capitol Avenue, between the Capitol building and the train depot. A year ago, he envisioned that the completion of work would take three years.
CHEYENNE, WY
shortgo.co

$27 Million Apartment Project Approved

Summit Capital Management LLC (SCM) via SCM RE Fund I LP, completed bank financing on a new 104-unit Class A, upscale, market rate, multi-family, garden-style apartment complex in the Saddle Ridge neighborhood of Cheyenne, Wyoming. The $27 million project will help solve the ever-increasing demand for housing in the City of Cheyenne and the surrounding area. Mayor Patrick Collins praised the project stating, “Every day I’m reminded how great this city is by the people who work here and the companies that invest in our community. It has been my hope to find a solution to our housing shortage and Summit Capital Management has answered our prayers.”
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Live

Stop And Smell The Roses With Cheyenne’s Mobile Flower Shop

Something has been budding in Southeast Wyoming for the past year and it's busting the flower game wide open. That Flower Shop was the creation of two college flower shop coworkers who put in hard work to create something special and really, make something innovative and cool. I mean, how many mobile flower shops do you see around town?
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Live

Jeffrey’s Bistro is Now 2nd Street Deli

Did you hear the awesome news? 2nd Street Deli which was once Jeffrey's Bistro is NOW OPEN!. If you missed the news, Jeffrey's Bistro closed down a couple of months ago so that they can revamp the place, and 'move into the future.' With the same local owners bringing the same quality food, they are now back as 2nd Street Deli.
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

Huge Comedy Show Coming To Downtown Cheyenne

This show really has my interests piqued. Christopher Titus had a show on Fox aptly called "Titus" that I watched weekly with my Dad while it was on the air. It had the perfect comedy for a budding teen, and I really think my Dad just liked the cars in his car shop. Who knows. The show didn't last as long as it deserved, but it made me a fan of Christopher Titus over 20 years ago.
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Live

Spooky Events To Begin This Week In Cheyenne

Fall made its way to Cheyenne last week, by way of the calendar, and cooler temps floated through the area. That means that we are shifting gears to spooky season. While we're still in the tail end of September, grab your hats because spooky season tends to blow by faster than the Wyoming winds that will pick up around the state as fall fully enters.
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Live

“The Zone” – Laramie’s Newest Shop Opening This Week

A new store is coming to Laramie! Ah yes, just another place for me to spend my money. According to the store's Facebook page, the Zone is a contemporary retail store or marketplace that sells a variety of merchandise that is either new, like-new, or renewed. the Zone also offers space for any small business owners who would like a space to sell their art, treasures, or product!
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

Laramie Live

