EDITORIAL: Extraordinary Changes, Part Seven
PHOTO: Joint meeting of the Pagosa Town Council and the Archuleta Board of County Commissioners, July 2022. We’ve seen a few extraordinary changes, here in Pagosa Springs, over the past few years. This coming Friday, Archuleta County Clerk Kristy Archuleta will mail out a letter to “all registered voters”...
Pagosa High School, MIddle School Essay-Poster Contest Deadline is Oct.14
The Archuleta County Democratic Party wants to remind all middle and high school students that they are eligible to win up to $100 in the essay contest, “Freedom and Responsibility in America: What They Mean to Me.” Entries will be judged on how well the students express their thoughts about what it means to be free, to feel free, and the responsibilities that come with freedom.
‘School of Movement’ Halloween Burlesque Show Tickets Now Available
School of Movement returns to the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts for another incredible event that will soon have everyone raving about it. Doors open at 7:30pm. At 8:00pm, our Burlesque Dancers will take to the stage entertaining you with special HALLOWEEN dance party performances designed for this extraordinary event.
Pagosa Fire District Announces New Wildland Fire Vehicle
The Pagosa Fire Protection District (PFPD) has announced the arrival of a new wildland Type VI engine. The new engine, known as Brush 91, is equipped with a 400-gallon water tank (previous engines held 250-300 gallons) which will provide much-needed water for fire fighting. The vehicle has an auxiliary diesel...
Durango Concert Hall Welcomes Singer Songwriter Chris Pierce October 12
The Community Concert Hall at Fort Lewis College welcomes internationally acclaimed singer/songwriter, Chris Pierce to perform on the Concert Hall stage Wednesday, October 12, 7:30 pm. The audience will be seated on-stage as part of the “Artists You Should Know” experience giving an intimate, eye to eye, ear to ear...
