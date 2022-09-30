Read full article on original website
OSKALOOSA MAIN STREET YOUNG AMBASSADOR CONTEST ACCEPTING ENTRIES
OSKALOOSA — Oskaloosa Main Street is excited to share the plans underway for the Main Street Young Ambassador Contest. One young man and one young lady will once again be chosen as Oskaloosa’s Young Ambassadors. If you have a three-year-old to kindergarten-age child, enter them now!. The Young...
MAHASKA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS DISCUSSES OSKY COMPREHENSIVE PLAN, MODES STUDY
The Mahaska County Board of Supervisors met yesterday and heard a presentation from the city of Oskaloosa on their draft comprehensive plan. They made mention that this week, a series of open houses will be held in the alley at the square on Wednesday between noon and 5pm, and that the plan would be adjusted throughout the month of October before being presented to the city council.
MOSLEY BREAKS RECORD, DEFENSE HANDS STATESMEN HOMECOMING WIN
OSKALOOSA — The William Penn football team was able to please the Homecoming crowd Saturday as it escaped with a 9-6 victory over Central Methodist in a Heart of America Athletic Conference crossover matchup. WPU (2-3) start the game with the ball against CMU (0-6) and drove the field...
