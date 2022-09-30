Read full article on original website
Friends of Hawn Association secures protections for Hawn State Park from NexGen Silica, LLC
SAINTE GENEVIEVE, Mo. – The Friends of Hawn Association announces that it has reached a settlement with NexGen Silica, LLC in connection with the Friends of Hawn Association’s challenge to the Missouri Mining Commission permit issued for the proposed sand mining facility along Highway 32. When the Friends...
Missouri Attorney General files an amicus brief over Air Force vaccine mandate
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced today that his office and 20 other states have filed an amicus brief in Doster v. Kendall, opposing the COVID-19 vaccine mandate on members of the United States Air Force. Submitted to the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, the brief asserts that the Air Force violated 18 Airmen’s statutory and constitutional rights by refusing to grant them religious exemptions to its COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
Shape the future of the CDBG Program!
JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) will hold public meetings in the coming weeks in preparation of writing the five-year Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program Consolidated Plan. The Consolidated Plan is an overall planning document that outlines goals and objectives of how community needs...
Missouri cannabis marketers get high honors
ST. LOUIS – Only two years after Missouri’s first licensed marijuana sale, a Missouri cannabis brand and the local team that created it have been recognized by the industry’s most prestigious awards for cannabis marketing and communications. The Clio Cannabis Awards took place Thursday, September 29, 2022...
SIU hosts annual high school band competition on Saturday
Under the direction of George Brozak, director of athletic bands, this year’s competition will showcase 17 marching visiting schools from Illinois and Missouri and allow those students and their families an opportunity to spend time around SIU’s own Marching Salukis and the campus. “I’m excited because the weather...
