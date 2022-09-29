Read full article on original website
Related
Can You (Should You?) Hunt The ‘Spirit Bear’ Spotted In Michigan’s U.P. Recently?
Every year, hunters in Michigan will vie to get their black bear tags from the state, and roam out into the wilderness to bring back a trophy. This year, though, hunters in the U.P. will face a new foe that hasn't been sighted in Michigan for a long time - the recently-sited "Spirit Bear" - a blonde-colored Black Bear that is rarely seen outside of British Columbia, Canada. But can hunters... or maybe even... SHOULD hunters go after this rare sight?
Vintage Michigan Grocers Part 4 – Before Digital, Before Surveillance: 1880s-1950s
Okay, show of hands: how many of you worked in a supermarket when you were in school? (For those who actually raised their hands, put 'em back down...I can't really see you, ya know..) I worked in one of the local supermarkets when I was 16 thru 18 years old....
No, Michigan Doesn’t Actually Have Seagulls
I moved to Michigan nearly a year ago, and it's been a little bit of an adjustment. Most of it good, but no one can possibly prepare you for the mountain of snow that gets dumped on you the first winter you spend in the mitten state. But the change...
17 Michigan ‘One Bite Pizza Reviews’ from Dave Portnoy
Check out 17 different pizza places in Michigan that Dave Portnoy has reviewed. Now that fall is officially here in Michigan, it also means that pizza and chili season has begun. When the weather changes, Michiganders seek comfort in many different food items and we all know that the state has a huge selection of options when it comes to pizza.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Guide To Billions of Dollars of Treasure In Michigan Great Lakes For Sale
Great news! If you've always wondered if there's buried treasure somewhere below the waters of the Great Lakes, you're on the right path. There's actually a story that came up not long ago about divers who had apparently found Confederacy Gold that was lost in Lake Michigan. It turns out there may be billions of dollars worth of treasure that has been lost to the Great Lakes, and there's actually somewhat of a map that will lead you to it. There's just one catch... It's gonna run you about $700 to $1,000.
Here Are 20 Signs That Winter Will Suck In Michigan
Michigan is an awesome state to live in all year long. The summers in Michigan are beautiful with all of the inland lakes and the Great Lakes. There are so many different things to do on the water and inland too. Getting out to some of the beautiful inland areas of Michigan are fun for hiking and plenty of other activities.
Michigan Buried by a Meteor (or Comet) Over a Billion Years Ago
Can you imagine a meteorite so big, that upon impact, it covered Michigan with all kinds of rocks, minerals, and debris? 130 feet thick in some areas? Well, it happened, about 1.8 billion years ago…..before life began here. Michigan Buried by Impact of Meteorite. Obviously, there is much more...
Remembering Coolio’s Recent Shows in Kalamazoo and Battle Creek
We look back on Coolio's time in Southwest Michigan after he passes away at the age of 59-years old. Coolio busted onto the pop scene back in 1994 with this debut hit "Fantastic Voyage." Thanks to heavy airplay from MTV, BET, and radio stations all over the country, his first single peaked at #3 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart. The Compton, California rapper had a total of 6 Billboard Hot 100 Top 30 singles which include his 1996 hit "1, 2, 3, 4 (Sumpin' New)" which peaked at #5 and his biggest hit "Gangsta's Paradise" which stayed at #1 for 3 straight weeks after spending 38 weeks on the chart in 1995.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Michigan’s Top Two Smallest Cities: Which Should Legally Be #1?
First off, there are plenty of villages, hamlets, and towns in Michigan that are smaller than these two places…..but the fact that they’ve been incorporated as cities is the difference. Up first is Number Two: the town that used to be the #1 smallest city in Michigan: Omer,...
Single In Michigan? Best Singles Cities In The Mitten State
Are you single and ready to mingle in Michigan? If you answered yes, there are ten Michigan cities you need to move to or at least visit. How are the best singles cities in Michigan determined? According to Home Snacks, the list was confirmed by looking at American Community Survey Census data for every city in the Great Lakes State.
Northern Indiana Taco Bell Abandoned for Decades is in Pristine Condition
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Somewhere along the highways of Northern Indiana, hidden a bit from the road by overgrowth is a long abandoned Taco Bell. The restaurant, discovered by a YouTuber who explores 'dead malls,' is in remarkably good condition after being seemingly forgotten for decades.
The Ghost Towns of Craig & Jacobsville, Michigan
These two little Upper Peninsula ghost towns sit in the Keweenaw Bay about 13 miles southeast of Houghton. The first one, Craig, located on the Soo Line Railroad, was named after early settler George Craig, who set up a homestead in 1883. A Craig post office began operating in 1884.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Experience Virtual Reality Like Never Before With New Free-Roam Arena in Holland, MI
Virtual Reality (VR) is not for the faint of heart! Over the last several years virtual experiences like Google's Daydream and the Oculus Quest have really brought the "metaverse", the virtual world, to home across the globe. I will be the first to admit, I don't entirely understand what the...
Pure Michigan – 7 Wonders Of The Great Lakes State
Michiganders do not have to leave the state to enjoy adventures. The Great Lakes State is full of beauty and unique vacation destinations. As a matter of fact, people from all over the world come to Michigan to enjoy the state's seven wonders. Do you know what they are?. Michigan...
Kitten Saves Michigan Family of Four from Carbon Monoxide
Carbon Monoxide from a portable generator nearly took the lives of this Michigan family during a recent power outage. On August 30th, the Stamper family in Farmington Hills lost power after severe thunderstorms passed through the area. They were running a small, portable generator in the garage in order to keep appliances running until power was restored. Someone had mistakenly closed the garage door which could have led to a deadly ending if it weren't for Thor.
Michigan Has the World’s Largest Freshwater Lake
Not only is this Great Lake the biggest by area, but it's one of the deepest too. Lake Superior may be the perfect name for this giant body of freshwater. Here's a list of fun facts you may not have known about this huge Great Lake. Lake Superior Fun Facts.
Kalamazoo’s Favorite Spots For Fantastic Indian Food
Indian food seems to be one of those divisive dishes-- you either love it or you hate it. Characterized by fragrant basmati rice, dried spices, and naan flatbread these customary dishes are full of flavor and fantastically filling. When in and around the Kalamazoo area, where do the locals go...
Dating Back 2000 Years – the Hopewell Burial Mounds: Grand Rapids, Michigan
Indian burial grounds…Native American burial grounds…how about a “prehistoric” burial ground?. Going back further than European settlers and Native Americans, there were the Hopewell. History calls them ‘prehistoric’ but I personally don’t feel that’s an appropriate label. The Hopewell’s burial mounds are dated from 10 B.C. to 400 A.D. To me, those years don’t qualify as ‘prehistoric’…..Biblical times, maybe, but when I think of something ‘prehistoric’ I think of something from 500,000 years ago or more. But hey – that’s me.
What Is The Shallowest Lake In Michigan?
Deep is overrated. Give me a lake that I can sit down and talk about the Kardashians with, a lake that is shallow and superficial!. Lake Erie acts more like a river than a lake, transporting water from deeper brother lakes Huron and Ontario. Lake Erie averages around 62 feet deep, and is only thirty feet deep along much of it western basin, which cozies it up to the Michigan shorelines south of Detroit.
Mouth Cemetery, Muskegon County: Michigan’s Hidden Historical Site
DISCLAIMER: There are some properties nearby that may look abandoned but they are privately owned and not to be trespassed on. The cemetery is public but be respectful of the structures you may see. The oldest known cemetery in Muskegon County is believed to be Mouth Cemetery. When it actually...
1077 WRKR
Kalamazoo, MI
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
1077 WRKR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0