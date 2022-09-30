Read full article on original website
suntimesnews.com
October 1 River Region Sports Wrap
STE. GENEVIEVE – Ste. Genevieve beat visiting Potosi 26-12. The Dragons plays at Valle next Friday. STE. GENEVIEVE – Valle beat visiting Park Hills Central 40-30. PERRYVLLE – Perryville lost at Jefferson R-7 20-7. The Pirates host New Madrid next Friday. CHESTER – Chester beat Carlyle 13-12....
KFVS12
Hundreds come together for touch-a-truck event in Jackson
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Hundreds came out to the Jackson Civic Center to view roughly a dozen types of different vehicles as part of the touch-a-truck event in Jackson. Many different organizations including firefighters, police, construction operators and more visited with people and gave them an opportunity to interact with company vehicles.
myleaderpaper.com
Applications open Oct. 3 for Toys and More distribution
Applications will open soon for the annual Jefferson County Toys and More holiday distribution. The group collects new toys, clothing, shoes and nonperishable food to help make a better holiday for families in need all across Jefferson County. Donations also are being sought, and a number of events are scheduled...
semoball.com
Poplar Bluff scores 21 unanswered points to beat Fox
A pair of long touchdown runs were brought back by penalties and Poplar Bluff’s drive just before the half ended with a fumble on the 1-yard line as the game remained tied Friday night. But the Mules took care of business in the second half, scoring 21 points, as...
theijnews.com
COUNTYWIDE YARD SALE THIS SATURDAY, OCT. 1st
The City of Potosi and Washington County have planned a “Citywide/Countywide Yard Sale” again this year for Fall on Sat., October 1st. No permit will be required by the City to have a sale that day. All those who want to get in on the fun and be...
St. Louis American
Big Mama’s serving more than BBQ to ESL community
When you walk into Big Mama’s BBQ in East St. Louis, the first thing you’ll notice is a huge menu filled with year-round summertime style BBQ. For starters, there is the snoot, pork ribs, hot links, and pork steak. Soul music flows through the speakers, making you feel like doing the “two-step” or “four corners” dance moves.
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson County Power Tour on Sunday morning
(Jefferson County) The Jefferson County power Tour will take place this Sunday. Event organizer Tony Thomas goes over event details. Thomas mentions this event will be fun for everyone. My MO Info · KJ093022E. The Jeffco Power Tour begins at 7:45 Sunday morning and those wanting to cruise will...
myleaderpaper.com
Two seriously hurt in motorcycle mishap on Flucom Road
Two people – a Festus woman and a De Soto man – were seriously hurt in a motorcycle accident Saturday, Oct. 1, on Flucom Road near Fox Farm Road east of De Soto. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Kurbie Moon, 52, of De Soto was riding a 2005 Harley Davidson Fatboy motorcycle west in the 4000 block of Flucom Road at 4:20 p.m. when he swerved around a vehicle stopped in the road to make a left turn onto a private driveway. The motorcycle overturned onto its right side, throwing Moon and a passenger, Amber Covington, 43, of Festus, off.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau man killed in crash in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - A 24-year-old Cape Girardeau resident has been killed in a traffic crash in St. Louis. According to St. Louis County Police, Adam Levi of Cape Girardeau was struck at the intersection of Telegraph Road and Sappington Barracks Road. Crews responded to the scene at 6:28...
KFVS12
Reaction to Bloomfield semi truck explosion
BOTH lanes of U-S 60 between Butler and Stoddard county are closed tonight following a crash. The American Red Cross is already sending volunteers and blood units down south to help aid the people in the area. Scott City Green Day. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. On most Friday nights,...
kbsi23.com
Southeast Missouri State University among U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-2023 Best Colleges
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Southeast Missouri State University has been recognized among the best regional universities in the Midwest, according to the 2022-2023 U.S. News & World Report. The rankings evaluate more than 1,450 colleges and universities on academic quality. Southeast is ranked as the 26th best public...
KMOV
Caught on video: Farmington schools superintendent hits student with his car
FARMINGTON, Mo. (KMOV) - A dangerous moment of impact was seen and heard on camera. A video that’s caused a stir on social media shows a 12-year-old boy being hit by a car while riding his bike in his neighborhood. The driver turns out to be the local school district’s superintendent.
suntimesnews.com
November, December Citizens Electric bills will be $13.94 higher
PERRYVILLE, Mo. – Citizens Electric Corporation will be implementing a Power Purchase Cost Adjustment of $0.01394/kWh for November and December usage. For the average residential member using 1,000 kWh per month, this results in an additional charge of $13.94 for each of the two months. This is the first...
KFVS12
2 from Indiana arrested in connection with southern Ill. murder
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Two people from Indiana were arrested on a murder charge in connection with a deadly shooting in southern Illinois. Treyaveon Massie, 23, and Retha McIntire, 43, both of Evansville, were arrested for first-degree murder. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a...
cilfm.com
Body found Sunday in West City ID’d as West Frankfort man
WEST CITY, Ill. (WJPF) — A dead body, found earlier this month in West City, has been identified. West City Chief of Police Jon Graskewicz says Ryan Halaska, 35, of West Frankfort has been identified as the victim. His remains were found on September 25 in a wooded area near the 900 block of West Washington Street.
3 Great Burger Places in Missouri
What are some of your favorite comfort foods? If good burgers are among them then keep on reading to find out about three amazing burger places in Missouri that are known for serving some of the most delicious burgers in the entire state. Are you curious to see if your go-to restaurants is on the list? Continue to read to find out.
suntimesnews.com
Chain reaction crash on Highway 32 injures two persons
JEFFERSON CITY — Two persons were hurt in a traffic crash on Highway 32 in Ste. Genevieve County Wednesday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 22-year-old Grant D. Roberts of Farmington suffered moderate injuries and 22-year-old Nicole R. Schwent of Desloge had minor injuries. Roberts was taken to Parkland Health Center in Farmington by a St. Francois County ambulance. Schwent was transported by a private vehicle.
Beautiful Perryville, MO treehouse is one of Airbnb's most wish-listed rentals for 2022
When Airbnb revealed their most wish-listed rentals for Summer 2022, Kaci and Waylon Richardet's Perryville treehouse came in at number 5 in the country. One glance at the property will show you why. The show-stopping loft, featured in Architectural Digest, stands 14 feet off the ground, surrounded by trees.
kbsi23.com
Gas tanker explodes at Bloomfield gas station
BLOOMFIELD, Mo. (KBSI) – A gas tanker truck at the local C-Mart gas station in Bloomfield exploded and caught fire Wednesday afternoon, forcing the closure of nearby roads. Sgt. Clark Parrott of the Missouri Highway Patrol said the driver sustained only minor injuries and was treated. Added Parrott: “He...
