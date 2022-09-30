Read full article on original website
myleaderpaper.com
Two seriously hurt in motorcycle mishap on Flucom Road
Two people – a Festus woman and a De Soto man – were seriously hurt in a motorcycle accident Saturday, Oct. 1, on Flucom Road near Fox Farm Road east of De Soto. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Kurbie Moon, 52, of De Soto was riding a 2005 Harley Davidson Fatboy motorcycle west in the 4000 block of Flucom Road at 4:20 p.m. when he swerved around a vehicle stopped in the road to make a left turn onto a private driveway. The motorcycle overturned onto its right side, throwing Moon and a passenger, Amber Covington, 43, of Festus, off.
abc17news.com
St. Charles man hurt in boating crash on the Lake of the Ozarks
Lake of the Ozarks, Mo. (KMIZ) A St. Charles man was seriously hurt after a boat crash on the Lake of the Ozarks. The crash happened Friday afternoon at the 18-mile-mark of the main channel. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says, 68-year-old Ward Twyford was crossing the main channel when...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 4 arrests on Saturday, October 1, 2022
The highway patrol reports two Browning residents, 37-year-old Chad Hill and 39-year-old Paula Foster, were arrested Saturday morning in Adair County. Both were accused of felony possession of a vehicle with an altered vehicle identification number and were taken to the Adair County Jail. Two Kirksville residents, Hunter Sala and...
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri teen badly hurt when UTV overturns, ejects her
SHELBY COUNTY, Mo — A northeast Missouri teenager was badly hurt Friday evening when she wrecked a UTV. It happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Shelby County Route KK, six miles north of Clarence. State troopers say a 15-year-old girl from Shelbina was eastbound on KK in a UTV...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau man killed in crash in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - A 24-year-old Cape Girardeau resident has been killed in a traffic crash in St. Louis. According to St. Louis County Police, Adam Levi of Cape Girardeau was struck at the intersection of Telegraph Road and Sappington Barracks Road. Crews responded to the scene at 6:28...
houstonherald.com
Drought persists in some parts of southern Missouri
Drought conditions persist over a portion of southwest and south-central Missouri, the National Weather Service reported Thursday. Texas County conditions changed little. It also said there is a high risk of fire outbreaks due to the dry situation.
OSHA investigating Missouri River bridge construction site accident
The Occupational Health and Safety Administration is investigating a Missouri River bridge construction worker's fall into the river on Tuesday. The post OSHA investigating Missouri River bridge construction site accident appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Biden administration approves Missouri’s near-$100M electric vehicle plan
The Biden-Harris Administration has approved Missouri's Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan ahead of Friday's deadline.
KMOV
Overturned school bus halts traffic amid multi-car crash on I-70
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A school bus overturned and rested on the concrete median following a crash on Interstate 70 Friday morning. Just before 6 a.m., first responders shut down the eastbound lanes near Carrie for a three-car crash involving a school bus. No children were aboard. However, police...
Fly high! For sale in Missouri… An airport plus more
A 59-acre property in Cass County hits the open market that includes an FAA-registered airport and many hangars that can be converted into homes.
mymoinfo.com
Four Vehicle Crash in Ste. Genevieve County Injures Two
(Miller’s) Two people were injured in a four vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Ste. Genevieve County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened on Highway 32 just west of Brown Road when all four vehicles were headed eastbound. A Chevy Cruze driven by 25-year-old Jessica Finley of...
Barricaded subject in O’Fallon, Mo.
O’FALLON MO. — O’Fallon Police are heading to a barricaded subject in the 1500 block of Washington Crossing. Police asks public to remain out of the area while officers are on the scene. Updates will be provided as soon as it’s available on Fox2Now.com.
O’Fallon, Missouri standoff ends after several hours
A suspect took his own life after prompting a large police presence Saturday morning in O'Fallon.
The State of Missouri demands 80-year-old resident to repay unemployment pandemic funds
The State of Missouri claims an 80-year-old woman owes more than $5,000 in unemployment pandemic funds.
suntimesnews.com
Friends of Hawn Association secures protections for Hawn State Park from NexGen Silica, LLC
SAINTE GENEVIEVE, Mo. – The Friends of Hawn Association announces that it has reached a settlement with NexGen Silica, LLC in connection with the Friends of Hawn Association’s challenge to the Missouri Mining Commission permit issued for the proposed sand mining facility along Highway 32. When the Friends...
kcur.org
Missouri has thousands of caves and caverns to explore. Here's where to start
This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. Missouri's unofficial sobriquet is the Show-Me State, but it begs a certain question. Allow us to suggest this answer: “Show me some caves!” Also known as the cave state, Missouri boasts nearly 7,500 caverns. That’s more than Arkansas, with 2,000 caves, but less than Tennessee, which has 10,000 caves — the most in the United States.
HAZMAT team responds to chemical spill in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – HAZMAT crews are responding to a chemical spill Friday afternoon in south St. Louis. The St. Louis Fire Department reports there was a 55-gallon drum of acetone that was spilled and ruptured. It happened at a business in the 3300 block of South 2nd Street in the Kosciusko neighborhood.
westkentuckystar.com
Small earthquake reported in southeast Missouri
A small earthquake was reported in southeastern Missouri on Saturday. The U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis reports the magnitude 2.2 earthquake struck less than a mile from Cooter, Missouri, and 24 miles west of Dyersburg, Tennessee. Officials said a quake of 2.5 is the threshold of humans...
Photos: Tour the former St. Louis Lunatic Asylum
ST. LOUIS — A tour of the historic St. Louis County Lunatic Asylum takes visitors through the building’s 153 years of history. There are ghosts rumored to be in the building, but the tour guide, Psychiatric Rehabilitation Center associate director Felix Vincenz, said he has yet to experience ghostly activity.
KMOV
The secret, bloody history of one of the St. Louis region’s most popular parks
MARYLAND HEIGHTS (KMOV) - A popular St. Louis-area attraction has a darker side to its history that many may not be aware of. Creve Coeur Lake Park is the most popular park in St. Louis County, attracting more than one million visitors every year. People use the park’s water for fishing, rafting and sailing, its trails are enjoyed by people for exercise, and its pavilions are used for picnics and other events. But there is a side to the park that isn’t so floral and lively.
