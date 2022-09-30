ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

suntimesnews.com

Missouri cannabis marketers get high honors

ST. LOUIS – Only two years after Missouri’s first licensed marijuana sale, a Missouri cannabis brand and the local team that created it have been recognized by the industry’s most prestigious awards for cannabis marketing and communications.  The Clio Cannabis Awards took place Thursday, September 29, 2022...
suntimesnews.com

SIU hosts annual high school band competition on Saturday

Under the direction of George Brozak, director of athletic bands, this year’s competition will showcase 17 marching visiting schools from Illinois and Missouri and allow those students and their families an opportunity to spend time around SIU’s own Marching Salukis and the campus. “I’m excited because the weather...
MISSOURI STATE

