Read full article on original website
Related
suntimesnews.com
Friends of Hawn Association secures protections for Hawn State Park from NexGen Silica, LLC
SAINTE GENEVIEVE, Mo. – The Friends of Hawn Association announces that it has reached a settlement with NexGen Silica, LLC in connection with the Friends of Hawn Association’s challenge to the Missouri Mining Commission permit issued for the proposed sand mining facility along Highway 32. When the Friends...
suntimesnews.com
Missouri cannabis marketers get high honors
ST. LOUIS – Only two years after Missouri’s first licensed marijuana sale, a Missouri cannabis brand and the local team that created it have been recognized by the industry’s most prestigious awards for cannabis marketing and communications. The Clio Cannabis Awards took place Thursday, September 29, 2022...
suntimesnews.com
SIU hosts annual high school band competition on Saturday
Under the direction of George Brozak, director of athletic bands, this year’s competition will showcase 17 marching visiting schools from Illinois and Missouri and allow those students and their families an opportunity to spend time around SIU’s own Marching Salukis and the campus. “I’m excited because the weather...
Comments / 0