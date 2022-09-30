When I read in the Cape Gazette that Rehoboth's Environment Committee is considering recommending a phase-out of gas-powered lawn equipment, I was very pleased. My brother and I own a home in Rehoboth that has one of the largest lawns in town. When we are there, we care for it with an electric mower and a rake, broom and hand clippers. When we are away, we hire a lawn service. If a phase-out of gas-powered lawn equipment resulted in an increase in the cost of that lawn service, we would be happy to pay it.

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE ・ 3 DAYS AGO