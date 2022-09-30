Read full article on original website
Related
Tree Hugger
Factory Farming Is More Destructive Than Ever
Whenever I see a post by a regenerative rancher or “better meat” advocate denouncing plant-based substitutes or an article by a vegan advocate dismissing the benefits of pasture-based farming, I imagine corporate agribusiness executives watching from the sidelines, delighted. While plant-based and pasture-based advocates go head-to-head, factory farming takes over more and more of our food system, subjecting billions of animals to misery, devastating farmers’ livelihoods, and accelerating climate change. While both better farming and vegan animal advocates have a right to be outraged by the status quo and each brings valid solutions, their respective proposals will work best when paired together. This National Farm Animal Awareness Week in September is the perfect time to remember that farm animals are the ones who suffer the most while advocates exhaust their resources fighting potential allies.
Scaling Up: The weighty impact of hog farming’s evolution?
This is the first in a five-part series titled “Scaling Up.” Each week, we’ll release a new graphic explaining one way the pork industry has changed in recent decades. This week, we’re focusing on changing farm sizes. Since the 1990s, hog farms have gotten bigger, more...
beefmagazine.com
Falling ag R&D investments will impact farmers competitiveness
Largely due to a history of agricultural research and development, growth in agricultural productivity has reduced food prices; cut the carbon footprint of milk, chicken, beef, and many other products; reduced land use; and led to more efficient use of many resources. But after years of steady growth, public agricultural R&D funding in the United States is waning and could impact farmers’ competitiveness as well as impact the environment.
Farmers are facing a new wave of climate challenges — the 2023 Farm Bill must help them
Farmers in this country have never had it easy. I think back to my grandmother, a tough immigrant from Slovakia who settled in the Midwest and endured hard conditions as a tenant farmer in Illinois and Wisconsin. Battling through the Depression, there were periods without water and without electricity. Once, she watched her farm burn down. Still, she and countless other small farmers toiled to make it work, and we — everybody who relies on our food system — are their beneficiaries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
iheart.com
USDA working to ease fertilizer supply and price concerns
A new federal grant program announced Tuesday seeks to increase American-made fertilizer production. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the $500 million in grants, intended to spur competition in the fertilizer sector and combat price hikes on U.S. farmers. The Fertilizer Production Expansion Program is part of a government-wide effort to...
Biden administration invests $2.8 billion in ‘climate smart’ farming
The U.S Department of Agriculture has selected 70 “climate smart” agricultural projects to take part in its $2.8 billion pilot program. The pilot program, Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities, aims to help make the agricultural sector more sustainable by implementing ‘climate smart’ practices like improving soil quality or changing manure management styles.
Benzinga
Korindo in its Transition to an Eco-Friendly Company
JAKARTA, Oct 3, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Environmental issues and climate change get increasingly highlighted as nature declines at unprecedented speed and level. Continuous innovations and mass movements become necessary to soften impacts from the crises. Korindo Group acknowledges the need to transform into a more environmentally-friendly company by...
Meet the 5 mentees participating in Insider's first mentorship program for entrepreneurs
Insider created a mentorship program, in partnership with Indeed, to help five entrepreneurs navigate the challenging labor market.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
Global agricultural equipment maker Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) stock is weathering the bear market sell-off relatively well with shares down only (-4.7%)
Industrial Farming Causes Climate Change. The ‘Slow Food’ Movement Wants to Stop It
A biennial celebration of international small-scale farmers, breeders, fishers, and food producers just wrapped up in Turin, Italy. Convened by the Slow Food movement, one phrase in particular dominated the Terra Madre Salone del Gusto festival’s long roster of panel discussions and workshops: “Food is the cause of the environmental crisis, but it can also be the solution.”
getnews.info
Simple Food Aims to Deliver Personalized Meal Prep Across US Cities With Intuitive App
The Simple Food App enables users to access nutritionally-balanced and delicious chef-inspired meals in the comfort of their homes. Foodtech startup Simple Food is working to make personalized and nutritious meal prep more accessible with its AI-powered mobile application. The AI nutritionist feature eliminates the overwhelm of meal planning and grocery shopping, allowing for a curated menu that accommodates each user’s special dietary needs.
petbusiness
Supply Chain Hero
Tell us about Pet Palette. How/when did the company get started? What do you offer for pet retailers? Pet Palette Distribution was started in 2008 by a prominent Washington, D.C. veterinarian who owns multiple pet businesses—including vet clinics and a boutique—and saw a need for high-quality, trustworthy products in the pet supply distribution space. So, Pet Palette Distribution was created with a focus on fostering the success of independent pet retailers through several different programs and an assortment of products that has been thoroughly vetted by our team of industry experts.
crowdfundinsider.com
PayU Survey Indicates Opportunity for Global Merchants to Pursue US Consumers
Payments provider PayU has distributed a survey that queried US consumers that claims there is a big opportunity for international merchants to capitalize on US consumer demand not being met domestically. According to PayU:. 48% of Americans who have bought online from retailers based abroad in the last. 53% have...
Like a Boss: The Woman Transforming the Entrepreneurship Space for Women of Color
A Texas woman is changing the game for women looking to find spaces where they feel included in the business industry. Marty McDonald, founder and CEO of Boss Women Media, knew she was on to something when she found a need to create a safe and trusted space for Black and Brown women to be empowered. Her brand currently works to connect women with ways to discuss and strategize pathways on how to develop the career of their dreams. She conceived the idea based on connection and manifested it into an influential community of more than 100,000 women.
Can Cities Grow Their Own Food?
Buying locally grown food has advantages; transportation costs are reduced, and it increases the availability of fresh produce. A meta-analysis considers the agricultural productivity of urban spaces by asking three questions:. What can be grown?. Is it productive?. Is it sustainable?. To get at those questions, the researchers dove into...
Comments / 0