(UNION COUNTY, NJ) -- The Union County Board of County Commissioners has announced that 10 Union County artists have been selected as award winners in the 56th annual New Jersey Senior Art Show. The exhibit includes works of art created by both professional and non-professional artists, ages 60 and up, from all 21 counties across the state.
(TOMS RIVER, NJ) -- It’s time to let your geek flag fly! Meet celebrated YA author Kosoko Jackson at the eighth annual “FanNation: The Geekstravaganza,” on Saturday, October 22, at the Ocean County Library Toms River Branch. The event starts at 10:00am. FanNation gathers fans of science...
Here's a look at the original feature articles and columns published by New Jersey Stage from September 1 to September 30, 2022. In addition to these stories, we publish between 50-60 press releases during the week. music features. by Spotlight Central. Music lovers replete with comfy beach chairs, colored blankets,...
(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- Mayor Steven M. Fulop joins Mana Contemporary to announce the premier kickoff event for the 32nd Annual Jersey City Art & Studio Tour (JCAST), featuring live artist demonstrations, immersive exhibitions, musical performances, and interactive experiences to launch the unparalleled four-day-long event celebrating Jersey City’s cultural diversity and vibrant arts community. The opening JCAST 2022 reception will be held this Thursday, September 29th, from 6:00pm to 9:00pm at JCAST Headquarters in the Marion section of the City.
(SUMMIT, NJ) -- The Institute of Museum and Library Sciences (IMLS) recently awarded the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey (VACNJ) a $50,760 Museums for America grant to partner with the Elizabeth Public School system and Cultures and Literacies Through Art for the 21st Century (CALTA21). This grant will enable the expansion of the CALTA21 curriculum for 9th- and 10th-grade social studies students in bilingual classrooms. The program will design a curriculum that meets New Jersey Student Learning Standards for New Jersey's Amistad Law.
(BRANCHBURG, NJ) -- The Institute of Holocaust and Genocide Studies at Raritan Valley Community College will present an online screening of Shoah Ambassadors on Friday, October 21 at 10:00am. There is no charge for the event, which is part of the Institute’s Learning Through Experience series and is geared for students, educators, and the community.
(SUMMIT, NJ) -- Overlook Medical Center, part of Atlantic Health System, and the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey, recently unveiled Mindfulness in Medicine, an exhibition blending visual art and poetry within the hospital. The exhibition, located outside of Overlook’s Bouras Auditorium, includes haiku poetry created by patients, caregivers, and...
(RAHWAY, NJ) -- As a part of our yearly Celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Rahway Mayor Raymond Giacobbe and the Rahway City Council present WE+THEY=US!, The 4th Annual Celebration of Latin & Hispanic Artists at The Gallery Space (1670 Irving Street, Rahway) from September 18- October 14, 2022. The Artists...
(SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ) -- The 8th Annual Rock the Farm Festival took place September 24, 2022 in Seaside Heights. This family friendly event features incredible music all day long, food trucks, beer & wine garden, KidZone, and more. It includes performances by many of the area's top tribute bands covering a variety of everyone's favorite music. Photographer John Posada was on hand to take photos.
by Cat Brewer, is a delightfully informational documentary that brings to light the struggles that individuals in the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (HOH) community face when trying to gain access to interpreters at live shows. Whether it be concerts, festivals, plays, or comedy shows, this movie covers all the bases on how one should supply access to interpreters when scheduling large-scale events. Even though I may never know what it’s like to be deaf, this film has given me a better understanding of what it is like to live in their world.
Nigrin: Your short documentary film The Hauntings of New Hope profiles one of the most haunted locations in Pennsylvania. Tell us what motivated you to make this film. Vincent: I was tasked with making a documentary for my Video Field Production class’s final project and really struggled to find something I was passionate about and could stand to research and put effort into for the semester. The idea for this film came to me while I was brainstorming one night. At first, I wanted to solely profile The Creeper Gallery. But New Hope is so abundant in the paranormal that the project needed to expand to The Ghost Tours of New Hope as well. I’ve always said that if I could make a living ghost hunting, that’s what I’d do!
(CLIFTON, NJ) -- The Theater League of Clifton will present “the Great American Songbook,” an evening of live music at the Clifton Elks Lodge, 775 Clifton Ave. (at the corner of Colfax Avenue), Clifton. Performances will be held on Saturday, October 22 at 7:30pm, and Sunday, October 30 at 2:00pm.
6 Amazing Short Films at the Fall 2022 New Jersey Film Festival Festival TODAY!. Tix/Info: https://watch.eventive.org/newjerseyfilmfestivalfall2022/play/62b9b9f61f91140059746caf. Friday, September 30, 2022 - Online for 24 Hours and In-Person at 7PM!. Shorts Program. The Hauntings of New Hope – Kasey Vincent (New Hope, Pennsylvania) A short documentary profiling one of the most...
(DOVER, NJ) -- The smash hit The Play That Goes Wrong will be coming to Dover Little Theatre (DLT) this November. This hilarious play will be co-directed by Larry and Ruthanne Pelham. The Play That Goes Wrong introduces us to the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society, an amateur theatre troupe which puts on a new production each year.
(EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- Featuring a collection of songs from theater and operettas, Playhouse 22 is bringing back its very popular Khy’s Cabaret for one weekend only in an intimate cabaret-like setting one would find in Manhattan. Performances are October 7 and 8 with both shows starting at 8:00pm.
(MIDDLETOWN, NJ) -- The MAC PLAYERS, Middletown Arts Center’s community theater group, returns this fall with the creepy, kooky, mysterious, spooky and altogether ooky The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy on October 21–23 and October 28–30. The production is a comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family and features an original story: Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness and daughter of Gomez and Morticia, has fallen in love with a sweet, smart “normal” young man from a respectable family – a man her parents have never met. Everything changes for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “regular” boyfriend and his parents. A deliciously wacky and whimsical night of music, chills and thrills!
(CRANFORD, NJ) -- Cranford’s CDC Theatre will open its’104th season with the Tony Award winning musical Once On This Island from the award winning songwriting team of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (Seussical, Anastasia, Ragtime). This highly original and theatrical Caribbean adaptation of the popular fairy tale, The Little Mermaid, earned eight Tony nominations for its Broadway run, including Best Musical, Book and Score. The show runs Friday and Saturday nights from October 7-22.
(NEWARK, NJ) -- New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents Grammy Winner and Salsa/Merengue sensations Willy Chirino with special guest Leoni Torres for an epic salsa concert in Newark, New Jersey on Friday, December 12, 2022 at 8:00pm. Willy and Leoni recently collaborated on the heartfelt song "Para Mi Viejo," They'll join forces to perform the powerful live on the NJPAC stage.
(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) -- After leading the Women Playwright Series through 30 years of growth and excitement, Catherine Rust is happy to now hand the reins to their talented artistic colleague and WPS committee member, Mikaela Kafka. Over the years Rust has led the Women Playwrights Series Program to help promote...
(NEWARK, NJ) -- On Thursday, October 6th, Newark Arts Festival (“NAF”) kicks off with a festive Opening Reception from 6:00pm to 9:00pm at The Newark Museum of Art (“NMOA”). Free with RSVP, the event will celebrate 21 years of NAF, voted New Jersey’s Favorite Visual Arts Festival two years in a row. It will also mark the very first time that NAF’s signature art exhibition is being held within the NMOA’s 2nd floor galleries, providing an incredible opportunity to the local artist community.
