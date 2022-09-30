ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IFLScience

The Biggest Human-Made Pyramid On Earth Isn't In Egypt

In Mexico sits the Great Pyramid of Cholula, also known as the Great Pyramid of Tepanapa, a 2,000-year-old human-made structure that went completely unnoticed by the Spanish army when they invaded in 1519. An impressive oversight when you consider that it’s the biggest pyramid on Earth. How did they miss it? Quite simply, it’s hidden inside a hill.
ARTnews

Discovery of Ancient Maya City with More Than 300 Buildings Halts Ongoing Railroad Project in Mexico

Efforts to construct the $8 billion Maya Train project have yet again been thwarted by the discovery of an ancient Maya archaeological site comprised of more than 300 buildings, according to Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH). Construction in the Yucatán peninsula has been ongoing since 2020. Last Thursday, in a regular news briefing held by Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador, INAH director Diego Prieto confirmed that an archaeological survey along section 5 of the project, between Playa del Carmen and Tulum, has uncovered a significant archeological site. More than 300 buildings have already been found in the...
IGN

Peaceful Meadow

The Peaceful Meadow is the second area that'll you'll visit in Disney Dreamlight Valley. This location guide will detail everything you need to know about the Peaceful Meadow, including the critters and characters you'll find when roaming the area, the materials that you can discover foraging and mining, the Quests that can be unlocked, and much more.
IGN

Genshin Impact Charity and Creativity Guide

Run a business stall to help Mondstadt's less fortunate with our Genshin Impact Charity and Creativity event guide. Charity and Creativity is part of Of Ballads and Brews, the centerpiece of the Genshin Impact 3.1 events. This Genshin Impact guide covers everything you need to know about Charity and Creativity, including the best way to get funds and which stratagems save you the most money in each cycle.
IGN

Dazzle Beach

This Disney Dreamlight Valley location guide will detail everything you need to know about Dazzle Beach, including the critters and characters you'll find when exploring the area, the materials that you can discover foraging and mining, the Quests that can be unlocked, and much more. Dazzle Beach Overview. Looking for...
IGN

Crafting Guide

This page contains information about the different Crafting Systems available in Gotham Knights. Here you'll find how the crafting system works in this game and what kind of equipment you will be able to craft. Keep in mind that all the information on this page is based on pre-release information;...
IGN

Spore Knight Boss Guide

After making your way through the three levels in the Mushroom Mines, you'll need to defeat Shovel Knight Dig's opening boss, Spore Knight. While there is a chance you can miss other boss battles depending on the procedurally-generated environments in your given run, with the rare exception of purchasing a shortcut, you'll always need to take down Spore Knight.
IGN

Conellu Dolls

This page is part of IGN's Harvestella Wiki guide and contains everything you need to know about the collectibles known as Conellu Dolls, including what they are and how many of them are out there. This section of our Harvestella Wiki Guide will also include an interactive checklist to help you mark off each Conellu Doll you have found.
IGN

Ubisoft Announces Playtests for a New Co-Op Shooter, Project U

Ubisoft has just announced a new co-op shooter, Project U. Almost nothing is known about the upcoming game, which was announced today, but Ubisoft has already opened registration for its upcoming playtests. “Codename ‘Project U’ explores a new concept of session-based co-op shooter, where many players unite to prevail against...
IGN

How to Unlock the What Happened to Amy Archer Achievement

Amy Archer is one of the two actresses that take part in Two of Everything, a movie that takes place decades after the events of Minsky. This Immortality guide will explain everything you'll need to know about unlocking the What Happened to Amy Archer secret achievement. How to Unlock the...
IGN

Genshin Impact Fecund Blessing Guide

Track down hidden blessings and treasures in Genshin Impact Fecund Blessing, one of the Genshin Impact 3.1 events, and earn some decorations for your charity stall in the process. This Genshin Impact guide covers everything you need to know about this part of the Of Ballads and Brews event and where to find every Fecund Hamper.
IGN

God of War Ragnarok Preload Date for PS4 and PS5 Revealed

The excitement for the sequel to 2018 Game of the Year winner God of War continues to build, as the title is around a month away from release. With Santa Monica Studio returning to the Norse realm, fans are hyped about seeing the return of the Greek God of War Kratos and his son Atreus, as they continue their adventure, which will be filled with all kinds of threats.
IGN

Amsterdam: Exclusive Official Clip

From 20th Century Studios, New Regency, and acclaimed filmmaker David O. Russell comes Amsterdam, an original crime epic about three close friends who find themselves at the center of one of the most shocking secret plots in American history. Amsterdam opens exclusively in theaters on October 7.
CNN

The couple who spent their honeymoon riding an African iron ore train

(CNN) — When planning a honeymoon, many couples go for obvious destinations like Paris, the city of love, or the Maldives, with its stunning azure waters. Few, unlike Croatian newlyweds Kristijan and Andrea Ilicic, opt for a freight train carrying wagons of dirty iron ore across the baking hot deserts of Mauritania in northwest Africa.
