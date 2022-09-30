Read full article on original website
Goldman Slashes Oil Price Forecasts
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. sharply lowered its oil price forecasts amid increasing signs of a global economic slowdown, but said that crude would probably climb from current levels because the market is still “critically tight.”. “A strong US dollar and falling demand expectations will remain powerful headwinds to prices...
2 Ultra-High-Yielding Energy Stocks to Buy With $1,000
Good things are going on behind the headlines at these two high-yield energy companies that you shouldn't ignore.
Oil Prices Find Some Support
(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) In this week’s edition of oil and gas industry hits and misses, Rigzone’s regular market watchers focus on the latest oil and gas price moves, Hurricane Ian, a fire at the BP/Cenovus Toledo refinery and more. Read on for more detail.
France’s TotalEnergies plans to spin off Canadian oil sands assets
At an investor presentation in New York, TotalEnergies said the proposal would be subject to a shareholder vote at its next annual general meeting in May 2023. The spin-off would include TotalEnergies’ 24.58% stake in the Fort Hills oil sands mining project in northern Alberta and its 50% stake in the Surmont thermal project, as well as midstream and trading-related activities.
U.S. oil & gas rig quarterly growth slowest in two years -Baker Hughes
(Reuters) - U.S. energy firms this week added oil and natural gas rigs for a third week in a row, but growth in the third quarter slowed due to recession fears and nagging supply shortages.
Enjoy cheap gas while you can because oil prices will be above $100 per barrel in 2023, Bank of America says
Gasoline prices have now declined for 14 straight weeks after hitting a record high of $5.01 per gallon on June 14. On Monday, a gallon of regular gas averaged just $3.67 nationwide, according to the American Automobile Association. However, prices are still up roughly 15% compared with a year ago,...
Where Is the Oil Price Heading in 2022 and 2023?
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has released its latest short term energy outlook (STEO), which offers the organization’s latest Brent crude oil price forecasts for this year and the next. According to the September STEO, the EIA sees the Brent spot price averaging $104.21 per barrel in 2022...
Oil prices could find a floor near $80 per barrel as Biden administration considers refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve
The Biden administration is reportedly considering refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve at $80 per barrel. Such a move could put a floor under oil prices following their three-month decline of about 30%. "A long-term trading range has taken hold with support near $85 per barrel," Fairlead's Katie Stockton said. Oil...
Biden tells gas stations to cut prices at the pump for American drivers: 'Do it now'
Global oil prices are falling, but that's not been reflected in US gas prices, President Joe Biden said Monday, as he criticized high profits.
2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying at These Prices
I own two energy stocks and both have big yields, solid businesses, and plans for the long-term energy future.
Gas crisis lands LNG cargo market in hands of energy giants
LONDON/SINGAPORE, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Rocketing LNG cargo prices have squeezed out dozens of smaller traders, concentrating the business in the hands of a handful of international energy majors and top global trading houses.
This Dividend Stock Is a No-Brainer for Bear Market Growth
It may not look like it right now, but Rockwell Automation's business will likely benefit from rough economic times.
'The worst is yet to come': Euro area and UK are in recession, U.S. is 'flirting' with one - Credit Suisse
(Kitco News) After an already chaotic September, "the worst is yet to come," according to Credit Suisse, which sees central banks counting on raising rates as economies face recession. Economies around the world are at risk as central banks are forced to mercilessly tighten economic policy to slow down inflation,...
Biden warns oil and gas industry not to hike energy prices over Hurricane Ian
President Biden warned U.S. energy companies against using the impacts of Hurricane Ian to hike gas prices in remarks Wednesday morning. “Do not use this as an excuse to raise gasoline prices or gouge the American people,” Biden said at the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health. “The price of oil has stayed relatively low and kept going down; the price of gas should be going down as well.”
EQT vs. TOU: Which Energy Stock is the Better Buy?
EQT Corporation and Tourmaline Oil are well positioned to benefit from rising natural gas prices. However, EQT’s growth plan seems more compelling – at least in the short term. Amid strong gas demand fears over the war in Ukraine, the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipeline, and discussions...
A Bull Market Is Coming: 3 Beaten-Down Stocks to Buy Before the Recovery
Today's bear market has demolished some of the best growth stocks. But history shows that every bear market recovers, yielding phenomenal gains. These three companies are leaders in their industries and could lead the way. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Energy Sector
PDC Energy PDCE - P/E: 4.5. PDC Energy's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $5.11, whereas in Q1, they were at 3.66. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.06%, which has increased by 0.08% from last quarter's yield of 1.98%. ConocoPhillips saw an increase in earnings...
Analyst: Argentina's Shale Output to Stall Amid Bottlenecks
(Reuters) — Activity levels are at all-time highs in Argentina's prime oil and gas producing region, but equipment and transport bottlenecks are limiting its growth, an analyst said on Thursday at an energy conference. The Vaca Muerta shale region in the Neuquen province needs more drilling rigs, hydraulic fracturing...
Exxon orders shale stand-down over rash of oilfield worker injuries
Sept 28 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) issued a temporary "stand-down" across its U.S. shale operations last week following back-to-back worker injuries, including one fatality, according to people familiar with the matter.
Oil settles lower after hitting $90/bbl as OPEC+ considers output cut
NEW YORK, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Oil prices settled lower on Thursday in choppy trading, rising above $90 per barrel and then retreating as traders weighed a worsening economic outlook against potential OPEC+ output cuts next week.
