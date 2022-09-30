ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

rigzone.com

Goldman Slashes Oil Price Forecasts

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. sharply lowered its oil price forecasts amid increasing signs of a global economic slowdown, but said that crude would probably climb from current levels because the market is still “critically tight.”. “A strong US dollar and falling demand expectations will remain powerful headwinds to prices...
rigzone.com

Oil Prices Find Some Support

(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) In this week’s edition of oil and gas industry hits and misses, Rigzone’s regular market watchers focus on the latest oil and gas price moves, Hurricane Ian, a fire at the BP/Cenovus Toledo refinery and more. Read on for more detail.
energynow.ca

France’s TotalEnergies plans to spin off Canadian oil sands assets

At an investor presentation in New York, TotalEnergies said the proposal would be subject to a shareholder vote at its next annual general meeting in May 2023. The spin-off would include TotalEnergies’ 24.58% stake in the Fort Hills oil sands mining project in northern Alberta and its 50% stake in the Surmont thermal project, as well as midstream and trading-related activities.
rigzone.com

Where Is the Oil Price Heading in 2022 and 2023?

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has released its latest short term energy outlook (STEO), which offers the organization’s latest Brent crude oil price forecasts for this year and the next. According to the September STEO, the EIA sees the Brent spot price averaging $104.21 per barrel in 2022...
Markets Insider

Oil prices could find a floor near $80 per barrel as Biden administration considers refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve

The Biden administration is reportedly considering refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve at $80 per barrel. Such a move could put a floor under oil prices following their three-month decline of about 30%. "A long-term trading range has taken hold with support near $85 per barrel," Fairlead's Katie Stockton said. Oil...
The Hill

Biden warns oil and gas industry not to hike energy prices over Hurricane Ian

President Biden warned U.S. energy companies against using the impacts of Hurricane Ian to hike gas prices in remarks Wednesday morning. “Do not use this as an excuse to raise gasoline prices or gouge the American people,” Biden said at the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health. “The price of oil has stayed relatively low and kept going down; the price of gas should be going down as well.”
tipranks.com

EQT vs. TOU: Which Energy Stock is the Better Buy?

EQT Corporation and Tourmaline Oil are well positioned to benefit from rising natural gas prices. However, EQT’s growth plan seems more compelling – at least in the short term. Amid strong gas demand fears over the war in Ukraine, the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipeline, and discussions...
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Energy Sector

PDC Energy PDCE - P/E: 4.5. PDC Energy's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $5.11, whereas in Q1, they were at 3.66. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.06%, which has increased by 0.08% from last quarter's yield of 1.98%. ConocoPhillips saw an increase in earnings...
pgjonline.com

Analyst: Argentina's Shale Output to Stall Amid Bottlenecks

(Reuters) — Activity levels are at all-time highs in Argentina's prime oil and gas producing region, but equipment and transport bottlenecks are limiting its growth, an analyst said on Thursday at an energy conference. The Vaca Muerta shale region in the Neuquen province needs more drilling rigs, hydraulic fracturing...
