ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

First coins featuring King Charles III unveiled by Royal Mint

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xr0j6_0iGfC0VL00

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Royal Mint has unveiled the first coins to feature the portrait of King Charles III.

Britons will begin to see Charles’ image in their change from around December, as 50-pence coins depicting him gradually enter circulation.

The new monarch’s effigy was created by British sculptor Martin Jennings and has been personally approved by Charles, the Royal Mint said Friday. In keeping with tradition, the king’s portrait faces to the left — the opposite direction to his mother’s, Queen Elizabeth II.

“Charles has followed that general tradition that we have in British coinage, going all the way back to Charles II actually, that the monarch faces in the opposite direction to their predecessor,” said Chris Barker at the Royal Mint Museum.

King Charles III officially named Britain’s monarch

Charles is depicted without a crown. A Latin inscription surrounding the portrait translates to “King Charles III, by the Grace of God, Defender of the Faith.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JMVP9_0iGfC0VL00
Two new coins bearing official coinage portrait of King Charles III, on the left is the new 50 pence coin, and right is the new 5-pound commemorative coin, which will be among the first coins to bear the new king’s head, during a press preview in London, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. The likeness of the king was created by British sculptor Martin Jennings, and approved by the king. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

A separate memorial 5-pound coin remembering the life and legacy of Elizabeth will be released Monday. One side of this coin features Charles, while the reverse side features two new portraits of Elizabeth side by side.

Based in South Wales, the Royal Mint has depicted Britain’s royal family on coins for over 1,100 years, documenting each monarch since Alfred the Great.

“When first we used to make coins, that was the only way that people could know what the monarch actually looked like, not in the days of social media like now,” said Anne Jessopp, chief executive of the Royal Mint. “So the portrait of King Charles will be on each and every coin as we move forward.”

What’s in a name? King Charles III’s name has loaded history

Jennings, the sculptor, said the portrait was sculpted from a photo of Charles.

“It is the smallest work I have created, but it is humbling to know it will be seen and held by people around the world for centuries to come,” he said.

Charles acceded to the throne Sept. 8 upon the death of his mother, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, who died at age 96.

Around 27 billion coins bearing Elizabeth II’s image currently circulate in the United Kingdom All will remain legal tender and be in active circulation, to be replaced over time as they become damaged or worn.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Woman charged with embezzling $2M from former employer

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials are charging a woman after investigators say she embezzled $2,000,000 from her former employer’s credit card. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Catherine Latoski, 52, of Exeter, was the director of accounting services for a Scranton-based for-profit educational institution. Investigators stated beginning in November 2016, until her termination in […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Woman wanted on heroin distribution charges

MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The District Attorney of Monroe County is searching for a woman they say is wanted on charges of selling/distributing heroin. According to the Monroe County Office of the District Attorney, investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding Kathleen Marie Ellis, 24, who is wanted on charges relating to the sale […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man accused of throwing girlfriends phone into toilet

EAST CAMERON TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man charged with assault is accused of throwing his girlfriend’s phone into a toilet. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 24 around 8:00 a.m. troopers responded to a domestic argument at a house on Upper Road in East Cameron. PSP states Jonathan Chiu, 35, of Shamokin, allegedly […]
SHAMOKIN, PA
WBRE

Man arrested, 84 drugs seized from Hazleton house

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators arrested a man after they say 84 drugs, and related items were seized from a house in Hazleton. According to the Hazleton Police Department, on Monday around 6:00 a.m. investigators conducted a search warrant in the 530 block of West Maple Street. Police say investigators announced their presence but no […]
HAZLETON, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Barker
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Charles Ii
WBRE

Man charged with cooking oil theft in stolen U-Haul

SCOTRUN, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested and charged a man after they say he was found stealing cooking oil from a plaza in the Poconos. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on Sunday around 6:50 a.m., officers were called for a report of a man in a white van stealing cooking oil from the […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police: Ghost gun and stolen firearm recovered

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hazleton City Police Department report that they had recovered a stolen firearm and a ghost gun early Sunday morning. According to police, In the early morning hours of October 2, at approximately 2:16 a.m., Hazleton City Police were alerted of a male with a firearm in the area of East […]
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

One hospitalized after dump truck rollover

UPDATE: This article has been updated to reflect the correct fire department that responded to the crash. HUNLOCK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was hospitalized in Luzerne County after the dump truck he was driving rolled over on Route 11 according to officials. Officials from the Mocanaqua Volunteer Fire Company # 1 tell […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Wilkes-Barre man pronounced dead after I-80 crash

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A 35-year-old man was pronounced dead on Thursday after a roll-over crash on Interstate 80 in Monroe County. According to the Lehigh County Coroner, Kenneth Williams, 35 from Wilkes-Barre, was the driver of a car that went off of Interstate 80 west around 3:46 am and rolled over. Officials said […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#King Charles#Royal Family#Coins#Uk#Britons#British#The Royal Mint Museum#Latin
WBRE

Investigation into $900 worth of jewelry stolen from Boscovs

MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating into a retail theft that occurred at Boscovs where over $900 worth of jewelry was stolen. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 23 around 6:50 p.m., a retail theft occurred at Boscovs located at Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive in Selinsgrove. PSP states the thief stole […]
SELINSGROVE, PA
WBRE

Missing Luzerne County woman found

SCHICKSHINNY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police at Shickshinny in Luzerne County were searching for a 75-year-old woman who was missing for four days. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 75-year-old Leona Sherrick was last spoken to on September 29, however, the search has since been canceled. PSP believed Sherrick may have been at special risk […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

15-year-old girl missing out of Wayne County

LEHIGH TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police in Wayne County are asking for public help in locating a 15-year-old girl who ran away with another teen. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Sunday, around 10:00 p.m., Jillian Dunaway ran away from her mother’s house in the 900 block of Millcreek Road in Newfoundland. PSP states […]
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Pike County child reported missing now found safe

PALMYRA TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Pike County 12-year-old was reported missing to state police on October 1. Officials say Kiana Simon, 12 years old from Palmyra Township, left her home in the 100 block of Tanglewood Drive in the Tanglewood Lakes Community sometime between 9:30 am and 10:00 am on October 1. Investigators […]
PIKE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
WBRE

State police search for missing teen in Monroe County

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PSP is searching for a 17-year-old girl missing for four days in Monroe County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a 17-year-old girl was last seen on September 29 around 1:30 a.m. leaving a house in the 400 block of Benson Court in Middle Smithfield Township. Police are describing the […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

$100,000 seized in AU student’s alleged smartphone drug enterprise

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An Auburn University student is facing drug trafficking, and other related charges after agents raided her Auburn condo. Investigators say the young woman was using a smartphone app to operate a sophisticated and profitable drug enterprise. Friday, September 22nd, Narcotics agents served a search warrant at 23-year-old Cindy Zheng’s condo along […]
AUBURN, AL
WBRE

HSFB Top Ten Countdown: Week #7

Tri-Valley enters the rankings for the first time this season, as North Schuylkill drops out following its second loss. Lakeland remains at the top, while Hazleton Area drops a bit following its loss to Dallas. LAKELAND (6-0) | Prev: 1 | W vs. Honesdale, 42-2 DANVILLE (6-0) | Prev: 2 | W vs. Lewisburg, 51-0 […]
FOOTBALL
WBRE

Jimmy Carter to celebrate 98 with family, friends, baseball

Jimmy Carter, already the longest-living U.S. president in history, will celebrate his 98th birthday Saturday with family and friends in Plains, the tiny Georgia town where he and his wife, 95-year-old Rosalynn, were born in the years between World War I and the Great Depression.
ATLANTA, GA
WBRE

WBRE

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy