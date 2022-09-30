ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

wpde.com

CCU expert evaluates sand dune damage after Hurricane Ian

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Hurricane Ian caused damage all along the Grand Strand. The strong storm surge overwashed many sand dunes, which are in place to protect beaches, roads, and homes. Now, many of those dunes are damaged. Before Ian even arrived, the U.S. Geological Survey forecasted problems...
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Can you escape? New Escape Room venue opens in Surfside Beach

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Can you escape? Escape Room popularity has surged in the last few years, leading to many new escape room venues along the Grand Strand. Coastal Escape Rooms just opened in Surfside Beach. It's owned by two brothers who built the rooms and designed the...
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

North Myrtle Beach city leaders, Army Corps of Engineers meet to survey Ian damage

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Leaders with the city of North Myrtle Beach met with the Army Corps of Engineers Sunday morning to survey the damage from Hurricane Ian. The mayor, council members, and the city manager consulted with Maj. Gen. William Graham, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and Lt. Col. Andrew Johannes, Commander of the Charleston District of the ACOE.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Gov. McMaster to visit Georgetown, discuss impact of Ian

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Gov. Henry McMaster will visit Georgetown Saturday to discuss the impact of Hurricane Ian. He will hold a briefing with state and local officials at 4 p.m. The briefing will take place at the Beck Recreation Center on Church Street. McMaster will also hold a...
GEORGETOWN, SC
wpde.com

Coastal vs. Old Dominion game to be nationally televised on Oct. 15

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Coastal Carolina football home game against Old Dominion on Oct. 15, will kick off at 12 p.m. and be nationally televised on ESPNU. This will also be homecoming weekend for the Chanticleers. Single-game tickets for the home contest are on sale now at the...
CONWAY, SC

