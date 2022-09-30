Read full article on original website
Last group of outages restored as Grand Strand, Pee Dee illuminates post-Ian
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — As of Sunday night, roughly 48 hours since Hurricane Ian made landfall on the Hammock Coast and impacted all of the Grand Strand and Pee Dee power companies report all power has been restored from outages caused by the storm. Santee Cooper said at...
CCU expert evaluates sand dune damage after Hurricane Ian
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Hurricane Ian caused damage all along the Grand Strand. The strong storm surge overwashed many sand dunes, which are in place to protect beaches, roads, and homes. Now, many of those dunes are damaged. Before Ian even arrived, the U.S. Geological Survey forecasted problems...
Goats not returning in Murrells Inlet this season after island suffers damage, erosion
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — The infamous goats on goat island in Murrells Inlet will not be returning for the season after Hurricane Ian damaged their island. The goats were moved Thursday ahead of the storm and brought to a local farm to stay safe. They live on goat...
Can you escape? New Escape Room venue opens in Surfside Beach
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Can you escape? Escape Room popularity has surged in the last few years, leading to many new escape room venues along the Grand Strand. Coastal Escape Rooms just opened in Surfside Beach. It's owned by two brothers who built the rooms and designed the...
Wreath laying ceremony honors 2nd anniversary of Myrtle Beach officer's death
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — On the second anniversary of a fallen Myrtle Beach officer, the community came together to hold a wreath-laying ceremony. The Myrtle Beach Police Dept., fire department, employees family and friends came together to honor PFC Jacob Hancher at his memorial. "He is remembered by...
Power restored for thousands of Santee Cooper customers after Hurricane Ian
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Santee Cooper restored power for 70,000 customers within 54 hours after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Georgetown County. All customers who lost power because of the severe weather were restored by 8:02 p.m. Sunday. Crews worked around the clock with the help of 34 contract...
A night of Jazz: Lady Day, the Billie Holiday Musical, opens Thursday in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — For the next two weeks, there's a Jazz club at the Myrtle Beach Mall. Long Bay Theatre transformed the Dream House Theatre into Emerson’s Bar & Grill. That's where Jazz legend Billie Holiday gave her final performance. In the musical Lady Day, you'll...
Meals on Wheels Horry County launching Angel Tree program for homebound seniors
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Meals on Wheels of Horry County is launching its Angel Tree program to "adopt" homebound seniors and give them a personalized Christmas. Right now, there are almost 400 seniors they hope to deliver Christmas to this year. The CEO says many of these people...
Pawleys Island: Hit hard by Hurricane Ian; now works hard to clean up
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. — The Atlantic Ocean waves were finally back to normal on the Pawleys Island coast Saturday, except for the pieces of pier floating in it - evidence of the destruction from Hurricane Ian. The small island, hit hard by the storm, now works hard to clean...
Gov. McMaster tours Georgetown County following Hurricane Ian landfall, destruction
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Saturday, Governor Henry McMaster and state officials toured the damage and clean-up efforts throughout Georgetown County. Georgetown and Pawleys Island were two of the hardest hit areas as Hurricane Ian made landfall in the county, according to the National Weather Service. McMaster, draped by...
Multiple people involved in string of North, South Carolina car break ins
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Early Friday morning, on Sept. 30, the Scotland County Sherriff's Office said multiple people committed several car break ins in North and South Carolina. The areas that had cars broken into in Scotland County include Quail Ridge, Leisure Living, Hwy 79 area near Gibson...
North Myrtle Beach city leaders, Army Corps of Engineers meet to survey Ian damage
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Leaders with the city of North Myrtle Beach met with the Army Corps of Engineers Sunday morning to survey the damage from Hurricane Ian. The mayor, council members, and the city manager consulted with Maj. Gen. William Graham, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and Lt. Col. Andrew Johannes, Commander of the Charleston District of the ACOE.
2-year residential parking decals available for Myrtle Beach residents
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Residents in Myrtle Beach can now purchase a two-year parking decal for their personal vehicles or motorcycles. The decals are only available for those who live within city limits and on which city property taxes have been paid. City officials reminded residents the city...
Garden City businesses work through 'hardship' of storm damage to regain normalcy
GARDEN CITY BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The third full day of clean-up has passed in Garden City Beach. Atlantic Avenue remains closed from State Road 26-244 to Waccamaw Drive. At some times of the day, Cypress Avenue is inundated by the high tide. That's the current situation for residents,...
Four storm-related deaths reported in North Carolina as cleanup from Ian continues
RALEIGH, N.C. (WLOS) — As Ian finally moves out of the Carolinas, state officials are cautioning residents to be safe while cleaning up, as four deaths have already been reported in North Carolina. “The storm has passed, but many hazards remain with downed trees, downed power lines and power...
Closures continue as crews work to clear roads in Garden City after Hurricane Ian
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews from Horry County Government Public Works and Horry County police are still working to clear hazards and debris from the roads in Garden City after Hurricane Ian. As of 6:30 p.m. Sunday, North Waccamaw Drive from Melody Lane to Cypress Avenue is open.
1 dead after Horry County school bus fails to yield, truck driver hit bus
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead after a crash involving a school bus in Loris Monday morning. Kody Roach, 37, of Nichols died on scene from injuries sustained in the collision, according to Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 6:35...
Man arrested after attempting to climb onto beached shrimp boat, MBPD officials say
While it caught many people's attention during the height of Hurricane Ian, police say one man has landed himself in jail because he climbed onto the shrimp boat that beached itself in Myrtle Beach. MCpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department says that 50-year-old Issac Shaw has been...
Gov. McMaster to visit Georgetown, discuss impact of Ian
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Gov. Henry McMaster will visit Georgetown Saturday to discuss the impact of Hurricane Ian. He will hold a briefing with state and local officials at 4 p.m. The briefing will take place at the Beck Recreation Center on Church Street. McMaster will also hold a...
Coastal vs. Old Dominion game to be nationally televised on Oct. 15
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Coastal Carolina football home game against Old Dominion on Oct. 15, will kick off at 12 p.m. and be nationally televised on ESPNU. This will also be homecoming weekend for the Chanticleers. Single-game tickets for the home contest are on sale now at the...
