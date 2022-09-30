Read full article on original website
Related
Joe Cunningham to host campaign event in Charleston Tuesday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As the race for governor heats up, South Carolina Democratic Governor nominee, Joe Cunningham will host a campaign rally on Tuesday night at Charleston Pour House. According to Cunningham’s office, the gubernatorial candidate will be in Charleston Tuesday night for a campaign event. ‘Rally The Vote’ will kick off at 5:30 […]
Gov. Henry McMaster visits Georgetown to discuss Ian impacts
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster visited Georgetown Saturday to hold a news conference with state and local officials. McMaster discussed the impacts of Hurricane Ian and then made a stop at the Pawleys Island pier to assess the damage. McMaster was joined at the Beck Recreation Center on West Church Street […]
The Post and Courier
Court upholds Dorchester County's controversial tax-sale treatment of heirs' property
SUMMERVILLE — The property Wendy Reed’s great-grandmother inherited in 1957 near downtown Summerville was sold in 2012 to pay a $112 delinquent property tax bill, and after years of fighting Dorchester County in court over it, Reed has conceded defeat. A lawsuit that framed the sale as a...
The Post and Courier
Attorney General Alan Wilson announces additional charges against Moncks Corner nurse
(COLUMBIA, S.C.) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that his office’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (SCMFCU) has arrested Crystal Marie Olden, 40 years old, of Moncks Corner, SC, on additional charges related to incidents occurring on January 7 and February 9, 2022, at Kingstree Nursing Facility in Kingstree.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ian now post-tropical cyclone
Hurricane Ian made landfall near Georgetown as a Category 1 storm, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The Post and Courier
Horry County residents assess damage following Ian's passage
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — Clear skies across the Grand Strand on Oct. 1 allowed residents to start picking up the pieces along the coastline after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Georgetown County Sept. 30. The Category 1 hurricane brought destruction to Horry and northern Georgetown counties when it made...
The Post and Courier
Editorial: Transparency would help answer questions about Williamsburg superintendent
The case against the leader S.C. Education Superintendent Molly Spearman brought in to turn around the troubled Williamsburg County School District looks bad. As The Post and Courier’s Maura Turcotte and Sara Gregory report, two former employees sued Kelvin Wymbs for swearing at them and wrongly forcing them out of their jobs when he was filling in as a principal in Florence County in 2018.
Myrtle Beach mayor praises efforts of team who prepared for Hurricane Ian
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune joined News13 First Edition for a live interview where she praised the city’s team who prepared for Hurricane Ian. Bethune said the local piers have been damaged. She said she’s heard of one hotel and another business that lost their roofs, as well as some […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Beach Bites: Not your average cup of Joe at A Coffee Movement
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Many start their day with coffee on the go, but what about coffee that’s literally on the go? It’s all about a coffee shop on wheels for this week’s edition of Beach Bites. Abel Wilson runs A Coffee Movement with his wife, but he has an interesting educational background that […]
live5news.com
MUSC confirms death of employee in Charleston facility
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A care team member of The Medical University of South Carolina died within one of the hospital facilities in Charleston Friday. Heather Woolwine, Director of Public Affairs and Media Relations at MUSC, confirmed the information Sunday morning. “Our MUSC family is deeply saddened by this event,...
myrtlebeachsc.com
Myrtle Beach Area Chamber Announces New Board Chairman Nominee 2023
The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce has announced its nominations for 2023 Board Chairman and new board members. Ryan Swaim of Dunes Realty in Garden City Beach has been tabbed to be the 2023 Chairman of the Board of Directors for the 2023 year. Swaim will be following Alex...
Coastal Observer
Lawsuit expected after townhouse approval
Plans for two townhouse projects in the Parkersville community were reduced from 109 to 88 units before receiving approval this week from Georgetown County Council. Area residents said the development still posed a threat to the traditionally Black neighborhood where another plan for 90 more townhouses is still pending. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fast Casual
Pokemoto entering South Carolina
Pokemoto, Muscle Maker Inc.'s Hawaiian poke bowl restaurant concept, is entering South Carolina by signing two franchise deals for Myrtle Beacon and Carolina Forest, marking the 45th and 46th agreements for the chain. "I'm thrilled to see yet another franchisee take advantage of our Veteran Discount Program," CEO Mike Roper...
Power restored by sunset today for majority of Dominion Energy S.C. customers impacted by Ian
CAYCE, S.C. (WJBF) – In response to Hurricane Ian, Dominion Energy crews are continuing to work around the clock to restore power and expects to substantially complete restoration of power to customers in South Carolina today. The vast majority of remaining outages are in the hardest hit areas of Mount Pleasant, Charleston and James Island. […]
SLED: South Carolina store owners charged with illegal alcohol sales
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced charges on Thursday against two owners of a North Charleston store in connection to the illegal sale of alcohol. Tyrone Binyard, 25, and Justin Outley, 25, owned JT Beer Run LLC on Ashley Phosphate Road. According to warrants, Binyard sold and delivered a […]
WMBF
Santee Cooper crews restore most power; just over 50 customers still in the dark
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Most Santee Cooper customers have their power back on after Hurricane Ian caused thousands of power outages across the Grand Strand. At the height of the storm, Santee Cooper had 41,000 customers in the dark. The utility company says its crews have been working...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ocean Lakes Family Campground not allowing camping guests until further notice
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Ocean Lakes Family Campground will not allow camping guests until further notice. The campground said the decision was based on safety concerns and damage from Hurricane Ian. The campground said it is addressing water, power, and electrical issues. Halloweekends activities for this weekend have been canceled. “We apologize, we know […]
WMBF
Residents, businesses in Georgetown prep for Hurricane Ian; help comes from state
GEORGETOWN, S.C. – Ian upgraded to a hurricane and residents and businesses in Georgetown prepared for the potential impacts. Georgetown Mayor Carol Jayroe said Friday electric crews suspended aerial work for safety. Transportation Secretary Christy Hall reached out and SCDOT will be assisting the City with debris pickup as...
myhorrynews.com
Hurricane Ian floods out Garden City Beach
After ravaging Florida, Hurricane Ian hit the Grand Strand as a Category 1 hurricane around 2 p.m. Friday, damaging several piers and flooding low-lying coastal areas. Before the storm landed, folks were stopping by the Garden City Pier to watch the thrashing ocean. Bryan Talbott Sr. moved to Myrtle Beach...
wfxb.com
What The City Plans To Do With Land Of 2 S.C. Campgrounds
Two Myrtle Beach campgrounds may finally own their own land. The city of Myrtle Beach owns 143 acres inside Lakewood Camping Resort and PirateLand Family Camping Resort. The city has leased the property to the campgrounds for years. Through an agreement, the city would receive 25% of the revenue from the lease while Horry County would receive 75% which would go to the Myrtle Beach International Airport. In December 2020, the Myrtle Beach city council voted to sell the properties to the campgrounds for a combined $60 million. Horry County argued the sale price is below fair market value and objected to the city’s plan to keep all the money from the sale. Horry County filed a lawsuit but it was dismissed. Now, the city is planning to proceed with the sale of the land.
Comments / 0