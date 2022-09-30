ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown County, SC

WCBD Count on 2

Joe Cunningham to host campaign event in Charleston Tuesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) –  As the race for governor heats up, South Carolina Democratic Governor nominee, Joe Cunningham will host a campaign rally on Tuesday night at Charleston Pour House. According to Cunningham’s office, the gubernatorial candidate will be in Charleston Tuesday night for a campaign event. ‘Rally The Vote’ will kick off at 5:30 […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

Gov. Henry McMaster visits Georgetown to discuss Ian impacts

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster visited Georgetown Saturday to hold a news conference with state and local officials. McMaster discussed the impacts of Hurricane Ian and then made a stop at the Pawleys Island pier to assess the damage. McMaster was joined at the Beck Recreation Center on West Church Street […]
The Post and Courier

Horry County residents assess damage following Ian's passage

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — Clear skies across the Grand Strand on Oct. 1 allowed residents to start picking up the pieces along the coastline after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Georgetown County Sept. 30. The Category 1 hurricane brought destruction to Horry and northern Georgetown counties when it made...
The Post and Courier

Editorial: Transparency would help answer questions about Williamsburg superintendent

The case against the leader S.C. Education Superintendent Molly Spearman brought in to turn around the troubled Williamsburg County School District looks bad. As The Post and Courier’s Maura Turcotte and Sara Gregory report, two former employees sued Kelvin Wymbs for swearing at them and wrongly forcing them out of their jobs when he was filling in as a principal in Florence County in 2018.
live5news.com

MUSC confirms death of employee in Charleston facility

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A care team member of The Medical University of South Carolina died within one of the hospital facilities in Charleston Friday. Heather Woolwine, Director of Public Affairs and Media Relations at MUSC, confirmed the information Sunday morning. “Our MUSC family is deeply saddened by this event,...
Coastal Observer

Lawsuit expected after townhouse approval

Plans for two townhouse projects in the Parkersville community were reduced from 109 to 88 units before receiving approval this week from Georgetown County Council. Area residents said the development still posed a threat to the traditionally Black neighborhood where another plan for 90 more townhouses is still pending. The...
Fast Casual

Pokemoto entering South Carolina

Pokemoto, Muscle Maker Inc.'s Hawaiian poke bowl restaurant concept, is entering South Carolina by signing two franchise deals for Myrtle Beacon and Carolina Forest, marking the 45th and 46th agreements for the chain. "I'm thrilled to see yet another franchisee take advantage of our Veteran Discount Program," CEO Mike Roper...
WBTW News13

Ocean Lakes Family Campground not allowing camping guests until further notice

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Ocean Lakes Family Campground will not allow camping guests until further notice. The campground said the decision was based on safety concerns and damage from Hurricane Ian. The campground said it is addressing water, power, and electrical issues. Halloweekends activities for this weekend have been canceled. “We apologize, we know […]
myhorrynews.com

Hurricane Ian floods out Garden City Beach

After ravaging Florida, Hurricane Ian hit the Grand Strand as a Category 1 hurricane around 2 p.m. Friday, damaging several piers and flooding low-lying coastal areas. Before the storm landed, folks were stopping by the Garden City Pier to watch the thrashing ocean. Bryan Talbott Sr. moved to Myrtle Beach...
wfxb.com

What The City Plans To Do With Land Of 2 S.C. Campgrounds

Two Myrtle Beach campgrounds may finally own their own land. The city of Myrtle Beach owns 143 acres inside Lakewood Camping Resort and PirateLand Family Camping Resort. The city has leased the property to the campgrounds for years. Through an agreement, the city would receive 25% of the revenue from the lease while Horry County would receive 75% which would go to the Myrtle Beach International Airport. In December 2020, the Myrtle Beach city council voted to sell the properties to the campgrounds for a combined $60 million. Horry County argued the sale price is below fair market value and objected to the city’s plan to keep all the money from the sale. Horry County filed a lawsuit but it was dismissed. Now, the city is planning to proceed with the sale of the land.
