Read full article on original website
Related
1027wbow.com
‘Fall Farm Days’ returns for first time since 2019
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– A mini-market. Spinning and weaving demonstrations. And lots and lots of alpacas. Those were just some of the things on hand for at this year’s “Fall Farm Days” event hosted by the Sisters of Providence on the St. Mary’s of the Woods College campus on Sunday afternoon. Farm projects manager for the White Violet Center Tera Elmore said she was excited to see people back after a three-year hiatus.
1027wbow.com
Fruitridge Festival hosts over 20 local artists, scarecrow competition
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Saturday had been over three years in the making for the organizers of the Fruitridge Festival of the Arts. 2019 marked the first time the event moved partially outdoors. In 2019 and 2021, however, the event was plagued by heavy rain. The event was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
1027wbow.com
Three-car crash off Illinois SR 1 sends one to hospital
CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV)– A three-car crash on State Route 1 just north of E. 1050th Road sent one person to the hospital on Saturday. According to Illinois State Police, the crash occurred around 9:45 local time. Three cars were involved, and one person was transported to an area hospital with injuries.
Comments / 0