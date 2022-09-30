Read full article on original website
Chemical engineering of therapeutic siRNAs for allele-specific gene silencing in Huntington's disease models
Small interfering RNAs are a new class of drugs, exhibiting sequence-driven, potent, and sustained silencing of gene expression in vivo. We recently demonstrated that siRNA chemical architectures can be optimized to provide efficient delivery to the CNS, enabling development of CNS-targeted therapeutics. Many genetically-defined neurodegenerative disorders are dominant, favoring selective silencing of the mutant allele. In some cases, successfully targeting the mutant allele requires targeting single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) heterozygosities. Here, we use Huntington's disease (HD) as a model. The optimized compound exhibits selective silencing of mutant huntingtin protein in patient-derived cells and throughout the HD mouse brain, demonstrating SNP-based allele-specific RNAi silencing of gene expression in vivo in the CNS. Targeting a disease-causing allele using RNAi-based therapies could be helpful in a range of dominant CNS disorders where maintaining wild-type expression is essential.
High-fat diet induces depression-like phenotype via astrocyte-mediated hyperactivation of ventral hippocampal glutamatergic afferents to the nucleus accumbens
Comorbidity exists between metabolic disorders and depressive syndrome with unclear mechanisms. To characterize the causal relationship, we adopted a 12-week high-fat diet (HFD) to induce metabolic disorder and depressive phenotypes in mice. Initially, we identified an enhanced glutamatergic input in the nucleus accumbens of HFD mice. Retrograde tracing and chemogenetic inhibition showed that the hyperactive ventral hippocampal glutamatergic afferents to the nucleus accumbens determined the exhibition of depression-like behavior in HFD mice. Using lentiviral knockdown and overexpression approaches, we proved that HFD-induced downregulation of glial glutamate transporters, GLAST and GLT-1, contributed to the observed circuit maladaptations and subsequent depression-like behaviors. Finally, we identified a potential therapeutic agent, riluzole, which could mitigate the HFD-induced behavioral deficits by normalizing the expressions of GLAST and GLT-1 and ventral hippocampal glutamatergic afferents to the nucleus accumbens. Overall, astrocyte-mediated disturbance in glutamatergic transmission underlies the metabolic disorder-related depressive syndrome and represents a therapeutic target for this subtype of depressive mood disorders.
Structure of the TnsB transposase-DNA complex of type V-K CRISPR-associated transposon
CRISPR-associated transposons (CASTs) are mobile genetic elements that co-opted CRISPR-Cas systems for RNA-guided transposition. Here we present the 2.4"‰Ã… cryo-EM structure of the Scytonema hofmannii (sh) TnsB transposase from Type V-K CAST, bound to the strand transfer DNA. The strand transfer complex displays an intertwined pseudo-symmetrical architecture. Two protomers involved in strand transfer display a catalytically competent active site composed by DDE residues, while other two, which play a key structural role, show active sites where the catalytic residues are not properly positioned for phosphodiester hydrolysis. Transposon end recognition is accomplished by the NTD1/2 helical domains. A singular in trans association of NTD1 domains of the catalytically competent subunits with the inactive DDE domains reinforces the assembly. Collectively, the structural features suggest that catalysis is coupled to protein-DNA assembly to secure proper DNA integration. DNA binding residue mutants reveal that lack of specificity decreases activity, but it could increase transposition in some cases. Our structure sheds light on the strand transfer reaction of DDE transposases and offers new insights into CAST transposition.
Data-driven analysis of a validated risk score for ovarian cancer identifies clinically distinct patterns during follow-up and treatment
Ovarian cancer is the eighth most common cancer among women and due to late detection prognosis is poor with an overall 5-year survival of 30"“50%. Novel biomarkers are needed to reduce diagnostic surgery and enable detection of early-stage cancer by population screening. We have previously developed a risk score based on an 11-biomarker plasma protein assay to distinguish benign tumors (cysts) from malignant ovarian cancer in women with adnexal ovarian mass.
Niche deconvolution of the glioblastoma proteome reveals a distinct infiltrative phenotype within the proneural transcriptomic subgroup
Glioblastoma is often subdivided into three transcriptional subtypes (classical, proneural, mesenchymal) based on bulk RNA signatures that correlate with distinct genetic and clinical features. Potential cellular-level differences of these subgroups, such as the relative proportions of glioblastoma's hallmark histopathologic features (e.g. brain infiltration, microvascular proliferation), may provide insight into their distinct phenotypes but are, however, not well understood. Here we leverage machine learning and reference proteomic profiles derived from micro-dissected samples of these major histomorphologic glioblastoma features to deconvolute and estimate niche proportions in an independent proteogenomically-characterized cohort. This approach revealed a strong association of the proneural transcriptional subtype with a diffusely infiltrating phenotype. Similarly, enrichment of a microvascular proliferation proteomic signature was seen within the mesenchymal subtype. This study is the first to link differences in the cellular pathology signatures and transcriptional profiles of glioblastoma, providing potential new insights into the genetic drivers and poor treatment response of specific subsets of glioblastomas.
The design and evaluation of hybrid controlled trials that leverage external data and randomization
Patient-level data from completed clinical studies or electronic health records can be used in the design and analysis of clinical trials. However, these external data can bias the evaluation of the experimental treatment when the statistical design does not appropriately account for potential confounders. In this work, we introduce a hybrid clinical trial design that combines the use of external control datasets and randomization to experimental and control arms, with the aim of producing efficient inference on the experimental treatment effects. Our analysis of the hybrid trial design includes scenarios where the distributions of measured and unmeasured prognostic patient characteristics differ across studies. Using simulations and datasets from clinical studies in extensive-stage small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, we illustrate the potential advantages of hybrid trial designs compared to externally controlled trials and randomized trial designs.
Genetic contribution to cancer risk in patients with tooth loss: a genetic association study
Early-stage cancer diagnosis is critical for higher survival rates. Because early cancers can be difficult to detect, our focus is on the identification of cancer risk markers such as pleiotropic genes involved in the etiology of both craniofacial conditions and cancers. In this study we aimed to test if our previously detected association between ERN1 rs196929 marker and oral health outcomes would be detected in individuals diagnosed with cancer as well as in a subpopulation of individuals who also had one or more teeth missing due to dental caries, periodontal disease, or periapical lesions. We genotyped a total of 1,671 subjects and selected a subset of 1,421 subjects for stratified analysis of cancer types; three hundred and twelve self-reported a diagnosis of various cancer types and 1,109 reported never receiving a diagnosis of cancer. Our results showed a statistically significant association between the rs196929 in ERN1, and cancer overall in both the additive and dominant models (OR"‰="‰1.37, 95% C.I. 1.06"“1.79, p"‰="‰0.014). When we stratified the analysis for each cancer type, our results show that the rs196929 ERN1 variant is associated with skin cancer (OR"‰="‰2.07, 95% C.I. 1.27"“3.37, p"‰="‰0.003) and breast cancer (OR"‰="‰1.83, 95% C.I. 1.13"“2.99, p"‰="‰0.013) in the subset of patients that had tooth loss. An additional nominal association between the rs196929 in ERN1 and male's reproductive system cancers (OR"‰="‰1.96, 95% C.I. 1.07"“3.59, p"‰="‰0.028) was identified. We hope that our study helps guide future genetic studies on these cancers and this specific genetic variant as well as drive attention to the potential for oral health outcomes to serve as indicators for cancer risk. The early identification of genetic markers and/or oral conditions that indicate increased cancer risk could positively impact cancer outcomes and survival rates with timely implementation of preventive and diagnostic measures. In conclusion, our results suggest that the genetic variant in ERN1 (rs196929) is associated with increased risk of skin and breast cancers.
Th1/Th2 polarization of peripheral immune response in atherothrombotic and cardioembolic stroke: a prospective study
Compelling evidence suggest a key role of immune system in the development and progression of ischemic stroke. Although the balance between proinflammatory CD4"‰+"‰T helper (Th)-1 lymphocytes, expressing T-bet transcription factor, and anti-inflammatory Th2 cells expressing GATA3 seems to influence the outcome in experimental stroke, the role of peripheral immune response in acute stroke patients is poorly understood. We aimed to evaluate the peripheral Th1/Th2 balance in acute atherothrombotic (ATHS) and cardioembolic stroke (CES) patients and in age- and sex-matched healthy subjects. Using flow cytometry, we analyzed the percentage of CD4"‰+"‰T-bet"‰+"‰T cells and CD4"‰+"‰GATA3"‰+"‰T cells from peripheral blood of ATHS and CES patients (2,4 and 7Â days after stroke onset). Patients and controls were screened for infectious conditions, autoimmune, inflammatory, or cancerous diseases. On day 2 circulating CD4"‰+"‰T-bet"‰+"‰T cells were significantly higher in stroke patients compared to controls, and in ATHS compared to CES and controls. On day 7, we observed a significant increase of CD4"‰+"‰T-bet"‰+"‰T cells in both ATHS and CES patients compared to baseline. No difference was observed in circulating CD4"‰+"‰GATA3"‰+"‰T cells among ATHS, CES patients, and controls. These data suggest that circulating CD4"‰+"‰T-bet"‰+"‰T cells could be useful marker indicating atherothrombotic genesis of stroke and provide new insight into the peripheral adaptive immune response in acute stroke.
Multicentric validation of diagnostic tests based on BC-116 and BC-106 urine peptide biomarkers for bladder cancer in two prospective cohorts of patients
Non-invasive urine-based biomarkers can potentially improve current diagnostic and monitoring protocols for bladder cancer (BC). Here we assess the performance of earlier published biomarker panels for BC detection (BC-116) and monitoring of recurrence (BC-106) in combination with cytology, in two prospectively collected patient cohorts. Methods. Of the 602 patients screened...
The influence of preoperative anxiety on postoperative pain in patients undergoing cardiac surgery
Patients undergoing cardiac surgery represent a challenge in terms of pain management due to multiple factors relating to the patients and to the procedure itself. Our aim was to identify the influence of levels of preoperative anxiety on postoperative pain in patients undergoing cardiac surgery and explore associations between preoperative anxiety, postoperative pain, analgesic requirements, and sex. We present a prospective cohort study of 116 patients undergoing cardiac surgery between January and April 2020. Preoperative anxiety was evaluated using the State-Trait Anxiety Inventory and the amount of morphine needed to keep pain intensity below 4 on the verbal numerical rating scale was recorded for 48Â h post-surgery. Given the extracorporeal circulation time, type of surgery and body surface, it was observed that every percentile increase in preoperative state anxiety led to an extra 0.068Â mg of morphine being administered. For each extra year of age, the amount of morphine needed decreased by 0.26Â mg, no difference was observed between men and women in terms of preoperative anxiety or postoperative analgesics requirements. It may be concluded that in cardiac surgery, postoperative analgesic requirements increased with higher levels of preoperative state anxiety and decreased for every extra year of age.
Impaired synaptic transmission in dorsal dentate gyrus increases impulsive alcohol seeking
Both human and animal studies indicate that the dentate gyrus (DG) of the hippocampus is highly exploited by drug and alcohol abuse. Yet, it is poorly understood how DG dysfunction affects addiction-related behaviors. Here, we used an animal model of alcohol use disorder (AUD) in automated IntelliCages and performed local genetic manipulation to investigate how synaptic transmission in the dorsal DG (dDG) affects alcohol-related behaviors. We show that a cue light induces potentiation-like plasticity of dDG synapses in alcohol-naive mice. This process is impaired in mice trained to drink alcohol. Acamprosate (ACA), a drug that reduces alcohol relapse, rescues the impairment of dDG synaptic transmission in alcohol mice. A molecular manipulation that reduces dDG synaptic AMPAR and NMDAR levels increases impulsive alcohol seeking during cue relapse (CR) in alcohol mice but does not affect alcohol reward, motivation or craving. These findings suggest that hindered dDG synaptic transmission specifically underlies impulsive alcohol seeking induced by alcohol cues, a core symptom of AUD.
Role of AI and digital pathology for colorectal immuno-oncology
Immunotherapy deals with therapeutic interventions to arrest the progression of tumours using the immune system. These include checkpoint inhibitors, T-cell manipulation, cytokines, oncolytic viruses and tumour vaccines. In this paper, we present a survey of the latest developments on immunotherapy in colorectal cancer (CRC) and the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in this context. Among these, microsatellite instability (MSI) is perhaps the most popular IO biomarker globally. We first discuss the MSI status of tumours, its implications for patient management, and its relationship to immune response. In recent years, several aspiring studies have used AI to predict the MSI status of patients from digital whole-slide images (WSIs) of routine diagnostic slides. We present a survey of AI literature on the prediction of MSI and tumour mutation burden from digitised WSIs of haematoxylin and eosin-stained diagnostic slides. We discuss AI approaches in detail and elaborate their contributions, limitations and key takeaways to drive future research. We further expand this survey to other IO-related biomarkers like immune cell infiltrates and alternate data modalities like immunohistochemistry and gene expression. Finally, we underline possible future directions in immunotherapy for CRC and promise of AI to accelerate this exploration for patient benefits.
Quality of Life Sustained With Maintenance Olaparib Rechallenge in Platinum-Sensitive Ovarian Cancer
Patient-reported outcome data from the phase 3b OReO/ENGOT-ov38 trial showed no significant effect on quality of life following rechallenge with maintenance olaparib in patients with platinum-sensitive relapsed ovarian cancer. Rechallenge with maintenance olaparib (Lynparza) did not significantly impact health-related quality of life (HRQoL) for patients with platinum-sensitive relapsed ovarian cancer...
Associations between potential endocrine-disrupting chemicals and female fertility in women attending fertility clinics
In a recent study published in Environmental Research, researchers explored the correlation between female fertility and chemical mixtures. Up to one in six females of reproductive age experience difficulties getting pregnant or bringing a pregnancy to term, and reproductive health issues are becoming more commonplace worldwide. Live birth success rates have remained consistent despite an increase in the usage of assisted reproductive technologies (ARTs) among individuals with reduced fecundity. It is plausible to suppose that human-made chemicals that disturb the endocrine system contribute to rates of infertility, given the significance of hormones in ovarian function through development and adult life.
MRI Directed Surgical Decision Making for LPLN in Rectal Cancer After TNT
Rectal cancers often fail locally because of metastasis to the lateral pelvic lymph nodes (LPLN), which can be treated. The purpose of this study was to assess clinical and oncological outcomes after total neoadjuvant therapy (TNT) in patients who underwent magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided surgical selection for lateral pelvic lymph node dissection (LPLND). Pretreatment MRI showed an increased LPLN in patients with rectal cancer, hence a retrospective sequential cohort analysis was done on these individuals. Both LPLND and non-LPLND patients were considered. Rates of perioperative and oncological complications, as well as parameters related to LPLND decision-making, were the primary endpoints. About 138 patients were found to have TNT therapy for increased LPLN before treatment. Around 20 months of follow-up was the median (interquartile range 10–32). LPLND was performed on 88 individuals (56.0%) after a multidisciplinary assessment. The average age was 53 (SD±12) years, and 54 of the participants (34.2%) were female. Even though the LPLND group had a longer total operative time (509 vs. 429 minutes; P=0.003) and a higher rate of significant morbidity (19.3% vs. 17.0%), there was no difference in median blood loss (P=0.70). In 34.1% of cases, pathology was positive for LPLNs. The 3-year lateral local recurrence rates did not vary significantly between the 2 groups (3.4% vs. 4.6%; P=0.85). Patients with LPLNs that were heterogeneous and had an irregular margin before treatment were more likely to suffer LPLND (odds ratio, 3.82; 95% CI, 1.65-8.82) or have a short axis more than equal to 5 mm after TNT (odds ratio, 2.69; 95% CI, 1.19-6.08). There is no significant difference in perioperative or oncologic outcomes when using a multidisciplinary MRI-directed approach to select patients for LPLND in patients with rectal cancer who have evidence of LPLN metastases.
