goairforcefalcons.com
Air Force Splits Overtime Games Saturday To Finish 3-1 At Troyer Invite
Air Force men's water polo (20-5) split two matches Saturday in day two action at the 2022 Gary Troyer Invite in Pomona and Claremont, Calif. The Falcons fell in overtime to #12 Pepperdine 17-15 and came back to defeat Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 14-13 in sudden-death in the fourth overtime. In the opener...
goairforcefalcons.com
No. 4 Air Force falls to No. 1 TCU in rifle season opener
U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. --- The fourth-ranked Air Force rifle team suffered a close dual meet loss to No. 1 TCU, 4753-4723, Sunday, Oct. 2, at the Cadet Rifle Range. In the first match of the season, Air Force was just a few points shy of the school records in both smallbore (2358) and air rifle (2385). TCU was just a few points shy of the NCAA team record it set last with of 4758.
goairforcefalcons.com
Air Force falls to San Diego State 2-1
USAFA, Colo.- Tied at the halftime break, Air Force conceded a second-half score and was unable to find an equalizer, dropping Sunday's match 2-1. "This one hurt because it definitely felt like we deserved to win this game," said head coach Laura Busby. "Despite missing half our starting lineup, I thought we outplayed them in every aspect except for goals."
goairforcefalcons.com
Air Force to Travel to New Mexico, Host UNLV
Competition for the Air Force volleyball team begins early this week, as the Falcons travel to Albuquerque for a midweek road contest against New Mexico on Tuesday, Oct. 4. In the first of two split weeks in the conference schedule, Air Force will return to the Academy on Saturday, Oct. 8 for a quick homestand with UNLV.
goairforcefalcons.com
Air Force tops Navy, 13-10
USAFA, Colo.- The Falcons jumped over their first hurdle towards the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy, defeating Navy 13-10 at Falcon Stadium. Quarterback Haaziq Daniels finished the afternoon 6-8 for 156 yards passing and a touchdown. Daniels also accounted for 65 rushing yards on 14 carries. Brad Roberts churned out 108 yards on...
goairforcefalcons.com
Men’s Swim and Dive Swims to Third at Intermountain Shootout
GRAND JUNCTION – The men's swim and dive team swam to a third-place finish of a field of six at the season opening Intermountain Shootout, Friday and Saturday at the El Pomar Natatorium in Grand Junction, Colorado. Air Force saw two first-place finishes and 11 finishes in the top three.
