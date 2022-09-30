U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. --- The fourth-ranked Air Force rifle team suffered a close dual meet loss to No. 1 TCU, 4753-4723, Sunday, Oct. 2, at the Cadet Rifle Range. In the first match of the season, Air Force was just a few points shy of the school records in both smallbore (2358) and air rifle (2385). TCU was just a few points shy of the NCAA team record it set last with of 4758.

