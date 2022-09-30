On Sept. 12, students soaked up the last of the warm weather at the annual Student Organization Fair, which took place in the Lilly Courtyard. The fair is a yearly event where student leaders promote their respective groups to drum up interest for the school year ahead. In the courtyard, students chatted with leaders while they browsed the various booths, enticed by the colorful posters and the candy on the tables. “We had music going and there was a bubble machine, which was super cool,” Math Team leader Bridget Keel said.

