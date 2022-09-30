Read full article on original website
Related
Jeffrey Dahmer’s Former Friend Once Recalled Dahmer’s Last Moment of Normality in High School
John Backderf, a former friend of Jeffrey Dahmer’s, once recalled the last touching and normal moment he shared with Dahmer in high school.
There’s no such thing as compassionate TV about a serial killer. But in one episode, Dahmer comes close
There’s probably no such thing as compassionate television about a serial killer. It’s impossible to honour victims without re-traumatising their families. And maybe you can’t explore a murderer’s damaged psyche – the rough personal history that preceded their terrible crimes – without evoking pity.Right now, the most watched show on Netflix is Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Viewers have spent as many hours in front of the macabre Ryan Murphy miniseries as they have Netflix’s next seven most popular programmes combined. Across the world, true crime had never been this popular – or chilling. The 10-parter opens with...
‘11 Minutes’ Is the Most Terrifying—and Frustrating—Docuseries of the Year
In terms of unadulterated experiential terror, 11 Minutes has few non-fiction equals, utilizing an array of cellphone and bodycam videos to place viewers directly in the midst of the mass shooting at Las Vegas’ Route 91 Harvest country music festival on Oct. 1, 2017. Fifty-eight people died that evening and another 869 were injured, all due to the lethal actions of a lone gunman firing from a room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel. Boasting commentary from Jason Aldean, who was on stage as the event headliner when the madness erupted, director Jeff Zimbalist’s four-part docuseries (Sept....
Comments / 0