Steelers team captain Cameron Heyward has never forgotten stories about his father’s experiences when he arrived at Pitt to play football. Craig “Ironhead” Heyward was one of six siblings growing up in a single-parent household. Money was tight, and he owned just one suit to meet the formal wear requirement for Pitt Panthers on game days. Cam knew how that made his dad feel. So through a partnership between the Heyward House foundation and Sport Clips, he helped developed a program called Craig’s Closet to provide high school boys access to new and gently used dress clothes at no cost.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO