27 not-so-spooky Halloween events for Pittsburgh families

Photo above by Toni Cuenca. There’s no reason for little ones to cringe and hide under their blankies when Halloween comes around. The not-so-spooky season offers a full menu of delights with family-friendly activities. We’ve got Halloween covered with these Halloween events for Pittsburgh families that will appeal to kids of all ages, from tots to teens.
Heyward House brings ‘Craig’s Closet’ to 10 local schools

Steelers team captain Cameron Heyward has never forgotten stories about his father’s experiences when he arrived at Pitt to play football. Craig “Ironhead” Heyward was one of six siblings growing up in a single-parent household. Money was tight, and he owned just one suit to meet the formal wear requirement for Pitt Panthers on game days. Cam knew how that made his dad feel. So through a partnership between the Heyward House foundation and Sport Clips, he helped developed a program called Craig’s Closet to provide high school boys access to new and gently used dress clothes at no cost.
Maker Monday: How to create a homemade poetry card game

Hello Kidsburgh families! We’ve got another fun and easy “Let’s Try” Maker Monday project, courtesy of our creative friends at the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh. We’re excited to kick off another week with a free maker activity that your kids can do with items you may have around the house.
Allegheny County COVID-19 transmission rate is low

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has declared that Allegheny County's level of transmission of COVID-19 is currently in the low range. COVID-19 vaccine providers across Allegheny County have begun providing bivalent booster shots, which are designed to protect against the two most prevalent strains of the virus.  The CDC recommends Pfizer-BioNTech's bivalent booster shot for people […]
